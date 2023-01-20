U.S. markets close in 5 hours 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,916.03
    +17.18 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,002.52
    -42.04 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,962.65
    +110.38 (+1.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.51
    +12.17 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.45
    +0.12 (+0.15%)
     

  • Gold

    1,926.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.91
    +0.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0835
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4570
    +0.0600 (+1.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2381
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.0690
    +1.6700 (+1.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,169.66
    +316.75 (+1.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    490.14
    +4.12 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,756.24
    +8.95 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,553.53
    +148.30 (+0.56%)
     

Cadrenal Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering (IPO)

·4 min read

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tecarfarin, a clinical-stage novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug designation, announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 1,400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $5.00 per share, raising gross proceeds of $7,000,000 before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to 210,000 additional shares of common stock from the Company to cover any over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tecarfarin, a clinical-stage novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug designation.
Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing tecarfarin, a clinical-stage novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug designation.

Cadrenal Therapeutics' common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on Friday, January 20, 2023 under the symbol "CVKD." The offering is expected to close on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Boustead Securities, LLC acted as lead underwriter for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-267562) relating to these shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and was declared effective on January 19, 2023. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Boustead Securities, LLC, via email at offerings@boustead1828.com or by calling +1 (949) 502-4408 or standard mail at Boustead Securities, LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 6 Venture, Suite 395, Irvine, CA 92618, USA. In addition, a copy of the final prospectus, when available, relating to the offering may be obtained via the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

ABOUT CADRENAL THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Cadrenal Therapeutics is focused on developing tecarfarin, a novel cardiorenal therapy with orphan drug designation for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism (blood clots) of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease, or ESRD, and atrial fibrillation (irregular heartbeat), or AFib. Tecarfarin is a Vitamin K antagonist oral anticoagulant designed to target a different pathway than the most commonly prescribed drugs used in the treatment of thrombosis and AFib. Tecarfarin has been evaluated in eleven (11) human clinical trials and in more than 1,003 individuals. In Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 2/3 clinical trials, tecarfarin has generally been well-tolerated in both healthy adult subjects and patients with Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).  For more information, please visit: www.cadrenal.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by federal securities laws, Cadrenal Therapeutics specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please contact:

For Underwriter Inquiries:
Boustead Securities, LLC
Keith Moore, CEO
949-502-4408
keith@boustead1828.com

Cadrenal Therapeutics:
Matthew Szot, CFO
858-337-0766
press@cadrenal.com

Investors:
Lytham Partners, LLC
Robert Blum, Managing Partner
602-889-9700
CVKD@lythampartners.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cadrenal-therapeutics-announces-pricing-of-initial-public-offering-ipo-301726940.html

SOURCE Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Stocks to Buy While They Are on Sale

    The stock market has thrown out MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM), Verizon (NYSE: VZ), and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) recently, but I think that's a mistake. The U.S. shutdowns didn't last long, but restrictions in Macao have lasted for nearly three years. As personal and business travel in the U.S. reopened, Las Vegas made a quick recovery.

  • Cathie Wood Is Crushing It This Year Thanks To 9 Stocks

    Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF is back — and back big. It's the top diversified ETF again this year so far, largely due to big winners.

  • Could Novavax Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is an investment that can look incredibly successful or awful depending on when you bought shares of the company. If it was during the early stages of the pandemic and before it developed its COVID-19 vaccine, you're sitting on some great profits. It has been a volatile stock to own, to say the least.

  • 2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy in 2023 and Hold Forever

    The Oracle of Omaha has an impeccable track record, having led Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) for decades while generally beating the stock market. At the very least, some of Buffett's favorite stocks are worth considering. Tech giant Apple is the largest holding in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • This Might Be the Death Knell for Cannabis Stocks

    The latest update from an industry darling could signal big financial challenges for marijuana companies.

  • 5 Stand Out Oil & Energy Stocks to Buy

    Although oil prices are prone to fluctuate, the rising earnings estimate revisions for these stocks are a great sign with several of these equities offering solid dividends to support patient investors.

  • As Markets Fall, Solar Stocks Are Cooling Off

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all fell as much as 1% on the day. Below, you'll learn more about what's pulling down solar energy stocks and whether they can rebound in due course. Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH), which makes microinverters that allow individual solar panels to convert their energy production from direct current to alternating current, saw its stock drop 11% on Thursday.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Buy cheap? Even in the stock market, buyers like to find a bargain. Defining a bargain, however, can be tricky. There’s a stigma that gets attached to low stock prices, based on the reality that most stocks don’t fall without a reason. And those reasons are usually rooted in some facet of poor company performance. But not always, and that’s why finding stock bargains can be tricky. There are plenty of low-priced equities out there with sound fundamentals and solid future prospects, and these opt

  • Netflix earnings: The subscriber obsession ‘has run its course,’ analyst says

    Macquarie Senior Media Tech Analyst Tim Nollen joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix blowing past fourth-quarter earnings expectations, investor sentiment, subscriber growth, CEO Reed Hasting’s stepping down, and the expectations for Netflix in 2023.

  • 2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    The growth-driven Nasdaq 100 is home to two incredible deals in the new year, as well as one previous highflier that can be actively avoided.

  • Genius Group stock up another 52% in premarket trade Friday in heavy volume

    Genius Group Ltd. stock (GNS) rallied another 52% in premarket trade Friday, extending its prior-day gains after the Singapore-based education company announced it had appointed a former F.B.I. official to probe alleged illegal trading in its stock. The stock rose a record 290% on Thursday in heavy volume and saw 7.2 million shares change hands premarket Friday. The company said Timothy Murphy, a former deputy director of the F.B.I., will lead a task force investigating naked short selling of its stock that has depressed the price.

  • Could This Send Shares of Medical Properties and HCA Healthcare Soaring in 2023?

    Healthcare stocks that struggled last year could be in for some relief. Now that there's less upheaval due to the pandemic, hospitals are resuming more normal operations, and that may mean better financial results -- and potentially better returns for healthcare investors this year. An encouraging development suggests that brighter days could be ahead for stocks with exposure to hospitals, including Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) and HCA Healthcare (NYSE: HCA).

  • Should You Invest in Viatris (VTRS)?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Income Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy returned 11.68% net of fees compared to a 3.98% return for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Also, the fund outperformed the S&P 500 Index […]

  • ‘Overbought and overpriced’: This investor sees a bubble popping for one popular group of stocks.

    Our call of the day from TheoTrade's Professor Jeff Bierman warns that the next group of stocks to come under pressure will be consumer staples.

  • Better Buy: The Trade Desk Stock vs. Roku Stock

    The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) and Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) depend on marketers for most of their revenue. This video will determine which of these is the best stock to buy. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan.

  • Why Blink Charging, ChargePoint, and Plug Power Stocks All Dropped Today

    Renewable energy stocks sank Thursday morning, and for a variety of reasons. As of 10:45 a.m. ET, shares of charging network operators Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) and ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) are down 6.7% and 6.8%, respectively, while hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) continues to give back yesterday's gains, and is in fact down another 7.5% today. Yesterday, if you recall, Plug Power went on something of a wild ride, first rising several percentage points before ending the day with a loss, as investors first reacted to a positive assessment of the company's prospects from The Wall Street Journal -- then seemingly rejected that assessment entirely.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Microsoft Stock In 2023

    Microsoft is skilled at investing in booming tech industries early on, making its stock a must-buy this year.

  • Regions Financial (RF) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Regions Financial (RF) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 3.08% and 3.05%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Stocks moving after the closing bell: Roblox, Procter & Gamble, Rivian, Lucid, Nexstar Media

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith and Dave Briggs highlight several tickers making moves in after-hours trading.

  • These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Are Hot Buys Right Now, Say Analysts

    The semiconductor chip industry presents investors with a difficult landscape to navigate. A combination of strong headwinds and economic-structural supports are buffeting the industry in contradictory directions, and for at least the near-term the best investment choices aren’t necessarily clear. Take the headwinds first. Some of the strongest revolve around China, the world’s second-largest economy and a major consumer of semiconductor chips. The country was under strict anti-COVID lockdown po