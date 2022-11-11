U.S. markets close in 4 hours 11 minutes

Caesars Entertainment Recognized as Best Employer for Veterans by Forbes America

·3 min read

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S., has been recognized as one of the Best Employers for Veterans by Forbes and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Caesars has a long-standing commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, including the Company's Business Impact Groups (BIGs), one of which, SALUTE, is dedicated to veteran Team Members.

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment Inc.)

SALUTE provides a supportive community for active-duty and veteran military Team Members, their spouses and allies. The group offers a community to share experiences and volunteer opportunities at veteran organizations across the country. With the help of SALUTE, Caesars has donated close to $1 million and volunteered more than 4,000 hours with local veteran groups.

"I served in the military for eight years; little did I know that afterward, a job offer extended by a fellow U.S. Marine would grow into a nearly 32-year career with Caesars Entertainment," said Bill Gustafson, SVP & GM of Horseshoe Hammond, a Caesars Entertainment property. "I am honored to work for a company that makes a point to hire veterans and offers support both internally with SALUTE and externally through donations and volunteer hours that benefit veteran organizations. Caesars continuously recognizes the sacrifices our military makes in the name of liberty and democracy and offers support to whoever might need it."

The Forbes list of the Best Employers for Veterans was conducted through an independent survey by Statista that included around 7,000 U.S. veterans working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. Participants were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements related to general topics regarding their own employer, for example: atmosphere & development, image, working conditions, salary & wage, workplace, diversity, and a set of topics related specifically to the interests of veterans in the workplace, as well as a set of topics related specifically to the interests of veterans in the workplace. The full list of award recipients is now available on Forbes.com.

"We're thrilled to be named as one of the Best Employers for Veterans," said Heather Rapp, SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility for Caesars Entertainment. "But more importantly, we're so honored to be able to support our active-duty and veteran Team Members and spouses by providing them with resources and a community to come together to discuss experiences and common issues. We're proud and extremely thankful for their service and recognize the great sacrifices they have made for our country."

For more information on Caesars Entertainment's Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives, please visit https://www.caesars.com/corporate-social-responsibility.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caesars-entertainment-recognized-as-best-employer-for-veterans-by-forbes-america-301675140.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

