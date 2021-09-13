U.S. markets close in 5 hours 22 minutes

Cadiz Inc. Issues Statement on Recent Stock Volatility

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Cadiz Inc. ("the Company," NASDAQ: CDZI) released the following statement to address recent volatility in the trading of the Company's stock:

The Company reports that there have been no new material developments nor pending announcements concerning its business operations contributing to market activity.

The Company issued its second quarter results on August 13, 2021 and reaffirms its outlook. The Company remains confident in its plans to execute on its mission to dedicate its unique and significant land and water assets to the implementation of sustainable water supply, water storage, and agricultural projects responsive to California's resource needs.

The Company will continue to monitor key factors that affect its business and will disclose all material developments.

If you are an investor or shareholder interested in learning more about the Company's business operations or would like to receive notices from the Company, please visit www.cadizinc.com/investors.

About Cadiz Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is a California business dedicated to sustainable water and agricultural projects. We own 70 square miles of property with significant water resources in Southern California and are the largest agricultural operation in San Bernardino, California, where we have sustainably farmed since the 1980s. We are also partnering with public water agencies to implement the Cadiz Water Project, which was named a Top 10 Infrastructure Project that over two phases will create a new water supply for approximately 400,000 people and make available up to 1 million acre-feet of new groundwater storage capacity for the region. Guided by a holistic land management plan, we are dedicated to pursuing sustainable projects and practicing responsible stewardship of our land, water and agricultural resources. For more information, please visit www.cadizinc.com.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future operating and financial performance of the Company and the financing activities of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those reflected in the Company's forward-looking statements include the Company's ability to maximize value for Cadiz land and water resources, the Company's ability to obtain new financing as needed, and other factors and considerations detailed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. All forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cadiz-inc-issues-statement-on-recent-stock-volatility-301375375.html

SOURCE Cadiz Inc.

