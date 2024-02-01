Cadre Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:CDRE) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?

Cadre Holdings' (NYSE:CDRE) stock is up by a considerable 20% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Cadre Holdings' ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cadre Holdings is:

19% = US$36m ÷ US$190m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.19 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Cadre Holdings' Earnings Growth And 19% ROE

To begin with, Cadre Holdings seems to have a respectable ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 13% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. However, we are curious as to how the high returns still resulted in flat growth for Cadre Holdings in the past five years. Based on this, we feel that there might be other reasons which haven't been discussed so far in this article that could be hampering the company's growth. Such as, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Cadre Holdings' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 5.4% in the same period.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is CDRE fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Cadre Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Despite having a normal three-year median payout ratio of 37% (implying that the company keeps 63% of its income) over the last three years, Cadre Holdings has seen a negligible amount of growth in earnings as we saw above. So there could be some other explanation in that regard. For instance, the company's business may be deteriorating.

Additionally, Cadre Holdings started paying a dividend only recently. So it looks like the management must have perceived that shareholders favor dividends over earnings growth. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 27% over the next three years.

Conclusion

In total, it does look like Cadre Holdings has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

