U.S. markets close in 5 hours 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,204.39
    +23.22 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,145.17
    +270.32 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,019.99
    +57.31 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,279.41
    +12.96 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.47
    +0.89 (+1.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.40
    +27.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    27.03
    +1.16 (+4.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2071
    +0.0049 (+0.41%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5980
    -0.0330 (-2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3920
    +0.0100 (+0.72%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9670
    -0.3720 (-0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,970.59
    +1,103.95 (+1.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,407.47
    +13.81 (+0.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.37 (-0.83%)
     

CAE announces the appointment of Mary Lou Maher to CAE's Board of Directors

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MONTREAL, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE); (TSX: CAE) – CAE announced today the appointment of Mary Lou Maher, FCPA, FCA, as a new member of CAE's Board of Directors.

"We are very pleased to welcome Mary Lou Maher to CAE's Board of Directors, she brings with her over 35 years of experience in finance, risk management, risk governance, diversity and inclusion, and human resources management," said the Honourable John Manley, Chair of CAE's Board of Directors.

Mary Lou Maher was Canadian Managing Partner, Quality and Risk for KPMG Canada and Global Head of Inclusion and Diversity for KPMG International from 2017 to February 2021. Over her 38 years at KPMG she has held various executive and governance roles including Chief Financial Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer.

Ms. Maher created KPMG Canada's first ever National Diversity Council and was the 2019 recipient of the Wayne C. Fox Award for Distinguished Alumni from McMaster University in recognition of her work on diversity and inclusion. She was inducted into the WXN Top 100 Most Powerful Women in Canada, received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Out on Bay Street (Proud Strong), and the Senior Leadership Award for Diversity from the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion.

She is a member of the World Economic Forum focused on Human Rights - the business perspective, the Alzheimer's Society of Toronto, and has served on other not-for-profit boards including as Chair of Women's College Hospital and member of the CPA Ontario Council.

Ms. Maher holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from McMaster University and holds the designation of FCPA, FCA.

For more on CAE's Board of Directors, click here

About CAE
CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites, and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter: CAE_Inc
Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae
Hashtags: #CAE; #CAEpilot

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cae-announces-the-appointment-of-mary-lou-maher-to-caes-board-of-directors-301282191.html

SOURCE CAE INC.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says if something happened to him, Greg Abel would take over Berkshire Hathaway

    On Monday morning, CNBC's Becky Quick reported that when Buffett is no longer able to lead the company the top job will in fact go to 59-year-old Abel, vice chairman of non-insurance operations.

  • Selling Apple shares was 'probably a mistake' and Munger knew it: Buffett

    Warren Buffett conceded that selling some shares of Apple in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio last year was likely a mistake, with the company an ongoing tech leader providing massive utility to users around the world.

  • Verizon to sell media business, including Yahoo, AOL to Apollo for $5 billion

    Verizon has struggled to grow its media business, declaring them nearly worthless with a $4.6 billion write-down in 2018. Bigger players such as Facebook and Google have sweeped the digital advertising market. Verizon will get $4.25 billion in cash, preferred interests of $750 million and retain a 10% stake in Verizon Media, as part of the deal terms.

  • Greed, Bankers and Politics Star in Danish Negative-Rate Debacle

    (Bloomberg) -- The country with the longest history of negative interest rates just hit a milestone that may offer a glimpse of what’s to come elsewhere.In Denmark, commercial banks have had to absorb negative rates since they were first introduced by the central bank in 2012. By 2019, the industry started sharing the cost of that policy with retail depositors. Today, Danes are the world champions in bearing the burden of negative rates together with their banks, with 35% of deposits affected.Last week, the government in Copenhagen decided to step in. The minister in charge of bank legislation, Simon Kollerup, turned to social media to launch an attack on the financial sector, and the “greed” he said it represents.“Banks have recently been lowering the bar for negative rates,” he said. “And this simply has to stop.”He commented a day after Danske Bank, Denmark’s biggest lender, said it was following others in the industry and more than halving its threshold for imposing a rate of minus 0.6%. As a result, retail depositors with more than 100,000 kroner ($16,000) will pay 0.6% to park savings exceeding that amount with the bank.“My worry is that banks will continue tightening the screws on negative rates so that average Danes need to pay to keep their money in a bank,” the minister said in a written comment to Bloomberg.Kollerup, who summoned the bankers’ association to talks, says there’s no excuse for passing negative rates on to private customers, and rejects the idea that monetary policy plays a role in determining commercial bank rates.Rate PoliticsThe battle that’s now unfolding between Danish banks and the government gives a sense of where the limits of negative rates may lie, and shows that those limits might be political, not monetary.Negative rates have become the lightning rod that Kollerup has seized to wage “a confrontation with greed, income inequality and division in society,” said Helle Ib, a political commentator at Borsen, Denmark’s biggest business newspaper.The bankers’ association, Finance Denmark, has questioned the merits of Kollerup’s economic reasoning. And the central bank issued a reminder on Friday, pointing out that its negative policy rates (which are necessitated by the krone’s peg to the euro) influence deposit and lending rates throughout the broader economy. It also hinted that politicians shouldn’t interfere in the process. “Banks’ interest rates are a matter for them and their customers,” central bank Governor Lars Rohde said.The central bank’s verbal intervention prompted a member of the opposition bloc in parliament to weigh in. Alex Vanopslagh, the leader of the Liberal Alliance party, told Berlingske he’s summoned Kollerup to a hearing to explain his comments on negative rates. “I trust the minister will say that he crossed the line, and that he lacks a basic grasp of how monetary policy works,” Vanopslagh said.Carsten Egeriis, the chief executive of Danske Bank, points out that Danes also enjoy low interest rates on their mortgages, which he called “the other side of the coin.” That dynamic “most of the time far outweighs the cost of negative interest rates on the deposit side,’ he said.Denmark is two years ahead of the euro zone, which first introduced negative rates in 2014. Jesper Rangvid, a professor of finance at Copenhagen Business School, says there are some lessons to be drawn from the Danish experience for euro-zone economies.He also notes that negative bank rates aren’t the destructive force once imagined. In fact, Rangvid points out that after years of zero, and ultimately negative retail deposit rates, Danish deposits have continued to rise.“The most important takeaway is that clients haven’t been leaving banks,” he said by phone. “That was the fear in the beginning, and that has not happened.”Ib at Borsen says it’s not a given that Kollerup will actually intervene. Ultimately, it’s probably more a case of “sending a signal than a hardcore revolution of economic policy,” she said.(Updates with reference to Kollerup being summoned to parliamentary hearing)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Binance Smart Chain’s Spartan Protocol Loses $30M+ in Exploit

    The attack happened just a few days after another DeFi protocol was attacked on Binance Smart Chain.

  • Buffett calls SPACs 'a killer,' says they hurt Berkshire's ability to do deals

    Warren Buffett has a warning for would-be SPAC investors

  • Warren Buffett dumped airline stocks to save them from a disaster

    Why Buffett dumped Berkshire airline stock holdings at a huge loss to save the companies

  • Analysis: Headwinds facing Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway have some investors fretting

    For some Berkshire Hathaway shareholders a list of post-pandemic challenges including looming inflation, a dearth of acquisitions and more environmental and social disclosure demands are prompting a rethink on Warren Buffett's conglomerate. Making money at Berkshire used to be like "shooting fish in a barrel," Buffett's long-time business partner Charlie Munger said at its annual meeting on Saturday. "But that's gotten harder," Munger added.

  • Charlie Munger: 'Of course, I hate the bitcoin success'

    Legendary investor Warren Buffett, the CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-B, BRK-A), and his long-time business partner Charlie Munger dissed bitcoin once more at the annual meeting of shareholders on Saturday.

  • Warren Buffett: We are seeing substantial inflation and are raising prices

    Warren Buffett sounds the alarm bell on inflation.

  • Credit Suisse Gave Archegos Big Leverage for Collateral

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG’s business with Archegos Capital Management enabled the family office to undertake highly-leveraged stock bets with only minimal collateral posted, a strategy that exposed the lender to losses far exceeding its peers when the firm collapsed.Credit Suisse lent the family office of Bill Hwang funds allowing bets with leverage of up to ten times, and only asked for collateral worth 10% of the sums borrowed, according to a person familiar with the business.The leverage offered by the Swiss bank was in some cases double what other brokers gave Hwang, helping to push the loss to some $5.5 billion after the fund imploded in March. That compares with a $2.9 billion hit to Nomura Holdings Inc and lesser sums or no loss at all for lenders including Deutsche Bank AG that offered Hwang prime brokerage services.Credit Suisse declined to comment. The figures were first reported by Risk.net.Read More: Credit Suisse’s New Chairman Signals Possible Shakeup After WoesIn response, Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein has said the bank is reviewing its prime brokerage unit and will focus its business on clients who have relationships with other parts of the firm. Hwang was not a client of the private bank and business with Archegos only led to $17.5 million in revenues last year, the Financial Times reported, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.Read more: Credit Suisse to Cut Hedge Fund Lending by Third After ArchegosCredit Suisse has begun to trim back the number of clients it serves as prime broker and plans to cut lending to hedge funds in that unit by some $35 billion, or a third of its outstanding loans to prime clients.Gottstein pledged to restore calm at the bank on Friday after the Archegos hit further damaged its reputation.(Adds Gottstein reference in final paragraph. An earlier version was corrected to removes the reference to JPMorgan offering Hwang services in third paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Higher U.S. Real Rates Will Keep the Pressure on Prices

    Ongoing strength in domestic data should lead to an incrementally hawkish turn in Fed guidance over the coming months. This would be bearish.

  • Robinhood responds to Buffett and Munger after they 'insulted new generation' of investors

    'If the last year has taught us anything, it is that people are tired of the Warren Buffetts and Charlie Mungers of the world acting like they are the only oracles of investing,' writes Robinhood's head of public policy.

  • 5 foods people are still devouring during the COVID-19 pandemic

    Big Food continues to pull in big sales gains, even if Wall Street can care less.

  • Ether’s Price Rally Above $3.2K Appears Spot-Driven, Boding Well for Further Gains

    "Ether's spot-driven rally is primarily due to excitement around the impending EIP 1559 upgrade," one market expert said.

  • Spies, satellites, subpoenas: soy buyers play hardball with Brazilian farmers

    Global grains merchants are using satellites and spies to surveil Brazil's soybean heartland and deploying an army of lawyers to ensure farmers deliver promised crops instead of finding a different buyer at prices that have doubled since deals were made. At stake are billions of dollars and the sanctity of crop contracts in Brazil, the world's top soy exporter accounting for roughly 50% of the global trade. Soybeans have rallied to an eight-year high and Brazil soy exports have soared in particular, especially to China, which needs feed to rebuild a pig herd devastated by African Swine Fever.

  • Buffett Says Greg Abel Is His Likely Successor at Berkshire

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett said Greg Abel, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s vice chairman of non-insurance businesses, would be his likely successor if the billionaire were to step down.The board agrees that Abel, 58, would take over if anything were to happen to the 90-year-old chief executive officer, Buffett told CNBC. Abel had been seen as the most likely candidate.Succession decisions had been a closely guarded secret at the conglomerate, even while the firm assured investors that it had a detailed plan in place. Ajit Jain, 69, was also often viewed as a potential pick given Buffett’s praise of the Berkshire vice chairman, who runs the insurance businesses. But age was a determining factor in the selection, according to Buffett.“They’re both wonderful guys,” Buffett, who has spent five decades at the helm, told CNBC. “The likelihood of someone having a 20-year runway, though, makes a real difference.”Berkshire Vice Chairman Charlie Munger, 97, made a remark at Saturday’s annual meeting that stoked speculation Abel was the chosen successor. Buffett was talking about how decentralization wouldn’t work everywhere because it requires a certain type of culture.“Yeah, but we do,” Munger said. “And Greg will keep the culture.”Abel has long been seen as the most likely candidate to replace Buffett, given his age and his wide remit overseeing all the non-insurance businesses at the conglomerate. He joined a predecessor company in 1992 and later became part of Berkshire when Buffett bought MidAmerican Energy Holdings Co. in 2000.“The directors are in agreement that if something were to happen to me tonight, it would be Greg who’d take over tomorrow morning,” Buffett told CNBC. “We’ve always at Berkshire had basically a unanimous agreement as to who should take over the next day.”What Bloomberg Intelligence Says“We think Greg Abel would carry on Berkshire’s culture as Buffett’s successor.”--Matthew Palazola, senior industry analyst, and Kylie Towbin, associate analyst. Read the analysis here.Succession remains a huge topic for Berkshire given the ages of Buffett and Munger and their importance in building the company into the more than $630 billion conglomerate it is today. Any successor would take on a business overseeing a wide array of operations, from insurers to a railroad to energy companies and even retailers including Dairy Queen.“Abel, of course, does not have the charisma, personality and reputation that Buffett built over decades, so he’s not going to have that magnetism that Buffett has,” David Kass, a professor of finance at the University of Maryland’s Robert H. Smith School of Business, said in a phone interview. “But he exudes extreme competence and success. He has a very successful track record at Berkshire and I don’t think shareholders can ask for anything more than that.”Both Abel and Jain joined Buffett and Munger on stage Saturday to field questions from shareholders at the company’s meeting, held virtually because of the pandemic.Abel and Jain were both named vice chairmen in 2018 in promotions that Buffett said at the time were part of the “movement toward succession.” Abel, who previously led Berkshire’s sprawling energy empire, was picked to oversee all the non-insurance businesses, while Jain ran the insurers.Abel rose to prominence at Berkshire as a key manager of its energy operations, building those units into a business that now has more than 23,000 employees. The executive, who grew up in Canada, is also an astute dealmaker, helping the energy business buy a Nevada utility, NV Energy, and an electric-transmission company in his native Alberta.Now, Abel has an even wider mandate. He holds roles as a board member at Kraft Heinz Co., the packaged-food company that counts Berkshire as a key shareholder, and sets compensation for the CEOs of the company’s non-insurance businesses. Shareholders have gotten more of a glimpse of Abel in recent years, with the manager joining Buffett on stage at the annual meetings this year and in 2020.(Updates with Abel’s career history in seventh paragraph, comment from professor in 10th.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street’s Bitcoin Isn’t Your Bitcoin

    A reading of Ben Hunt’s latest essay “In Praise of Bitcoin.”

  • A Busy Economic Calendar Puts the EUR and the Dollar in Focus

    Manufacturing PMI figures from the Eurozone and the U.S will draw interest today. FED Chair Powell will also be in focus late in the day…

  • Ether Hits $3,000 as Bitcoin’s Crypto Dominance Declines

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin’s domination of total cryptocurrency market value is declining as its next-biggest rival Ether reaches the $3,000 milestone.The rise of Ether suggests there’s room for more than one winner among digital tokens as the sector evolves. Bitcoin now accounts for about 46% of total crypto market value, down from roughly 70% at the start of the year, and Ether makes up 15%, according to tracker CoinGecko. Bitcoin remains the biggest cryptocurrency but the momentum in other tokens is drawing increasing interest. Proponents argue investors are getting more comfortable with a variety of tokens, while critics contend the sector may be in the grip of a stimulus-fueled mania.Cryptocurrencies were broadly higher on Monday. Bitcoin climbed above $58,000, while Ether jumped 6% to $3,151 as of 8:17 a.m. in New York.“Ethereum is rising and not much seems to be in its way,” Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at Oanda Corp., wrote in a note Friday, adding that other tokens were also seeing “fresh interest.”The current distribution of market share also reflects an April shakeout in the cryptocurrency sector. Bitcoin has yet to recover all the ground it lost after tumbling from a mid-April record of almost $64,870.Last month’s listing of crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc. in the U.S. is the latest sign of how more investors are embracing the sector despite risks from high levels of volatility and expanding regulatory scrutiny.Ether is currently occupying the limelight. An upgrade of the affiliated Ethereum blockchain as well as the network’s popularity for financial services and cryptocollectibles are among the factors cited for the rally. Evercore ISI strategist Rich Ross has set a target of $3,900 for the token.Other cryptocurrencies have jumped too. The price of Binance Coin is up 3,460% over the past 12 months, according to CoinGecko. Dogecoin, a token started as a joke in 2013 but now a social-media favorite touted by the likes of Elon Musk, has surged 15,000% to a market value of around $50 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.