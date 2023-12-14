Cadillac widens EV lineup with 2026 Vistiq

Dec 14 (Reuters) - General Motors' Cadillac said on Thursday it would launch a new electric crossover called Vistiq, bolstering the luxury brand's shift to a mostly electric lineup by 2030.

The three-row 2026 model year SUV is the third electric vehicle Cadillac has confirmed this year and the fifth to join its EV line-up.

The vehicle will be slotted between its compact SUV Lyriq and the electric version of its popular Escalade SUV.

"Cadillac EVs will cover most luxury SUV segments across critical global markets in the next two years," the brand's chief, John Roth, said in a statement.

Legacy automakers are investing heavily in EVs to compete with the likes of Tesla and Rivian in a market that is expected to see strong growth in the years to come as car buyers increasingly consider eco-friendly options.

Cadillac said it would provide details such as pricing and features next year. (Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)