CAE announces appointments to its Board of Directors and 2022 Board of Directors election results

·4 min read
  • CAE

  • Alan N. MacGibbon succeeds the Honourable John Manley as Chair of the Board

  • Elise Eberwein and Ayman Antoun elected to the Board as independent directors

MONTREAL, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Alan N. MacGibbon as Chair of the Board following CAE's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held earlier today. He succeeds the Honourable John Manley who served as a director since 2008 and as Chair of the Board since 2018. In line with CAE's term limits policy, Mr. Manley is not standing for re-election as a director.

Mr. MacGibbon has been an independent director of CAE since 2015.

He was Managing Partner and Chief Executive of Deloitte LLP Canada from 2004 to 2012 and served on the Executive and Global Board of Directors of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited during this term. He served as Global Managing Director, Quality, Strategy and Communications of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and as Senior Counsel of Deloitte LLP Canada from June 2012 to December 2013.

"I am honoured to succeed John as Chair, and grateful for the Board's confidence," said Mr. MacGibbon. "I look forward to working with my fellow directors and our management team to pursue our strategic focus on delivering innovative end-to-end training solutions on a global scale."
 
CAE is also pleased to announce that Ms. Elise Eberwein and Mr. Ayman Antoun were elected to its Board as independent directors, effective today.  Ms. Eberwein has over 35 years of commercial aviation experience, most recently serving as Executive Vice President, People, Communications and Public Affairs for American Airlines, Inc. Mr. Antoun has been General Manager, IBM Americas, which includes Canada, the United States and Latin America, since 2020. He also is a member of IBM's Performance Team, consisting of IBM's top 50 executives globally.

CAE also announced the final director election results from its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

The following 13 nominees were elected as Directors of CAE:

Nominee

Votes for

For (%)

Votes Withheld

Withheld (%)

Ayman Antoun

254,232,815

99.87 %

323,802

0.13 %

Margaret S. (Peg) Billson

242,527,719

95.27 %

12,028,898

4.73 %

Elise Eberwein

254,228,700

99.87 %

327,917

0.13 %

Hon. Michael M. Fortier

210,614,097

82.74 %

43,942,520

17.26 %

Marianne Harrison

251,048,760

98.62 %

3,507,857

1.38 %

Alan N. MacGibbon

244,446,475

96.03 %

10,110,142

3.97 %

Mary Lou Maher

247,367,289

97.18 %

7,189,328

2.82 %

François Olivier

251,664,205

98.86 %

2,892,412

1.14 %

Marc Parent

254,247,882

99.88 %

309,416

0.12 %

Gen. David G. Perkins, USA (Ret.)

245,614,203

96.49 %

8,942,414

3.51 %

Michael E. Roach

251,653,182

98.86 %

2,903,435

1.14 %

Patrick M. Shanahan

254,217,248

99.87 %

339,369

0.13 %

Andrew J. Stevens

244,222,498

95.94 %

10,334,119

4.06 %

Final results on all matters voted on at the Annual Meeting are filed concurrently with the securities regulators.

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators, surgical manikins, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions while keeping positive environmental, social and governance (ESG) impact at the core of our mission. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter.

Follow us on Twitter: @CAE_Inc
Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae
Hashtags: #CAE; #CAEpilot

Read our FY22 Annual Activity and Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cae-announces-appointments-to-its-board-of-directors-and-2022-board-of-directors-election-results-301603886.html

SOURCE CAE INC.

