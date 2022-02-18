U.S. markets closed

Cadmium Pigments Market - 47% of the Growth to Originate from APAC | Exponential Growth of the Plastic Industry to Emerge as Key Driver| 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 47% of the cadmium pigments market growth will originate from APAC. China, Japan, and India are the key markets for cadmium pigments in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The report identifies the cadmium pigments market potential difference growth to value USD 57.58 million from 2021 to 2026. The market is anticipated to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 4.07% during this period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cadmium Pigments Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cadmium Pigments Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

For more Information on the YOY growth and CAGR analysis

Cadmium Pigments Market: Exponential growth of the plastic industry to drive growth

Cadmium pigments are mostly used in the plastic sector because they are insoluble and have alkali resistance, which is responsible for the long shelf life of plastics. Cadmium pigments are also widely used in batteries, second only to plastics. Cadmium pigments are also utilized to improve the corrosion resistance of many metals such as iron. steel, aluminum, and titanium due to their chemical properties. The increasing usage of cadmium pigments in coatings, stabilizers, sophisticated alloys and electronic compounds is predicted to drive demand for cadmium pigments throughout the forecast period. Cadmium pigmented industrial polymers are used in power lines, gas pipes and fittings, beer crates, motor vehicle heating fans, and other applications. Thus, we can see that with the increased usage in the plastic industry, we will see positive growth during the forecast period.

Know more about the drivers, trends, and challenges influencing the market?

Cadmium Pigments Market: Revenue-Generating Segment Analysis

This market research report segments the cadmium pigments market by Application (paints and coatings, plastics, printing inks, construction materials, and others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The paints and coatings application segment led the cadmium pigments market share in 2021. The report also identifies that this segment will account for the largest market share during the forecast period mainly due to the increasing popularity of cadmium coatings. Cadmium coatings provide a low coefficient of friction and thus good lubricity, predictable torque characteristics, good electrical conductivity, protection from galvanic corrosion, easy solderability, low volume corrosion products, and reduced risks of operating mechanisms being jammed by corrosion debris for many components in a wide range of engineering applications throughout industries. The advantages of these coatings make them a viable choice for the electrical, electronic, aerospace, mining, offshore, automotive, and military sectors, where they are applied to fasteners, chassis, connections, and other components.

The APAC region led the cadmium pigments market in 2021, followed by North America, Europe, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the highly developed painting and coatings industries in China, India, and Japan. Furthermore, demand for high-temperature-resistant polymers is increasing in emerging nations. The rising demand for cadmium pigments is mainly due to the expanding use of heat-resistant polymers in a variety of applications. Increased applications in plastics, ceramics, and paints, as well as increasing demand for cadmium pigments in the paper and ink sectors, are likely to boost the cadmium pigments market in the coming years.

For more insights on the contribution of each segment

Key Queries Addressed

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive cadmium pigments market growth during the next five years

  • Precise estimation of the cadmium pigments market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the cadmium pigments industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cadmium pigments market vendors

Related Reports:

Organic Pigments Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Lead Oxide Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Cadmium Pigments Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 57.58 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

3.87

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key consumer countries

China, US, Japan, Germany, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Chemonova, Fulln Glaze Co. Ltd., HANGZHOU EMPEROR CHEMICAL CO. LTD., Hunan Jufa Technology Co. Ltd., Huntsman Corp., HUPC Chemical Co. Ltd., James M. Brown Ltd., LANXESS AG, PROQUIMAC PFC SA, and Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2021

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Plastics - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Printing inks - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Construction materials - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Chemonova

  • Fulln Glaze Co. Ltd.

  • HANGZHOU EMPEROR CHEMICAL CO. LTD.

  • Hunan Jufa Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Huntsman Corp.

  • HUPC Chemical Co. Ltd.

  • James M. Brown Ltd.

  • LANXESS AG

  • PROQUIMAC PFC SA

  • Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cadmium-pigments-market---47-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac--exponential-growth-of-the-plastic-industry-to-emerge-as-key-driver-17-000-technavio-reports-301483775.html

SOURCE Technavio

