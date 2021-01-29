U.S. markets close in 3 hours 40 minutes

Cadeera is doing AI visual search for home decor

Natasha Lomas
·8 min read
Image credit: Cadeera

In recent years we've seen a whole bunch of visual/style fashion-focused search engines cropping up, tailored to helping people find the perfect threads to buy online by applying computer vision and other AI technologies to perform smarter-than-keywords visual search which can easily match and surface specific shapes and styles. Startups like Donde Search, Glisten and Stye.ai to name a few.

Early stage London-based Cadeera, which is in the midst of raising a seed round, wants to apply a similar AI visual search approach but for interior decor. All through the pandemic it's been working on a prototype with the aim of making ecommerce discovery of taste-driven items like sofas, armchairs and coffee tables a whole lot more inspirational.

Founder and CEO Sebastian Spiegler, an early (former) SwiftKey employee with a PhD in machine learning and natural language processing, walked TechCrunch through a demo of the current prototype.

The software offers a multi-step UX geared towards first identifying a person's decor style preferences -- which it does by getting them to give a verdict on a number of look book images of rooms staged in different interior decor styles (via a Tinder-style swipe left or right).

It then uses these taste signals to start suggesting specific items to buy (e.g. armchairs, sofas etc) that fit the styles they've liked. The user can continue to influence selections by asking to see other similar items ('more like this'), or see less similar items to broaden the range of stuff they're shown -- injecting a little serendipity into their search.

The platform also lets users search by uploading an image -- with Cadeera then parsing its database to surface similar looking items which are available for sale.

It has an AR component on its product map, too -- which will eventually also let users visualize a potential purchase in situ in their home. Voice search will also be supported.

"Keyword search is fundamentally broken," argues Spiegler. "Image you're refurbishing or renovating your home and you say I'm looking for something, I've seen it somewhere, I only know when I see it, and I don't really know what I want yet -- so the [challenge we're addressing is this] whole process of figuring out what you want."

"The mission is understanding personal preferences. If you don't know yourself what you're looking for we're basically helping you with visual clues and with personalization and with inspiration pieces -- which can be content, images and then at some point community as well -- to figure out what you want. And for the retailer it helps them to understand what their clients want."

"It increases trust, you're more sure about your purchases, you're less likely to return something -- which is a huge cost to retailers. And, at the same time, you may also buy more because you more easily find things you can buy," he adds.

Ecommerce has had a massive boost from the pandemic which continues to drive shopping online. But the flip side of that is bricks-and-mortar retailers have been hit hard.

COVID-19 pandemic accelerated shift to e-commerce by 5 years, new report says

The situation may be especially difficult for furniture retailers that may well have been operating showrooms before COVID-19 -- relying upon customers being able to browse in-person to drive discovery and sales -- so they are likely to be looking for smart tools that can help them transition to and/or increase online sales.

And sector-specific visual search engines do seem likely to see uplift as part of the wider pandemic-driven ecommerce shift.

"The reason why I want to start with interior design/home decor and furniture is that it's a clearly underserved market. There's no-one out there, in my view, that has cracked the way to search and find things more easily," Spiegler tells TechCrunch. "In fashion there are quite a few companies out there. And I feel like we can master furniture and home decor and then move into other sectors. But for me the opportunity is here."

"We can take a lot of the ideas from the fashion sector and apply it to furniture," he adds. "I feel like there's a huge gap -- and no-one has looked at it sufficiently."

The size of the opportunity Cadeera is targeting is a $10BN-$20BN market globally, per Spiegler.

The startup's initial business model is b2b -- with the plan being to start selling its SaaS to ecommerce retailers to integrate the visual search tools directly into their own websites.

Spiegler says they're working with a "big" UK-based vintage platform -- and aiming to get something launched to the market within the next six to nine months with one to two customers.

They will also -- as a next order of business -- offer apps for ecommerce platforms such as WooCommerce, BigCommerce and Shopify to integrate a set of their search tools. (Larger retailers will get more customization of the platform, though.)

On the question of whether Cadeera might develop a b2c offer by launching a direct consumer app itself, Spiegler admits that is an "end goal".

"This is the million dollar question -- my end-goal, my target is building a consumer app. Building a central place where all your shopping preferences are stored -- kind of a mix of Instagram where you see inspiration and Pinterest where you can keep what you looked at and then get relevant recommendations," he says.

"This is basically the idea of a product search engine we want to build. But what I'm showing you are the steps to get there... and we hopefully end in the place where we have a community, we have a b2c app. But the way I look at it is we start through b2b and then at some point switch the direction and open it up by providing a single entry point for the consumer."

But, for now, the b2b route means Cadeera can work closely with retailers in the meanwhile -- increasing its understanding of retail market dynamics and getting access to key data needed power its platform, such as style look books and item databases.

"What we end up with is a large inventory data-set/database, a design knowledge base and imagery and style meta information. And on top of that we do object detection, object recognition, recommendation, so the whole shebang in AI -- for the purpose of personalization, exploration, search and suggestion/recommendation," he goes on, sketching the various tech components involved.

"On the other side we provide an API so you can integrate into use as well. And if you need we can also provide with a responsive UX/UI."

"Beyond all of that we are creating an interesting data asset where we understand what the user wants -- so we have user profiles, and in the future those user profiles can be cross-platform. So if you purchase something at one ecommerce site or one retailer you can then go to another retailer and we can make relevant recommendations based on what you purchased somewhere else," he adds. "So your whole purchasing history, your style preferences and interaction data will allow you to get the most relevant recommendations."

While the usual tech giant suspects still dominate general markets for search (Google) and ecommerce (Amazon), Cadeera isn't concerned about competition from the biggest global platforms -- given they are not focused on tailoring tools for a specific furniture/home decor niche.

He also points out that Amazon continues to do a very poor job on recommendations on its own site, despite having heaps of data.

"I've been asking -- and I've been asked as well -- so many times why is Amazon doing such a poor job on recommendations and in search. The true answer is I don't know! They have probably the best data set... but the recommendations are poor," he says. "What we're doing here is trying to reinvent a whole product. Search should work... and the inspiration part, for things that are more opaque, is something important that is missing with anything I've seen so far."

And while Facebook did acquire a home decor-focused visual search service (called GrokStyle) back in 2019, Spiegler suggests it's most likely to integrate their tech (which included AR for visualization) into its own marketplace -- whereas he's convinced most retailers will want to be able to remain independent of the Facebook walled garden.

"GrokStyle will become part of Facebook marketplace but if you're a retailer the big question is how much do you want to integrate into Facebook, how much do you want to be dependent on Facebook? And I think that's a big question for a lot of retailers. Do you want to dependent on Google? Do you want to be dependent on Amazon? Do you want to be dependent on Facebook?" he says. "My guess is no. Because you basically want to stay as far away as possible because they're going to eat up your lunch."

Facebook picks up retail computer vision outfit GrokStyle

  • Who’s the next GameStop? These are the 10 most shorted stocks

    Short selling is a trading strategy based on speculation that a company’s stock will drop in price. GameStop, a struggling mall-based retailer of video games, has been an attractive target for short sellers, but the stock has been rallying point for retail investors on Reddit, and its share prices have shot up as the short investors have been squeezed. After the closing bell today, GameStop’s market value was $13.5 billion or about the same value as the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys, and the New England Patriots, the three most valuable National Football League teams, combined.

  • Robinhood restricts Instant Buying of crypto, citing 'extraordinary market conditions'

    One day after trading app Robinhood halted buying of red-hot stocks like GameStop and AMC, the app turned off a key cryptocurrency buying feature.

  • Short-selling guru Citron says won't publish research again

    Short-seller Andrew Left, whose company Citron was one of the hedge funds to spark this week's battle with small-time traders over GameStop Corp, said in a YouTube video on Friday that his company would no longer publish short-selling research. The latest twist in a saga that has sent shock waves through Wall Street as amateur investors pile into heavily-shorted stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the move is a major change of course for one of world's best known short-sellers. Left, the author of dozens of investigative reports on S&P 500 over the past decade, is credited as helping pioneer the tactic of betting against a stock by publishing research that encouraged others to follow his lead and profiting when they do.

  • What minimum wage increases did to McDonald’s restaurants — and their employees

    A Princeton economist looked at the impacts of wage increases over five years at U.S. McDonald's fast-food restaurants.

  • SEC issues statement on past week's turbulent market activity prompted by Reddit-fueled GameStop run

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued an official statement on the tumult of the past week in the public stock market. It's a relatively brief statement, and doesn't mention any of the key players by name (aka GameStop, Reddit, Robinhood and others), but it does say acknowledge that "extreme stock price volatility has the potential to expose investors to rapid and severe losses" which could "undermine market confidence," and basically says the Commission is watching closely to ensure that it doesn't. The SEC statement does specify that it believes the "core market infrastructure" remains intact despite the heavy trading volumes of the past week, which were prompted primarily by activity organized by retail investors acting in concert through organization on r/WallStreetBets, a subreddit dedicated to day trading.

  • Robinhood raises $1B after trading halts to keep its platform running

    After a turbulent week for the stock market and halts to the trading of certain speculative securities including GameStop (GME) and AMC, consumer investing app Robinhood has raised new capital. The new funds total more than $1 billion, with the company telling TechCrunch that they were raised from its existing investor base. The New York Times reports that the company raised the new equity capital after tapping its credit lines for $500 to $600 million; the company did not answer a question from TechCrunch regarding its credit lines.

  • Bitcoin Investors May Lose Everything, Central Banker Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin investors need to be prepared to “lose all their money,” European Central Bank governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf said, the latest warning from a central banker on the cryptocurrency.“Personally, I’m not sure why people invest in those sorts of assets, but they see them as assets clearly,” Makhlouf, who is also governor of Ireland’s central bank, told Bloomberg TV on Friday. “Our role is to make sure that consumers are protected.”Makhlouf’s comments echo skepticism from ECB leaders. The cryptocurrency is a “highly speculative asset,” President Christine Lagarde said this month. Bitcoin prices have more than doubled since November and topped $40,000 earlier this month. Large movements in its value are common, with four daily swings of more than 5% in the past nine days.On Friday, Bitcoin rallied above $35,000, with brokers attributing the move to Elon Musk mentioning the cryptocurrency in his bio page on Twitter.Bitcoin Jumps Above $35,000 as Musk Puts It Into Twitter ProfileStill, Makhlouf doesn’t see “financial stability issues at the moment arising from Bitcoin itself.”“I worry more about about consumers making the right choices,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Futures Tumble On J&J Vaccine News; GME Stock, Apple Chipmaker, Novavax Soar

    Futures are selling off on J&J coronavirus vaccine news, but GME stock and AMC surged. A Novavax vaccine is highly effective.

  • Married Couples: Is It Better to File Taxes Jointly or Separately?

    Married couples have a choice to make at tax time: They can file their income-tax returns jointly or separately. Most married people automatically file joint returns, but there are some situations where filing separately can be better.

  • Elon Musk-Prompted Bitcoin Price Surge Causes Liquidation of $387M in Shorts

    The shorts were liquidated after Elon Musk added "Bitcoin" to his Twitter bio and prices rose by over 15%.

  • Get ready for a 10% stock drop, driven by the 3 ‘Rs,’ warns Bank of America

    Bank of America was ringing alarm bells over equities on Friday, as it warned a correction is looming. “3R’s of rates, regulation, redistribution are the historic catalysts that end bull markets & bubbles…we say all ’21 events, not ’22, and all spell lower/volatile coming quarters/years,” said Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the bank, in the Flow Show note to clients. On the regulation side, Hartnett said investors should take note of China’s central bank tightening up liquidity this week.

  • Reddit Crew May Find Commodities Harder After Roiling Silver

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs that the silver market was about to get hit by a GameStop-style short squeeze emerged Wednesday.That’s when comments began appearing on the Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets -- the investor board now famous for tripling the video game company’s shares this week. People started egging each other on to pile into silver’s largest exchange-traded product. Banks have been keeping silver prices artificially low, they said, masking an actual shortfall of supplies. Help put an end to “THE BIGGEST SHORT SQUEEZE IN THE WORLD,” one poster said.To say there was a strategy would be overstating things. At about 8:30 a.m. New York time on Thursday, day traders bent on teaching some banks a lesson began flooding iShares Silver Trust. Their buying drove up prices of the underlying metal by as much as 6.8%, the most since August. And just like that, an ETF became the Trojan horse that helped the Reddit hoards break through the gates of the commodities world for the first time since they began upending equities.It rippled across the entire silver complex. Miners of the metal rallied. Futures gained. A record 3.1 million iShares Silver Trust options contracts traded. The volatility was unlike anything James Gavilan, a commodities market consultant with over two decades of experience in precious metals, had ever seen.It was “mind-boggling, breath-taking, it’s shocking really,” he said as prices continued to rise further.At least one person on the r/wallstreetbets board made note of the mob’s move beyond stocks for the first time. Just hours ahead of the run-up, someone posted, “The market would go catatonic if WSB sparked a short squeeze on a commodity. Go for it.”Market manipulation has been the rallying cry of conspiracy theorists in precious metals circles for decades, if not centuries. With their constant railing against banks and big government colluding to mask inflation, it was only a matter of time before they and retail investors raging against the financial machine joined forces.It’s not clear whether Reddit investors will target another commodity again. Spot silver extended gains on Friday, rising as much as 4.3%, while iShares Silver Trust gained 2.4% in early New York trading. First Majestic, a silver miner that surged 21% on Thursday, rose as much as 13% on Friday. Plenty have posted on the same board about piling into other markets, including corn.But good luck moving those commodities, consultants and analysts say.Exchange-traded funds make it easy for retail traders to access commodity futures markets in an indirect but meaningful way, said Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank.Buying an ETF requires the fund at some point to find more metal, oil or agricultural products to back up the trades. This could kill momentum for investors trying to rally a short squeeze. It also could take days to secure physical materials to support the ETF buying, meaning investors may lose interest and move on to other targets.While the price of equities often relies on expectations for future performance, commodities are driven by fundamentals of supply and demand. For retail investors to push up silver prices the way they did GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., it might take significantly more time, even with tireless buying by speculators, according to Tai Wong, the director of metals trading at BMO Capital Markets in New York.“You can have as much flow as you want on the speculative side,” Bart Melek, the head commodities strategist at TD Securities who has covered the space for more than 20 years, said in a phone interview. “But in the end the supply and demand will win.”Lack of VisibilityThere’s a lack of visibility on short positions. Commodity markets underlie exchange-traded products, mining companies and various other investment vehicles, making it difficult to know what institutions are in short positions.Also, there’s virtually no retail investor access to trading the physical markets. Most commodity exchange trading is done by institutions.Size is another hurdle. GameStop had a $1.2 billion market capitalization at the beginning of the year, and on Wednesday touched $24.2 billion. Global oil consumption was valued at $2.2 trillion last year, the global gold market is valued at close to $11 trillion. For silver, 1.65 billion ounces are held in London vaults alone, valued at about $43.89 billion.“There aren’t aggressive speculative shorts in metals,” BMO’s Wong said in a phone interview. “There aren’t ‘easy’ pickings where a few large investors are publicly short very large positions that can’t be liquidated quickly.”The Reddit push is still real, and Thursday’s run on the silver market left many traders concerned and sitting on the sidelines to avoid risks of the Reddit-induced surge morphing into something bigger.Michael McDougall, managing director at Paragon Global Markets, a broker for soft commodities and grains, said unlike stocks, almost every commodity trade has someone on the short side and the long side.“Futures are unlike stocks in that they are a zero-sum game. For every long there is a short. Stocks are not as evenly balanced,” McDougall said. “This does not mean that a concerted attack can’t have a limited impact, but liquidity in corn, soy and sugar at least, is sufficiently large to absorb a large amount of small account activity.”(Updates with latest price movements in eighth graph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • First Mover: Elon Musk #Bitcoin Moment Adds to Dogecoin, GameStop Wackiness

    The GameStop-galvanized "bear raid" by retail stock traders appears to have terrified Wall Street, but crypto-industry marketeers are salivating over the prospect of new customer leads and more demand.

  • U.S. Driller That Produces 70 Barrels a Day Soared Nearly 1,000%

    (Bloomberg) -- An obscure company that employs five people and appears to produce negligible amounts of oil and natural gas from some wells in Appalachia slumped Friday, one day after soaring almost 1,000% in the latest Reddit-fueled day-trading craze.New Concept Energy Inc. dropped as much as 54%, triggering circuit breakers. The Dallas-based company was the focus of a trading frenzy Thursday after mentions by retail traders on the WallStreetBets forum on Reddit, just as brokerages including Robinhood Markets clamped down on trading in other shares such as GameStop Corp. after some of the wildest stock swings the markets have seen in recent years.The resultant 959% rally thrust into the spotlight a company that had previously attracted minimal attention. Filings show New Concept Energy produces a mere 70 barrels of oil equivalent a day and has a board whose average age is 74. Gene S. Bertcher, who serves as the chairman, principal executive officer, president, and chief financial officer, earned $56,500 in 2019. The company didn’t respond to requests for a comment.New Concept Energy is the successor-by-merger of Wespac Investor Trust, and the company was incorporated in 1991 as Medical Resource Companies of America. At the end of 2019, it had 153 producing gas wells and 44 non-producing wells, with mineral leases across 20,000 acres, according to filings.The company lost 46 cents a share on revenue of $590,000 in 2019, according to its annual report.Shares of New Concept Energy were down 53% to $11.84 as of 11:08 a.m. in New York, giving it a market value of about $62 million.Short interest in New Concept Energy has fallen to 0.3% of its float from 13% earlier this month, according to data from S3 Partners.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Silver Is the Latest Market Hit by Reddit Day-Trader Frenzy

    (Bloomberg) -- The first signs that the silver market was about to get hit came Wednesday.Comments began appearing on the Reddit chatroom r/wallstreetbets -- the investor board now famous for fueling an astonishing short squeeze in Gamestop Corp. that sent its market value soaring by 788% in a week. Posters started egging each other on to pile into IShares Silver Trust, the largest silver exchange-traded fund around, saying banks have been manipulating silver prices, keeping them artificially low and masking a shortfall in physical supplies. One post described it as “THE BIGGEST SHORT SQUEEZE IN THE WORLD.”If this sounds all too familiar, it’s because it has been the rallying cry of conspiracy theorists in precious metals circles for decades, if not centuries. With their constant railing against banks and big government colluding to mask inflation, it was only a matter of time before they and retail investors raging against the financial machine joined forces.To say there was a strategy may be overstating things, but the impact was felt across the markets.Small silver miners began surging first thing in the New York morning Thursday with First Majestic Silver Corp., cited on Reddit as a short-squeeze target, soaring as much as 39%. Then retail investors started flooding into IShares Silver Trust, driving it up by as much as 7.2%. Spot silver gained 6.8% at one point, the biggest jump since August.“There’s a short squeeze going on in silver. The ‘hoodies are all rolling into silver and the party is on,” Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago, said in a phone call. “All those other stocks like GameStop and AMC, they’re dumping because they’ve been restricted, and they gotta go into other short opportunities and silver is an easy identifiable target.”The economic data that came out Thursday morning, which included a larger-than-expected drop in jobless claims, have become “a moot point” for traders, Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures said by phone. “This isn’t predicated on any global events, it’s just people on a message board putting all their guns towards the precious metals markets.”Options markets were bid up in the frenzy, with traders and brokers seeing wide bid/ask spreads on the IShares and Comex contracts. A record 3.1 million IShares Silver Trust options contracts traded.“The implied volatility being quoted in the options market at this moment is wider than I’ve ever witnessed.” James Gavilan, principal and adviser at Gavilan Commodities LLC, said in a phone interview. “The market is factoring in large swings in the silver price, and an already illiquid market is showing extremely wide quotes for options, which means that traders are concerned about the difficulty of hedging their positions.”To see such wide volatility spreads is “mind boggling, breath taking, it’s shocking really,” said Gavilan.The buying in silver and gold spilled over to the base metals complex on the London Metal Exchange, with copper erasing early losses, while “Chinese night desks buying” also helped the metal, according to Tai Wong, head of metals derivatives trading at BMO Capital Markets. Copper for three-month delivery rose 0.6% to $7,873 a ton in London.(Updates with record options volume in the eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The GameStop saga finds its villain: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Friday, January 29, 2021.

  • GameStop: Meet the amateur traders fighting Wall Street

    They're young, they're financially savvy and they're angry at being shut out of GameStop share trading.

  • 'I vividly remember': Redditors cheering on market mayhem recall growing up amid the Great Recession

    Scroll through the comments on the WallStreetBets forum and you’ll find stories of financial struggles growing up during the great recession.

  • Time to Turn Bullish on These 2 Oil Stocks, Says Raymond James

    We are entering a new paradigm for the oil and gas industry, one far removed from the Trump Presidency’s pro-drilling policies. The Biden Admin is likely to cut back on oil and gas production in the US, in favor of promoting renewable energy sources and carbon pollution reduction. In the short run, his policies are likely to push oil and gas prices up – and that may turn out to help the hydrocarbon sector, at least at the bottom line, over the coming year. But for the oil companies, the lessons of 2020 appear in the balance sheets. The massive spike down in prices last May, followed by a quick recovery, only to finish the year at roughly the same price as it began – all of this has the producers looking to cut back on spending, consolidate or reduce debt, and maintain free cash flow. In the words of Raymond James’ oil industry analyst John Freeman: “[We] enter 4Q20 earnings and 2021 capital budget season with WTI trading, ironically, in essentially the same low $50s range as we did this time last year. While crude is largely in the same spot, the industry has definitely undergone a strategic shift with balance sheet health and returning capital to shareholders by far the highest priorities.” In addition to noting the general trend of the industry after a difficult year, Freeman has also been updating his stance on individual oil and gas stocks. Two in particular have gotten Freeman’s attention. He sees at least 50% upside potential for each of them. We ran the two through TipRanks' database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. Apache Corporation (APA) With headquarters in Houston, Texas, Apache is an important operator in the North American oil industry. The company’s US hydrocarbon exploration and production activities are located in the Permian Basin, along the Gulf Coast, and in the Gulf Mexico. Apache also has operations in the UK (in the North Sea), in Egypt (in the Western Desert), and in Suriname (offshore). The company’s Permian holdings include 665.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of its proven reserves. The company beat the quarterly revenue expectations in the third quarter, with $1.12 billion at the top line. Since reporting the Q3 revenue, Apache’s stock has gained 71%. The company reported 445,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q3 production. Covering the stock for Raymond James, analyst John Freeman writes: “We continue to like Apache's diversified portfolio of U.S. onshore and international assets (Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname), and given Apache's considerable commodity exposure (only hedged Waha basis in 2021), the company is ideally situated to capitalize on our projected resurgence in commodity prices in the 2021/2022 timeframe. Adding to this, the operator has an extremely robust FCF profile [and] proven commitment to capital discipline…” In line with these comments, the analyst gives APA a Strong Buy rating and a $24 price target that implies a 60% upside potential over the coming 12 months. (To watch Freeman’s track record, click here) Freeman leads the Bulls on Apache. The stock has a Moderate Buy from the analyst consensus, based on 12 reviews that include 6 Buys, 5 Holds, and 1 Sell. The shares are selling for $14.94, and their $19.30 average price target suggests room for 29% upside growth this year. (See APA stock analysis on TipRanks) Diamondback Energy (FANG) Also based in Texas, Diamondback Energy is another player in the Permian Basin energy boom. The company boasts an $8.9 billion market cap and saw revenues hit $720 million in the third quarter of 2020. Production in the quarter averaged 287.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Diamondback’s reserves total more than 1.12 billion barrels of oil equivalent, of which 63% are oil and 37% are natural gas and related liquids. Diamondback is expanding its operations through M&A activity. In December of last year, the company announced that it will be acquiring QEP Resources, a natural gas driller in the Midland Basin of the Permian formation along with operations in North Dakota’s Williston formation. The acquisition is an all-stock deal, worth an estimated $2.2 billion. QEP brings 49,000 acres in the Midland for potential development, an average production of 48,300 thousand BOE per day, and 48 ‘drilled but uncompleted’ wells. These assets are accretive to Diamondback’s portfolio. In a related piece of news, Diamondback has announced that it will also be acquiring Guidon, another rival Texas oil producer. Guidon brings additional Permian assets to Diamondback, and the acquisition is significant, valued at $862 million in both cash and stock. Casting his eye on Diamondback, Freeman sees the company in a strong position to meet the challenges of both the energy environment and the Biden Administration’s regulatory policies. “Going forward with the addition of QEP and Guidon acreage we anticipate the Midland accounts for ~75% of pro forma activity. Note that even after the QEP/Guidon acquisitions, FANG still has no federal acreage exposure - a significant positive given regulatory uncertainty will likely persist following the expiration of the 60-day leasing moratorium… We believe FANG offers considerable upside potential over the long-term and are confident in the company's ability to weather near-term commodity uncertainties,” Freeman opined. Unsurprisingly, Freeman rates FANG as a Strong Buy, along with a $91 price target. This figure indicates confidence in ~51% growth over the next 12 months. (To watch Freeman’s track record, click here) There’s broad agreement on Wall Street with Freeman’s position here. FANG stock holds a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 13 recent Buy reviews against just 3 Holds. The average price target is $67.37, which implies ~12% upside from the current trading price of $67.37. (See FANG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for oil stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Reddit Ignites Mall Stock and Fund Cashes Out $500 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest shareholder in mall owner Macerich Co. sold its entire holding for nearly $500 million when the stock soared after being touted on Reddit.Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan sold 24.56 million shares on Wednesday at an average price of $20.25 a share, according to details in an amended 13D. The Canadian fund had owned 16.4% of the company, according to data complied by Bloomberg.Macerich, a real estate investment trust based in Santa Monica, California, has been struggling for years and was battered by a pandemic that forced malls to shut down and pushed consumers toward e-commerce. The stock lost 84% of its value over a three-year period ending Dec. 31, 2020.Then comments began appearing on Reddit boards including r/wallstreetbets, the subreddit now famous for helping to fuel an astonishing rise in GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and other heavily-shorted or out-of-favor stocks.Macerich shares jumped 68% in four trading sessions and reached about $26 at one point on Wednesday on frenetic volume -- allowing Ontario Teachers to get out.“We’ve been a long-term investor with Macerich and throughout this relationship they have been a valued partner,” Dan Madge, a spokesman for the Teachers fund, said in a written statement. “Moving forward, we are focused on scaling and diversifying our global real estate platform, and growing our existing Canadian real estate business.”One Reddit user touted Macerich as “GameStop’s landlord,” saying it has “the potential to offer a GME-like short squeeze, but with better downside protection.” The short interest is 57% of the float, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Macerich owns 52 shopping centers across the U.S., mostly in cities, according to its website. That includes Kings Plaza Shopping Center in Brooklyn and the Shops at North Bridge in Chicago.Its shares fell 15% on Thursday to $19.01. The stock jumped when trading opened in New York on Friday, but it was down less than 1% as of 9:43 a.m.Heavily shorted retail property owner Tanger Factor Outlet Centers Inc. has also seen its shares shoot up in January, gaining 63% this year.The company’s stock closed 2016 at $35.78. Four years later, it had lost 72% of its value and finished 2020 at $9.96.Tanger slipped 9.4% on Thursday, closing at $16.19. The stocked jumped as much 7.2% on Friday, before paring the gains. Even with the recent stock gains for mall owners, the “fundamental outlook for malls and outlets” has not changed, according to Green Street.“The unusual trading activity is being driven by retail investors fueled by social media encouragement and speculation,” the report said.(Updates shares.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.