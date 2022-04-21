Caesars Entertainment selects RateGain for Rate Intelligence

BARCELONA, Spain, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RateGain Travel Technologies Limited (RateGain), a provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality, announced today that it has been selected by Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (Caesars), the largest gaming company in the United States, to provide real-time rate intelligence to boost hotel performance, profitability, and RevPar.

As part of the deal, Caesars will be implementing RateGain's products OPTIMA, PARITY+, and Closed Loop rate parity (Test Reservation) across 50+ properties throughout the United States.

Caesars selected RateGain's OPTIMA, which will provide real-time competitive intelligence. Its MarketDRONE Narratives feature will help every Caesars property get actionable insights to insure its industry leading position against sudden market changes.

Through an easy-to-use, multilingual platform, OPTIMA provides a large variety of channels to shop from, along with automated market insights helping Caesars' revenue team with operational efficiency, including modern features lacking in other rate intelligence products in the market.

In addition, pricing teams will also detect revenue leakage to ensure Caesars is in sync with all its demand partners to offer the right prices across channels and validate any rate parity violations, helping build transparency and control the hotel chain's pricing strategy.

Looking optimistic about the future of travel, Pavan Kapur, SVP, Commercial Operations for Caesars Entertainment, commented, "RateGain's innovative products help us maintain competitiveness across all our markets by enabling our teams to make educated pricing decisions."

Commenting on the partnership, Chinmai Sharma, President Americas at RateGain said, "The team at Caesars has always been a leader in identifying trends in the market and adopting them to provide their guests the best experience across every touchpoint. Delivering the right price for each property across every channel is a big part of that experience, and we are delighted that Caesars has selected us to help them improve pricing efficiency and margins in the new normal."

Story continues

Since the beginning of 2021, RateGain has been launching AI-first products to help the hospitality industry recover and adapt to the pandemic quickly, as part of which it launched Demand AI to accurately predict demand changes and Content AI to improve conversions across demand partners.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.



Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR ) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate .

About RateGain

RateGain Travel Technologies Limited is a global provider of SaaS solutions for travel and hospitality that works with over 2200+ customers in over 100+ countries helping them accelerate revenue generation through acquisition, retention, and wallet share expansion. RateGain works with Top 23 of 30 Hotel Chains, Top 25 of 30 Online Travel Agents and all the top car rentals including 8 Global Fortune500 companies. For more information, please visit www.rategain.com

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caesars-entertainment-selects-rategain-for-rate-intelligence-301529237.html

SOURCE Rategain Technologies