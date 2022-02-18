Cadmium Pigments Market - 47% of the Growth to Originate from APAC | Exponential Growth of the Plastic Industry to Emerge as Key Driver| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 47% of the cadmium pigments market growth will originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for cadmium pigments in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The report identifies the cadmium pigments market potential difference growth to value USD 57.58 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is anticipated to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.07% during this period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cadmium Pigments Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Cadmium Pigments Market: Exponential growth of the plastic industry to drive growth

Cadmium pigments are mostly used in the plastic sector because they are insoluble and have alkali resistance, which is responsible for the long shelf life of plastics. Cadmium pigments are also widely used in batteries, second only to plastics. Cadmium pigments are also utilized to improve the corrosion resistance of many metals such as iron. steel, aluminum, and titanium due to their chemical properties. The increasing usage of cadmium pigments in coatings, stabilizers, sophisticated alloys and electronic compounds is predicted to drive demand for cadmium pigments throughout the forecast period. Cadmium pigmented industrial polymers are used in power lines, gas pipes and fittings, beer crates, motor vehicle heating fans, and other applications. Thus, we can see that with the increased usage in the plastic industry, we will see positive growth during the forecast period.

Cadmium Pigments Market: Revenue-Generating Segment Analysis

This market research report segments the cadmium pigments market by Application (paints and coatings, plastics, printing inks, construction materials, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The paints and coatings application segment led the cadmium pigments market share in 2021. The report also identifies that this segment will account for the largest market share during the forecast period mainly due to the increasing popularity of cadmium coatings. Cadmium coatings provide a low coefficient of friction and thus good lubricity, predictable torque characteristics, good electrical conductivity, protection from galvanic corrosion, easy solderability, low volume corrosion products, and reduced risks of operating mechanisms being jammed by corrosion debris for many components in a wide range of engineering applications throughout industries. The advantages of these coatings make them a viable choice for the electrical, electronic, aerospace, mining, offshore, automotive, and military sectors, where they are applied to fasteners, chassis, connections, and other components.

The APAC region led the cadmium pigments market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the highly developed painting and coatings industries in China, India, and Japan. Furthermore, demand for high-temperature-resistant polymers is increasing in emerging nations. The rising demand for cadmium pigments is mainly due to the expanding use of heat-resistant polymers in a variety of applications. Increased applications in plastics, ceramics, and paints, as well as increasing demand for cadmium pigments in the paper and ink sectors, are likely to boost the cadmium pigments market in the coming years.

