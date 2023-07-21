CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) Shares Could Be 27% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

Key Insights

The projected fair value for CAE is CA$22.47 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

CAE is estimated to be 27% overvalued based on current share price of CA$28.53

The CA$36.00 analyst price target for CAE is 60% more than our estimate of fair value

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. If you still have some burning questions about this type of valuation, take a look at the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The Method

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$383.3m CA$522.9m CA$479.0m CA$454.5m CA$440.7m CA$433.7m CA$431.2m CA$431.8m CA$434.6m CA$438.9m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Analyst x1 Est @ -5.11% Est @ -3.04% Est @ -1.59% Est @ -0.57% Est @ 0.14% Est @ 0.64% Est @ 0.99% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 7.3% CA$357 CA$454 CA$388 CA$343 CA$310 CA$285 CA$264 CA$246 CA$231 CA$218

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$3.1b

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 7.3%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$439m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (7.3%– 1.8%) = CA$8.2b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$8.2b÷ ( 1 + 7.3%)10= CA$4.1b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$7.1b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$28.5, the company appears slightly overvalued at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

Important Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at CAE as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.3%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.921. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for CAE

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is well covered by earnings.

Weakness

No major weaknesses identified for CAE.

Opportunity

Annual earnings are forecast to grow faster than the Canadian market.

Good value based on P/E ratio compared to estimated Fair P/E ratio.

Threat

Debt is not well covered by operating cash flow.

Revenue is forecast to grow slower than 20% per year.

Looking Ahead:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a premium to intrinsic value? For CAE, we've put together three relevant aspects you should further examine:

Risks: For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for CAE that you should be aware of. Future Earnings: How does CAE's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

