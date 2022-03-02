U.S. markets close in 5 hours 2 minutes

CADMIUM AND SB EXPOS & EVENTS ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP

·3 min read

SB Expos & Events, a leading events services provider, supports event planners through new alliance with Cadmium

FOREST HILL, Md., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadmium and SB Expos & Events announced today that they have formed a partnership that strengthens the software and service offerings of both organizations in the live event industry.

Cadmium &amp; SB Logos
Cadmium & SB Logos

The strategic alliance leverages managed services to help meeting planners maximize the value of event management technology. Cadmium is an award-winning event and learning technology provider offering continuing educational, professional development, and content management solutions. SB Expos & Events is an association expo sales and event services provider.

"Cadmium remains the gold standard for meeting and expo management software, offering superior online services that provide virtual revenue options and that save time and effort for event planners and participants," said Jennifer Kerhin, CEO of SB Expos & Events. "We are excited to partner with the Cadmium brand and look forward to working with its clients as they use the platform's features to maximize the effectiveness of their events."

SB Expos & Events will provide comprehensive managed services to help event planners maximize the potential of the Cadmium platform. Leveraging their expert knowledge of Cadmium's suite of products, SB Expos & Events will enable customers to simplify integration, reduce operating costs, and increase the revenue generated by live events. Products of focus include Cadmium's registration, registration lead retrieval, speaker management, mobile app, website, and exhibitor management solutions.

"Our partners at SB Expos & Events have extensive knowledge of Cadmium's event technology products," said Paul Zickert, vice president of partnerships at Cadmium. "This partnership will help meeting planners streamline event management and maximize revenue at conferences, trade shows, and education meetings. Together, we will set our customers up for success as they navigate the changing event landscape."

Through a combination of event technology and managed services, Cadmium and SB Expos & Events will maximize revenue earned through sponsorships, registration, and advertisements in the live events sector.

About SB Expos & Events

SB Expos & Events takes a team-based, full-service approach to deliver creative and financially lucrative solutions for association events. As a technology-driven company, we are uniquely positioned to integrate live and hybrid components of your event. We maximize success and profitability through the sales of exhibits, sponsorships, registration, and advertising while reducing expenses by optimizing event management practices. Learn more at https://discoversb.com.

About Cadmium

Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas and knowledge. The company's software products are trusted by more than 1000 content-driven organizations worldwide to generate revenue, drive customer retention, and lower operational costs for their events and education initiatives. For more information, visit https://gocadmium.com.

Contact:
Jessie Reyes | Cadmium
jessie.reyes@gocadmium.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cadmium-and-sb-expos--events-announce-strategic-partnership-301494128.html

SOURCE Cadmium

