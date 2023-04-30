Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.235

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 3rd of July to $0.235. This takes the dividend yield to 4.6%, which shareholders will be pleased with.

Check out our latest analysis for Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much.

Cadence Bank has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. Taking data from its last earnings report, calculating for the company's payout ratio shows 39%, which means that Cadence Bank would be able to pay its last dividend without pressure on the balance sheet.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 21.9%. The future payout ratio could be 37% over that time period, according to analyst estimates, which is a good look for the future of the dividend.

Cadence Bank Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.04 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.94. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 37% a year over that time. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Cadence Bank May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Earnings have grown at around 4.6% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. While EPS growth is quite low, Cadence Bank has the option to increase the payout ratio to return more cash to shareholders.

We Really Like Cadence Bank's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Story continues

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 9 analysts we track are forecasting for Cadence Bank for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Is Cadence Bank not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here