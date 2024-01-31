Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend by 6.4% on the 1st of April to $0.25, up from last year's comparable payment of $0.235. This takes the annual payment to 3.3% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

While the dividend yield is important for income investors, it is also important to consider any large share price moves, as this will generally outweigh any gains from distributions. Investors will be pleased to see that Cadence Bank's stock price has increased by 32% in the last 3 months, which is good for shareholders and can also explain a decrease in the dividend yield.

Cadence Bank's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Cadence Bank has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Past distributions unfortunately do not guarantee future ones, and Cadence Bank's last earnings report actually showed that the company went over its net earnings in its total dividend distribution. This is very worrying for shareholders, as this shows that Cadence Bank will not be able to sustain its dividend at its current rate.

According to analysts, EPS should be several times higher in the next 3 years. They also estimate that the future payout ratio will be 36% in the same time horizon, so there isn't too much pressure on the dividend.

Cadence Bank Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.04 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.94. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 37% over that duration. It is good to see that there has been strong dividend growth, and that there haven't been any cuts for a long time.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Come By

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. However, things aren't all that rosy. It's not great to see that Cadence Bank's earnings per share has fallen at approximately 6.9% per year over the past five years. Declining earnings will inevitably lead to the company paying a lower dividend in line with lower profits. It's not all bad news though, as the earnings are predicted to rise over the next 12 months - we would just be a bit cautious until this can turn into a longer term trend.

Cadence Bank's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. Although they have been consistent in the past, we think the payments are a little high to be sustained. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Cadence Bank that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Cadence Bank not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

