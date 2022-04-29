Cadmium Market Report: Production, Consumption, Trade and Forecast to 2030 - IndexBox

IndexBox, Inc.

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: 'World – Cadmium - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights' . Here is a summary of the report's key findings.

Cadmium Market Statistics

Imports $41.2 Million USD Exports $38.6 Million USD Top Importers India, China, Sweden Top Exporters South Korea, Japan, Canada

The global cadmium market revenue expanded slightly to $97M in 2021, with an increase of 3.3% against the previous year. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price).

After two years of decline, consumption of cadmium increased by 4% to 29K tonnes in 2021. The total consumption volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.3% from 2010 to 2021.

Cadmium Consumption by Country

The countries with the highest volumes of cadmium consumption in 2021 were China (13K tonnes), India (8.4K tonnes) and Sweden (1K tonnes), with a combined 78% share of global consumption. These countries were followed by South Korea, Russia, the United States, the Netherlands and Belgium, which together accounted for a further 13%.

From 2010 to 2021, the biggest increases were in Russia (+27.5%), while cadmium consumption for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

In value terms, China ($56M) led the market, alone. The second position in the ranking was occupied by India ($21M).

Cadmium Production

In 2021, approx. 26K tonnes of cadmium were produced worldwide; declining by -10.9% compared with the year before. In general, production, however, showed a relatively flat trend pattern. The most prominent rate of growth was recorded in 2012 with an increase of 9.7%. Global production peaked at 31K tonnes in 2017; however, from 2018 to 2021, production stood at a somewhat lower figure.

Production by Country

The country with the largest volume of cadmium production was China (10K tonnes), comprising approx. 38% of total volume. Moreover, cadmium production in China exceeded the figures recorded by the second-largest producer, South Korea (3.5K tonnes), twofold. The third position in this ranking was occupied by Japan (1.9K tonnes), with a 7.2% share.

From 2010 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of volume in China amounted to +2.8%. In the other countries, the average annual rates were as follows: South Korea (-1.6% per year) and Japan (-0.7% per year).

Cadmium Exports

In 2021, after two years of growth, there was decline in overseas shipments of cadmium, when their volume decreased by -4.9% to 16K tonnes. Overall, exports, however, saw a relatively flat trend pattern. The global exports peaked at 17K tonnes in 2017; however, from 2018 to 2021, the exports remained at a lower figure.

In value terms, cadmium exports rose modestly to $39M in 2021. Over the period under review, exports, however, continue to indicate a pronounced downturn.

Exports by Country

In 2021, South Korea (3.9K tonnes), distantly followed by Japan (1.7K tonnes), Kazakhstan (1.6K tonnes), Canada (1.5K tonnes), China (0.9K tonnes), Mexico (0.8K tonnes), Belgium (0.8K tonnes) and France (0.8K tonnes) represented the major exporters of cadmium, together mixing up 74% of total supplies. The following exporters - Russia (630 tonnes), Peru (614 tonnes), the Netherlands (571 tonnes), Uzbekistan (455 tonnes) and Germany (450 tonnes) - together made up 17% of total exports.

In value terms, South Korea ($9.3M) remains the largest cadmium supplier worldwide, comprising 24% of global exports. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Japan ($3.7M), with a 9.5% share of total supplies. It was followed by Canada, with a 9.2% share.

In South Korea, cadmium exports contracted by an average annual rate of -1.1% over the period from 2010-2021. The remaining exporting countries recorded the following average annual rates of exports growth: Japan (+0.3% per year) and Canada (-3.9% per year).

Export Prices by Country

The average cadmium export price stood at $2,387 per tonne in 2021, picking up by 8.1% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major exporting countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Belgium ($3,578 per tonne), while Russia ($1,949 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2010 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Uzbekistan (-0.9%), while the other global leaders experienced a decline in the export price figures.

Cadmium Imports

Global cadmium imports amounted to 16K tonnes in 2021, with an increase of 5.7% compared with the previous year. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +1.4% from 2010 to 2021.

In value terms, cadmium imports dropped slightly to $41M in 2021. In general, imports showed a noticeable setback.

Imports by Country

In 2021, India (8.4K tonnes) represented the largest importer of cadmium, constituting 51% of total imports. It was distantly followed by China (4.2K tonnes), Belgium (1.4K tonnes) and Sweden (1K tonnes), together creating a 40% share of total purchases. The following importers - Hong Kong SAR (387 tonnes) and the Netherlands (268 tonnes) - each recorded a 4% share of total imports.

In value terms, India ($20M), China ($11M) and Sweden ($2.3M) appeared to be the countries with the highest levels of imports in 2021, together accounting for 80% of total supplies.

India, with a CAGR of +21.0%, recorded the highest growth rate of the value of imports, among the main importing countries over the past decade, while purchases for the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average cadmium import price amounted to $2,513 per tonne, waning by -8.3% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major importing countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was the Netherlands ($4,900 per tonne), while Belgium ($1,530 per tonne) was amongst the lowest. From 2010 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by the Netherlands (+1.7%), while the other global leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

