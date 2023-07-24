Cadence (CADE) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended June 2023, Cadence (CADE) reported revenue of $465.84 million, up 3.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.64, compared to $0.73 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.13% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $475.99 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.67, the EPS surprise was -4.48%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cadence performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net Interest Margin : 3.03% versus 3.19% estimated by six analysts on average.

Efficiency Ratio : 65.08% compared to the 61.95% average estimate based on six analysts.

Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.16% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 0.11%.

Average Balance - Total interest earning assets : $44.23 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $44.60 billion.

Total noninterest income : $132.29 million versus $122.93 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Net Interest Income (FTE) : $334.61 million versus $352.64 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Net Interest Income : $333.55 million versus $355.29 million estimated by five analysts on average.

Wealth Management : $21.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $21.06 million.

Deposit Service charges : $17.21 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $15.77 million.

Credit card, debit card and merchant fees : $12.62 million versus $16.10 million estimated by three analysts on average.

Other noninterest income : $26.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $24.70 million.

Insurance commissions: $45.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $38.28 million.

View all Key Company Metrics for Cadence here>>>



Shares of Cadence have returned +18.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Cadence Bank (CADE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

