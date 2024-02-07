Cadence Design Systems Insiders Sold US$6.0m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Over the past year, many Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) insiders sold a significant stake in the company which may have piqued investors' interest. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Cadence Design Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, sold US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$230 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$293. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 11% of Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli's stake.

In the last year Cadence Design Systems insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Cadence Design Systems

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Cadence Design Systems insiders own 0.9% of the company, currently worth about US$735m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Cadence Design Systems Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Cadence Design Systems insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. It's great to see high levels of insider ownership, but looking back over the last year, we don't gain confidence from the Cadence Design Systems insiders selling. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

