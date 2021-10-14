U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

Caduceus Partners with SRAX

·3 min read
In this article:
CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / October 14, 2021 / CADUCEUS SOFTWARE SYSTEMS, CORP. (OTC Pink:CSOC) ("Caduceus" or the "Company"), a consumer goods focused holding company and owner of McLovin's Pet Food, Inc., announces it has signed an agreement to engage SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX), a digital marketing and consumer data-management technology company, to assist in its investor outreach and growth initiatives.

"In a recent survey, the Brokerage firm Schwab found that these new investors are not just young people. They are also an older cohort discovering investing for the first time. Generation Investor has a median age of 35, compared with pre-2020 investors whose median age is 48, Schwab said. More than 50% of Generation Investor are millennials, 22% are Gen X, 16 are Gen Z and 11% are baby boomers."

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2021/04/08/a-large-chunk-of-the-retail-investing-crowd-got-their-start-during-the-pandemic-schwab-survey-shows.html

McLovin's is a consumer-focused company. It is imperative for a Company like McLovin's to understand the demographics of the markets is operates in. This partnership will allow the Company to properly tailor the marketing and communication strategies it uses and more importantly to use the most efficient channels to reach out to consumers, shareholders, and investors. SRAX is uniquely positioned as a financial technology and digital marketing company. The Company believes this partnership will propel CSOC and McLovin's profile even further.

"We have been following SRAX for some time now. The Company's foray into the crypto token space through BigToken, as well as its expertise in the digital marketing space are impressive achievements. We believe this endeavor is going to be a very successful one and create further value for the Company and its shareholders.", said Alex Chen, Chief Executive Officer of Caduceus Software Systems, Inc.

About SRAX

SRAX (NASDAQ: SRAX) is a financial technology company that unlocks data and insights for publicly traded companies. Through its premier investor intelligence and communications platform, Sequire, companies can track their investors' behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels.

For more information on SRAX, visit www.SRAX.com.

About Caduceus Software Systems, Corp.

Caduceus Software Systems Corp is a Wyoming-based holding company with is wholly owned subsidiary McLovin's, a Pet Food and Pet Care company. The Pet Food and Pet Care market size was USD 207 Billion in 2020 with a stellar growth of 28.11%. The industry is expected to grow to USD 325 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.6%. The Pet Food and Pet Care products include food, hygiene, toys, and other accessories. The Company is traded on the OTC Markets under the trading symbol" CSOC".

For more information:

OTC Markets: (OTC Pink: CSOC)
Website: https://caduceuscorp.co
Email: info@caduceuscorp.co
Discord: https://discord.gg/apolloassets
Twitter: https://twitter.com/caduceuscorp

About McLovin's Pet Food, Inc

McLovin's, Inc. is a California company specialized on the manufacturing and distribution of quality pet foods. We believe in real food. What you'll find in McLovin's is similar to what you'll find in your own grocery cart. In the case of our premium treats, it starts (and ends) with real beef, chicken and salmon. Our products are developed using responsible sourcing and quality is a key part of every single part of our manufacturing process.

Corporate Website: https://mclovinspetfood.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

Safe Harbour Statement - In addition to historical information, this press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include the intent, belief, or expectations of the Company and members of its management team with respect to the Company's future business operations and the assumptions upon which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to, failure to complete anticipated sales under negotiations, lack of revenue growth, client discontinuances, failure to realize improvements in performance, efficiency and profitability, and adverse developments with respect to litigation or increased litigation costs, the operation or performance of the Company's business units or the market price of its common stock. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated within this press release can also be found on the Company's website. The Company disclaims any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Caduceus Software Systems, Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/668224/Caduceus-Partners-with-SRAX

