Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Is Achieving High Returns On Its Capital

What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) we really liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Cadence Design Systems, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = US$1.3b ÷ (US$5.7b - US$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

So, Cadence Design Systems has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Software industry average of 7.6%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Cadence Design Systems compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Cadence Design Systems for free.

What Can We Tell From Cadence Design Systems' ROCE Trend?

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at Cadence Design Systems. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 31%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 131% more capital is being employed now too. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, a combination that's common among multi-baggers.

In Conclusion...

A company that is growing its returns on capital and can consistently reinvest in itself is a highly sought after trait, and that's what Cadence Design Systems has. And a remarkable 422% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

While Cadence Design Systems looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic for CDNS helps visualize whether it is currently trading for a fair price.

