Caesars Rewards Celebrated as Gaming's Best Loyalty Program

·3 min read
In this article:
Caesars Rewards named "Best Players Club" in USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, and "Customer Loyalty Program of the Year" at the Global Gaming Awards

LAS VEGAS and RENO, Nev., Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) continues to lead the gaming industry in customer loyalty as its legendary loyalty program, Caesars Rewards, is honored as the best of its kind by both gaming industry peers and Caesars Rewards members and guests.

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment Inc.)

On Oct. 4, Caesars Rewards was awarded the "Customer Loyalty Program of the Year" at the Global Gaming Awards. Recognizing the gaming industry's strongest performers across the previous 12 months, the Global Gaming Awards are among the most trusted awards in the gaming industry.

Two weeks later, and for the fourth consecutive year, Caesars Rewards was voted No. 1 in the 2021 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for "Best Players Club." Nominees for the 10Best Readers' Choice Awards are chosen by a panel of relevant experts, including a combination of editors from USA TODAY and 10Best.com and relevant expert contributors; a public vote determines the winners.

"Our guests have always been at the center of what we do at Caesars Entertainment, and Caesars Rewards helps our incredible Team Members make that possible. Through Caesars Rewards, we're able to link more than 50 destinations across the country, each with incredible experiences and amenities, with each other and a suite of mobile sports betting and iGaming products. That means our members can earn and redeem rewards wherever and whenever they want to play," said Josh Jones, Chief Marketing Officer, Caesars Entertainment. "We are honored to receive these awards and grateful to our Team Members who bring Caesars Rewards to life for our guests every day. This recognition fuels our commitment to continue to evolve Caesars Rewards, adding new experiences regularly and tailoring individual experiences featuring the offerings that matter most to each guest."

With over 60 million members, Caesars Rewards is the largest loyalty program in the gaming industry. A fully connected ecosystem of gaming, hospitality, entertainment, nightlife, dining, and shopping, more than 50 destinations, and a full suite of mobile products are tied to the Caesars Rewards network. Members can earn and redeem credits across the network for the experiences they value most. Caesars Rewards members also have access to exclusive benefits and member rates at all Caesars Rewards destinations, invitation-only events, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences thanks to an extensive collection of sports, entertainment, celebrity chef, and travel partnerships.

For information on the expanded perks of Caesars Rewards as well as more on the advantages Caesars Rewards membership can bring and how to join, please visit www.caesars.com/myrewards.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start®. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caesars-rewards-celebrated-as-gamings-best-loyalty-program-301412267.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

