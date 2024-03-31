Cadre Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:CDRE) large institutional owners must be happy as stock continues to impress, up 4.6% over the past week

Key Insights

Institutions' substantial holdings in Cadre Holdings implies that they have significant influence over the company's share price

53% of the business is held by the top 3 shareholders

Insiders have sold recently

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 41% stake, institutions possess the maximum shares in the company. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

And things are looking up for institutional investors after the company gained US$63m in market cap last week. The one-year return on investment is currently 70% and last week's gain would have been more than welcomed.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of Cadre Holdings, beginning with the chart below.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cadre Holdings?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Cadre Holdings. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Cadre Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

It would appear that 6.3% of Cadre Holdings shares are controlled by hedge funds. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. With a 34% stake, CEO Warren Kanders is the largest shareholder. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 13% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 6.3% by the third-largest shareholder.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 53% stake.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Cadre Holdings

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of Cadre Holdings, Inc.. It is very interesting to see that insiders have a meaningful US$536m stake in this US$1.4b business. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish to access this free chart showing recent trading by insiders.

General Public Ownership

With a 16% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Cadre Holdings. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks for example - Cadre Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

