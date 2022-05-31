CAE reports fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022 results

Q4 FY2022

Revenue of $955.0 million vs. $894.3 million in Q4 last year, up 7% year-over-year (up 25% ex. revenue from ventilators)

Earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 vs. $0.07 in Q4 last year

Adjusted EPS (1) of $0.29 vs. $0.22 in Q4 last year ($0.12 ex. COVID-19 government support programs (2) )

Operating income (3) of $93.3 million vs. $47.6 million in Q4 last year

Adjusted segment operating income (4) of $142.7 million vs. $106.2 million in Q4 last year ($69.0 million ex. COVID-19 government support programs (5) )

Free cash flow (6) of $187.6 million vs. $170.6 million in Q4 last year

Orders of $1.3 billion for 1.38x book-to-sales

Annual FY2022

Revenue of $3.4 billion vs. $3.0 billion last year, up 13% year-over-year (up 23% ex. revenue from ventilators)

Diluted EPS of $0.45 vs. negative $0.17 last year

Adjusted EPS of $0.84 ($0.80 ex. COVID-19 government support programs) vs. $0.47 last year ($0.12 ex. COVID-19 government support programs)

Operating income of $284.2 million vs. $48.4 million last year

Adjusted segment operating income of $444.5 million ($430.9 million ex. COVID-19 government support programs) vs. $280.6 million last year ($153.2 million ex. COVID-19 government support programs)

Free cash flow of $341.5 million for 131% cash conversion (6)

Record orders of $4.1 billion for record $9.6 billion backlog and 1.21x book-to-sales

MONTREAL, May 31, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) - CAE today reported fourth quarter fiscal 2022 revenue of $955.0 million, compared with $894.3 million last year. Revenue was 25% higher this quarter, excluding $130.0 million of revenue in the fourth quarter last year from a contract to provide the Canadian government with ventilators as part of CAE's COVID-19 humanitarian initiatives. Fourth quarter net income attributable to equity holders was $55.1 million ($0.17 per share) compared to $19.8 million ($0.07 per share) last year. Adjusted net income in the fourth quarter was $92.0 million ($0.29 per share), compared to $63.2 million ($0.22 per share) last year. Adjusted net income excluding COVID-19 government support programs, of which there was none this quarter, was also $92.0 million ($0.29 per share) this quarter compared to $35.9 million ($0.12 per share) last year.

Story continues

Annual fiscal 2022 revenue was $3.4 billion, compared to $3.0 billion last year. Revenue was 23% higher this year, excluding $230.6 million of revenue last year from the ventilator contract. Annual operating income was $284.2 million and adjusted segment operating income was $444.5 million compared to $280.6 million last year. Adjusted segment operating income excluding COVID-19 government support programs was $430.9 million this year compared to $153.2 million last year. Annual net income attributable to equity holders was $141.7 million ($0.45 per share) compared to a net loss of $47.2 million (negative $0.17 per share) in fiscal 2021. Adjusted net income(7) was $261.5 million ($0.84 per share) this year, compared to $127.1 million ($0.47 per share) last year. Adjusted net income excluding COVID-19 government support programs(8) was $251.5 million ($0.80 per share) this year compared to $33.6 million ($0.12 per share) last year. All financial information is in Canadian dollars.

Summary of consolidated results

(amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

FY2022

FY2021

Variance %

Q4-2022

Q4-2021

Variance % Revenue $ 3,371.3

2,981.9

13%

955.0

894.3

7% Operating income $ 284.2

48.4

487%

93.3

47.6

96% Adjusted segment operating income $ 444.5

280.6

58%

142.7

106.2

34% As a % of revenue % 13.2

9.4





14.9

11.9



Adjusted SOI excluding COVID-19























government support programs $ 430.9

153.2

181%

142.7

69.0

107% As a % of revenue % 12.8

5.1





14.9

7.7



Net income (loss) $ 150.0

(47.5)

416%

57.1

18.8

204% Net income (loss) attributable to equity























holders of the Company $ 141.7

(47.2)

400%

55.1

19.8

178% Basic EPS $ 0.46

(0.17)

371%

0.17

0.07

143% Diluted EPS $ 0.45

(0.17)

365%

0.17

0.07

143% Adjusted net income $ 261.5

127.1

106%

92.0

63.2

46% Adjusted EPS $ 0.84

0.47

79%

0.29

0.22

32% Adjusted net income excluding COVID-19























government support programs $ 251.5

33.6

649%

92.0

35.9

156% Adjusted EPS excluding COVID-19























government support programs $ 0.80

0.12

567%

0.29

0.12

142% Order intake(9) $ 4,091.2

2,723.5

50%

1,321.1

927.9

42% Total backlog(9) $ 9,577.5

8,201.1

17%

9,577.5

8,201.1

17%

"I am very pleased with our strong performance in the fourth quarter and for the year, having delivered double-digit growth with higher margins, excellent free cash flow, and record order bookings," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We drove 23 percent annual revenue growth, before the contribution of our ventilator humanitarian initiative last year, 58 percent higher adjusted segment operating income and 79 percent higher earnings per share. Testament to the quality of these results, we generated $342 million of free cash flow for a 131 percent cash conversion. We also continued to secure the future with some $4.1 billion in orders for a book-to-sales ratio of 1.21 times and a record $9.6 billion backlog. These numbers are especially impressive considering that our industry is still in the early days of a cyclical recovery. In Civil, we booked $2.0 billion in orders for a 1.25 times book-to-sales ratio, including long-term training agreements with airlines and business aircraft operators, and 48 full-flight simulator sales, demonstrating the strength of demand for pilot training. In Defense, we had continued momentum with a record $1.9 billion of orders for training and mission support solutions, representing 1.20 times book-to-sales, and we also concluded the year with a record $8.6 billion of Defense bids and proposals outstanding. And in Healthcare, we delivered our fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth and double-digit growth for the year with our reenergized organization and innovative solutions. Despite a still challenging environment, our strategy is bearing fruit."

On CAE's outlook, Parent added, "we are adeptly playing offence in a disrupted market, by seizing on highly strategic growth opportunities to expand our capabilities and reach. In parallel, we are significantly lowering our cost base and continuing to innovate ways to revolutionize our customers' training and critical operations with digitally immersive solutions to elevate safety, efficiency, and readiness. Our recent results and the expanded set of opportunities before us, add to my conviction that we are on a clear path to a bigger, stronger, and more profitable CAE in the future."

Civil Aviation (Civil)

Fourth quarter Civil revenue was $432.7 million, up 11% compared to the same quarter last year. Operating income was $58.1 million compared to $40.5 million in the fourth quarter last year. Fourth quarter Civil adjusted segment operating income was $96.3 million (22.3% of revenue), compared to $66.6 million (17.2% of revenue) in the fourth quarter last year. Adjusted segment operating income excluding COVID-19 government support programs, of which there was none this quarter, was also $96.3 million (22.3% of revenue) this quarter compared to $46.9 million (12.1% of revenue) in the fourth quarter last year. Fourth quarter Civil training centre utilization(10) was 69% and has been trending at a similar level since the end of the quarter.

Annual Civil revenue was $1,617.8 million, up 15% compared to last year. Annual operating income was $224.1 million compared to $6.5 million last year, and annual adjusted segment operating income was $314.7 million (19.5% of revenue) compared to $164.3 million (11.6% of revenue) last year. Adjusted segment operating income excluding COVID-19 government support programs was $309.5 million (19.1% of revenue) this year compared to $100.7 million (7.1% of revenue) last year. Annual Civil training centre utilization was 60%.

During the quarter, Civil signed training solutions contracts valued at $517.0 million, including long-term training services agreements and the sale of 15 full-flight simulators (FFSs)(11). For the year, Civil booked orders for $2.0 billion, demonstrating the value afforded to CAE as the partner of choice for airlines, business jet operators, aircraft OEMs and pilots worldwide. These included 48 FFS sales (vs. 11 in the prior fiscal year) and comprehensive, long-term training agreements with customers worldwide, including Endeavor Air, Avianca, Scandinavian Airlines, WestJet, Envoy Air, LOT Polish Airlines, and Sun Air Jets. Civil also partnered with four leading electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) developers to provide a range of solutions including simulators, pilot and maintenance training programs, and aircraft system integration engineering support.

The Civil book-to-sales(9) ratio was 1.19x for the quarter and 1.25x for the last 12 months. The Civil backlog at the end of the year was $4.9 billion, which is up 15% from the prior year period.

On February 28, 2022, Civil concluded its acquisition of Sabre's AirCentre airline operations portfolio and is currently in the process of integration. It is an integral part of a strategy to establish CAE as a technology leader in the growing market for industry-leading, digitally-enabled flight and crew operations solutions.

Summary of Civil Aviation results

(amounts in millions except SEU and FFSs)

FY2022

FY2021

Variance %

Q4-2022

Q4-2021

Variance % Revenue $ 1,617.8

1,412.9

15%

432.7

388.2

11% Operating income $ 224.1

6.5

3,348%

58.1

40.5

43% Adjusted segment operating income $ 314.7

164.3

92%

96.3

66.6

45% As a % of revenue % 19.5

11.6





22.3

17.2



Adjusted SOI excluding COVID-19























government support programs $ 309.5

100.7

207%

96.3

46.9

105% As a % of revenue % 19.1

7.1





22.3

12.1



Order intake $ 2,016.5

1,261.9

60%

517.0

385.8

34% Total backlog $ 4,919.2

4,293.1

15%

4,919.2

4,293.1

15% Simulator equivalent unit (SEU)(12)

246

246

—%

246

240

3% FFSs in CAE's network

316

317

—%

316

317

—% FFS deliveries

30

36

(17%)

7

14

(50%) Utilization rate % 60

47





69

55





Defense and Security (Defense)

Fourth quarter Defense revenue was $469.5 million, up 40% compared to the same quarter last year. Operating income was $25.8 million compared to an operating loss of $8.5 million in the fourth quarter last year. Fourth quarter Defense adjusted segment operating income was $36.8 million (7.8% of revenue), compared to $23.2 million (6.9% of revenue) in the fourth quarter last year. Adjusted segment operating income excluding COVID-19 government support programs, of which there was none this quarter, was also $36.8 million (7.8% of revenue) this quarter and $6.8 million (2.0% of revenue) in the fourth quarter last year.

Annual Defense revenue was $1,602.1 million, up 32% over last year. Annual operating income was $56.0 million compared to $15.5 last year, and annual adjusted segment operating income was $119.2 million (7.4% of revenue), compared to $87.0 million (7.1% of revenue) last year. Adjusted segment operating income excluding COVID-19 government support programs was $111.2 million (6.9% of revenue) this year compared to $26.7 million (2.2% of revenue) last year. Fourth quarter and annual fiscal year 2022 Defense results reflect the acquisition of the L3H MT.

During the quarter, Defense booked record orders for $751.3 million. Notable wins include a contract with the Government of Canada to extend and expand the NATO Flying Training in Canada program through 2027. Defense also broadened its customer access with a US$250 million ceiling U.S. Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) Rapid Acquisition Prototyping, Integration and Development ID/IQ win on two pools: Command and Control (C2) and Aviation Systems Development and Operations.

For the year, Defense booked a record $1.9 billion in orders, including competitive prime awards across all five domains (Air, Land, Sea, Space and Cyber). Among the notable wins in the Air Domain, CAE unseated a 60+ year incumbent in Germany to provide Ab Initio flight training to the German Air Force. Land Domain wins include a contract with the U.S. Air Force to develop and deploy new build Joint Terminal Control Training Rehearsal System (JTC TRS) simulators, as well as upgrade existing systems to a common configuration across the U.S. Department of Defense enterprise. Within the Sea Domain, Defense won a contract to deliver a second NH90 Seal Lion Helicopter simulator to the German Navy and was competitively awarded, through a joint venture Xebec, the new and upgraded Maritime Integrated Training System (MITS) contract for the U.S. Army. Defense won its first Space Domain prime contract with decisive mission capabilities and reliable space services and received multiple task orders to expand its support for operations at the Army Space and Missile Defense Command. In Cyber, Defense won a contract to enhance cyber intrusion detection capabilities for Canada's Department of National Defense through the Innovation for Defense Excellence and Security (IDEaS) program and expanded its Simulator Common Architecture Requirements and Standards (SCARS) contract, providing cyber-hardened, hybrid cloud-based network architecture integrating over 2400 Air Force simulators. Defense was also awarded its first U.S. Intelligence Community prime win, leading the Beyond 3D prototype development and integration efforts for the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency.

The Defense book-to-sales ratio was 1.60x for the quarter and 1.20x for the last 12 months, which marks the first time the annual Defense book-to-sales ratio has exceeded 1.0x in the last four fiscal years. The Defense backlog at the end of the year was $4.7 billion. The Defense pipeline has strengthened with some $8.6 billion of bids and proposals pending customer decisions.

Summary of Defense and Security results

(amounts in millions)

FY2022

FY2021

Variance %

Q4-2022

Q4-2021

Variance % Revenue $ 1,602.1

1,217.1

32%

469.5

334.4

40% Operating income (loss) $ 56.0

15.5

261%

25.8

(8.5)

404% Adjusted segment operating income $ 119.2

87.0

37%

36.8

23.2

59% As a % of revenue % 7.4

7.1





7.8

6.9



Adjusted SOI excluding COVID-19























government support programs $ 111.2

26.7

316%

36.8

6.8

441% As a % of revenue % 6.9

2.2





7.8

2.0



Order intake

1,923.3

1,109.7

73%

751.3

370.4

103% Total backlog $ 4,658.3

3,908.0

19%

4,658.3

3,908.0

19%

Healthcare

Fourth quarter Healthcare revenue of $52.8 million was 69% lower than the fourth quarter last year. Revenue was 27% higher this quarter, excluding $130.0 million revenue from a contract to supply the Canadian government with ventilators. Operating income was $9.4 million compared to $15.6 million in the fourth quarter last year. Fourth quarter adjusted segment operating income was $9.6 million (18.2% of revenue) compared to $16.4 million (9.6% of revenue) in the fourth quarter last year. Adjusted segment operating income excluding COVID-19 government support programs, of which there was none this quarter, was also $9.6 million (18.2% of revenue) this quarter and $15.3 million (8.9% of revenue) in the fourth quarter last year. Healthcare continued to deliver year over year quarterly revenue growth (excluding ventilators), as it ramped up an expanded and reenergized organization with a clear focus on achieving greater scale.

Annual Healthcare revenue was $151.4 million, down 57% compared to last year. Revenue was 25% higher this year, excluding $230.6 million of revenue last year from the ventilator contract. Annual operating income was $4.1 million compared to $26.4 million last year, and annual adjusted segment operating income was $10.6 million (7.0% of revenue), compared to $29.3 million last year (8.3% of revenue). Adjusted segment operating income excluding COVID-19 government support programs was $10.2 million (6.7% of revenue) this year compared to $25.8 million (7.3% of revenue) last year.

During the year, CAE Healthcare and Defense collaboratively won a contract supporting the German Armed Forces by providing patient simulators, user training, and maintenance support across several sites. This collaboration is an example CAE's cross-business synergies and is testament to its unique One CAE culture.

Healthcare also bolstered its position as the innovation leader in simulation-based healthcare education and training. Healthcare began worldwide deliveries of its newest pediatric patient simulator, CAE Aria, and launched several updates to its current offerings including the Vimedix 3.3 ultrasound simulator, CAE CathLabVR, the Inventory Manager for CAE LearningSpace Enterprise tool, and CAE Maestro.

Summary of Healthcare results