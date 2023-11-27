Cadiz Inc.'s (NASDAQ:CDZI) top owners are private companies with 35% stake, while 33% is held by institutions

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in Cadiz indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

A total of 5 investors have a majority stake in the company with 52% ownership

Insiders have been buying lately

Every investor in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 35% to be precise, is private companies. Put another way, the group faces the maximum upside potential (or downside risk).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 33% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Cadiz.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cadiz?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Cadiz does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Cadiz's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

It would appear that 6.3% of Cadiz shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. The company's largest shareholder is Heerema International Group Services SA, with ownership of 35%. With 6.3% and 3.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, B. Riley Asset Management LLC and BlackRock, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

On looking further, we found that 52% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Cadiz

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Shareholders would probably be interested to learn that insiders own shares in Cadiz Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$199m, and insiders have US$9.6m worth of shares, in their own names. It is good to see some investment by insiders, but we usually like to see higher insider holdings. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 21% stake in Cadiz. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 35%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Cadiz (at least 2 which are significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

