Caesars Palace Enhances Guest Arrival Experience with Multimillion-Dollar Main Entrance Renovation

·5 min read

The main entrance now features an impressive coffered ceiling, redesigned gaming areas and a new lobby bar

**For high-res images, click here**
Credit: Caesars Entertainment

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation of its original main entrance, iconic casino dome and porte-cochère, Caesars Palace now offers a lavish arrival experience fit for a Caesar. The redesigned space includes a dramatic entryway with a coffered ceiling, refreshed gaming areas and the new Galleria Bar in the hotel lobby.

Caesars Palace Las Vegas (PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment, Inc.)
Caesars Palace Las Vegas (PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment, Inc.)

After raising the roof of the entryway to match the grandeur of the hotel lobby, guests arriving at Caesars Palace now enter a beautifully lit space, with a coffered ceiling and an intricate marble mosaic floor. A 15-foot-tall Carrara marble statue of Augustus Caesar welcomes visitors under the raised ceiling, which features hand-painted illustrations of Roman gods and a spectacular chandelier containing 70,000 crystals.

"Since Caesars Palace opened its doors in 1966, we have been inspired by founder Jay Sarno's promise to treat every guest like a Caesar," said Sean McBurney, Caesars Entertainment Regional President. "From the moment visitors arrive, we aim to deliver experiences that can only be found at our flagship resort. The extravagant entryway is the first of several new additions to Caesars Palace, with Peter Luger Steakhouse, Dominique Ansel Las Vegas, Stanton Social Prime and more to come soon."

Beyond the entryway, guests will find two new state-of-the-art gaming pits. Additionally, Caesars Palace's legendary, crystal-cloaked casino dome now boasts a new, larger crystal chandelier that weighs approximately 3,200 pounds and is comprised of 12,000 individual crystals. The linear rays that radiate from the chandelier contain approximately 120,000 additional crystals. With more than $1 million in crystals, brighter, energy-efficient LED lighting and reimagined carpet, wall and ceiling coverings, the domed gaming area is everything guests loved about the iconic original with a modern twist.

Another welcome addition, Galleria Bar in the hotel lobby allows guests to enjoy a cocktail as they await check-in, offering 24 seats and 22 multi-game slot machines. With a modern take on a palatial Italian study, the new bar features four life-size Venus sculptures and a backdrop of antique mirrors, cerused wood with antique gold accents and Italian inlaid wood murals.

Signature cocktails at Galleria Bar include:

  • Branson XO Sidecar, made with Branson XO Cognac, Cointreau, lemon juice, egg whites and a cinnamon sugar rim

  • Denarius, made with Ron Zacapa Centenario XO rum, orange juice, coconut cream, pineapple juice and a fresh pineapple wedge garnish

  • Empress Smash, made with Empress 1908 Gin, Aperol, lemon juice, strawberries and basil

  • Queen of Hearts, made with Casamigos tequila, watermelon purée, lime juice, a pinch of salt, sliced jalapenos and a fresh watermelon wedge

  • Wild Orchid, made with Ketel One Oranje Vodka, lemon juice and crème de violette

Galleria Bar guests can also enjoy vino by the glass from the Coravin® wine preservation system, including the red blend from Overture by Opus One, pinot noir from RAEN and cabernet sauvignon from Beaulieu Vineyard BV Rutherford Reserve. Open 24 hours a day, Galleria Bar is in the Caesars Palace hotel lobby between the main entryway and the entrance to the outdoor Roman Plaza.

For more information about Caesars Palace and to book, visit caesars.com/caesars-palace.

About Caesars Palace
World-renowned Las Vegas resort and a Top 10 "Best U.S. Casino" by USA TODAY 10BEST Readers' Choice, Caesars Palace features 3,980 hotel guest rooms and suites, including the renovated Palace Tower featuring 10 luxury villas, the newly redesigned 182-room Nobu Hotel Caesars Palace and Forbes Star Award-winning The Laurel Collection by Caesars Palace. The 85-acre resort offers diverse dining options from the award-winning Bacchanal Buffet to celebrity chef-branded restaurants, including Gordon Ramsay HELL'S KITCHEN, Pronto by Giada, Amalfi by Bobby Flay, Vanderpump Cocktail Garden by restauranteur and television star Lisa Vanderpump, one of Nobu Matsuhisa's largest Nobu Restaurant and Lounge, Restaurant Guy Savoy, Old Homestead Steakhouse, MR CHOW, award-winning pastry chef Dominique Ansel's first Las Vegas bakery (set to open in 2022), legendary New York Steak House Peter Luger (set to open in 2022), Stanton Social Prime (set to open this winter) and more. For the best in cocktails, destination lounges include Montecristo Cigar Bar, Alto Bar, VISTA Cocktail Lounge and Stadia Bar. The resort also features nearly 130,000 square feet of casino space, the Caesars Race & Sportsbook at Caesars Palace with a 143-foot HD LED screen and state-of-the-art sound, a five-acre Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis, the luxurious Qua Baths & Spa, Hairdreams by Michael Boychuck, five wedding chapels and gardens, and the 75,000-square-foot OMNIA Nightclub with the top DJs such as Steve Aoki. The 4,300-seat Colosseum, Billboard Magazine's "Venue of the Decade: 2000 – 2009" and the top venue of its size 2010 - 2019," spotlights world-class entertainers including Sting, Keith Urban, Rod Stewart and Jerry Seinfeld. The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace showcases more than 160 boutiques and restaurants. Caesars Palace is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesarspalace.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Caesars Palace on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-522-4700 ©2021, Caesars License Company, LLC.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caesars-palace-enhances-guest-arrival-experience-with-multimillion-dollar-main-entrance-renovation-301628793.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

