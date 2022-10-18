U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

Cadillac Fairview Ranks First in its Peer Group in the 2022 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark Survey for Second Consecutive Year

·3 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is pleased to announce the company's 2022 results within the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) Survey. For the third time, and second consecutive year, CF ranked first in its peer group (Northern America | Diversified - Office/Retail | Non-listed). CF was also named a Regional Sector Leader (Americas Diversified Office/ Retail), which recognizes the best performers by sector, region and nature of ownership from across the GRESB Assessments. CF also achieved 'Green Star' ranking for a seventh year. These results demonstrate strong performance at both a corporate and property level

Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited Logo (CNW Group/Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited)
Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited Logo (CNW Group/Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited)

GRESB is the global standard for assessing ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) matters in real estate, and these rankings demonstrate strong results in achieving superior building performance, and best practices for ESG management, such as policy, risk management, stakeholder engagement, implementation and measurement. The 2022 real estate benchmark covers more than 1,500 property companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), funds, and developers.

"We're proud to have again achieved first-place ranking in our peer group in this year's GRESB Survey," said John Sullivan, President and CEO of Cadillac Fairview. "This achievement is a testament to CF's passion and commitment to sustainability. As the owner and operator of some of Canada's largest office complexes and shopping centres, we hold ourselves accountable to actionable and measurable targets, every day, so that we can mitigate our impact on climate change and enable a sustainable future."

CF has a long-standing history of leadership when it comes to sustainability, starting with the launch of the Green at Work® program (GAW) in 2008. Over the years, CF has developed innovative and results focused projects and programs to enable low carbon community transformation and ensure a resource filled and sustainable tomorrow. These include, but are not limited to, the development of its Climate Action and Resource Protection targets; the initiation of a first-of-its-kind energy smart analytics program and training; solar panel installation at CF Chinook Centre; Canada's first geo-exchange retrofit at 777 Dunsmuir, and the introduction of low-waste dining halls, in which the company has plans to introduce several more over 2022 and 2023. The company has also pursued Zero Carbon Building – Performance Standard Certifications at multiple properties, and continues to strive to achieve 'net zero' across our real-estate portfolio by 2050.

To learn more about CF's sustainability commitments, targets and results, visit https://www.cadillacfairview.com/responsibility/our-planet/.

About GRESB

GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to financial markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world, used by 140 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making. For more information, visit GRESB.com

About Cadillac Fairview 

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $35 billion of assets across the Americas and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2022/18/c5453.html

