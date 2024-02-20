What Is Cadence Design Systems, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CDNS) Share Price Doing?

Today we're going to take a look at the well-established Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). The company's stock saw a decent share price growth of 15% on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. The recent share price gains has brought the company back closer to its yearly peak. As a large-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Cadence Design Systems’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's The Opportunity In Cadence Design Systems?

Cadence Design Systems is currently expensive based on our price multiple model, where we look at the company's price-to-earnings ratio in comparison to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. We find that Cadence Design Systems’s ratio of 75.91x is above its peer average of 42.7x, which suggests the stock is trading at a higher price compared to the Software industry. But, is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since Cadence Design Systems’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What kind of growth will Cadence Design Systems generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. Cadence Design Systems' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 76%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? CDNS’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe CDNS should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CDNS for a while, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for CDNS, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

