Caesars Entertainment Corporation Announces Expiration of Consent Solicitation and Receipt of Requisite Consents With Respect To Its 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) today announced that the previously announced solicitation of consents (the "Consent Solicitation") with respect to the adoption of certain proposed amendments (the "Proposed Amendments") to the indenture, dated October 6, 2017 (the "Indenture"), governing its 5.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 (the "Notes"), expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 27, 2019 (the "Expiration Time"). As of the Expiration Time, Caesars Entertainment Corporation had received valid consents in respect of at least a majority of the aggregate principal amount of all outstanding Notes (except that Notes owned by Caesars Entertainment Corporation or by any person directly or indirectly controlling or controlled by or under director or indirect common control with Caesars Entertainment Corporation were disregarded and deemed not to be outstanding for purposes of the Consent Solicitation) (the "Requisite Consents") to amend the Indenture to adopt the Proposed Amendments.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation logo. More

The Proposed Amendments relate to the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of June 24, 2019, by and among Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Eldorado Resorts, Inc. and Colt Merger Sub, Inc., (as amended and as it may be further amended from time to time, the "Merger Agreement"). Pursuant to, and subject to the terms and conditions of, the Merger Agreement, through one or more transactions, Eldorado Resorts, Inc. will acquire Caesars Entertainment Corporation (the "Acquisition") and Caesars Entertainment Corporation will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eldorado Resorts, Inc. The Proposed Amendments amend the Indenture to expressly permit the Acquisition and the other transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement (including the related financing transactions) and, subject to the consummation of the Acquisition, delete the restrictions contained in Sections 4.02 (Reports and Other Information), 4.03 (Limitation on Incurrence of Indebtedness and Issuance of Disqualified Stock and Preferred Stock), 4.04 (Limitation on Restricted Payments), 4.05 (Dividend and Other Payment Restrictions Affecting Subsidiaries) 4.06 (Asset Sales), 4.07 (Transactions with Affiliates), 4.09 (Compliance Certificate), 4.10 (Further Instruments and Acts), 4.12 (Liens), 4.13 (Business Activities), 4.15 (Payments for Consents) and 5.01 (When Issuer may Merge or Transfer Assets) of the Indenture for the purpose of providing additional operating flexibility after the consummation of the Acquisition. No changes will occur with respect to the terms of the Notes as a result of the Proposed Amendments, other than as specifically provided for in the consent solicitation statement, dated November 18, 2019 (as amended by the supplement to the consent solicitation statement dated November 25, 2019 the "Consent Solicitation Statement").

Beneficial owners of Notes whose consents were validly delivered and not validly revoked prior to the Expiration Time will receive a consent fee of $0.026 in cash per $1.00 principal amount of Notes. Beneficial owners of Notes who did not consent prior to the Expiration Time will not receive the applicable consent fee. Upon the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions as described in the Consent Solicitation Statement, Caesars Entertainment Corporation will pay the applicable consent fee to the consenting beneficial owners.

Story continues