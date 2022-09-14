Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Hits the Road with the #CaesarsSportsTour

Nationwide tour brings memorable activations and unique content to tentpole sporting events while treating customers like royalty

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the sports calendar heats up, a powerhouse in sports and entertainment is hitting the road on a nationwide tour to reach sports fans where they cheer for their teams. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") today announced the launch of the Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck Tour, an expansive fan engagement campaign featuring a fully branded 18-wheeler traveling across the United States. The cutting-edge truck will stop at the biggest sporting events and select Caesars destinations to provide unique fan experiences fit for a Caesar.

The Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck will make its debut on Sept. 19 in Orchard Park, New York, for the Monday Night Football home opener of Buffalo against Tennessee, at which time Caesars Sportsbook will also open their new sportsbook-style premium club lounge in the northwest corner tower of the existing Business Class Club.

"Providing customers with memorable experiences and treating them like royalty remains a key emphasis for us," said Eric Hession, President of Caesars Digital. "The Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck Tour is an exciting chapter in our story as we shift our marketing focus to a more localized and targeted approach in our second year. We can't wait to engage fans on the road, and we'd like to thank our great partners for making this possible."

The Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck features an innovative design with more than 1,000 square feet of activation space allowing Caesars to personalize the moments and experiences delivered at each stop. Two mainstays on the truck are a state-of-the-art production studio for filming creative content and a fully equipped podcast studio for content creation with Caesars Sportsbook partners – Omaha Productions, ESPN, and CBS Sports. Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions will play a key role during the tour through both live event production and digital content creation.

"The team at Omaha could not be more excited to hit the road with our friends at Caesars this football season," said Omaha Productions Founder Peyton Manning. "Alongside Caesars, we've designed an unforgettable live experience that is sure to delight sports fans across the country."

At each stop, the Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck will become a must-see attraction and hub delivering unique offers across casino and sports betting for new customers, VIP experiences for members of the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards, and a fully immersive environment worthy of a Caesar. Responsible gaming education will also remain a key focus of the campaign and Caesars will utilize RG ambassadors at each stop to engage potential customers about ways to stay in control of their gaming.

Ambassadors from the Caesars Empire will appear along the tour including Trey Wingo, and Kenny Mayne, along with featured guests from Omaha Productions and other celebrities. Fans can expect to engage with well-known former star athletes, participate in tailgate-style activities, watch major sporting events being shown at the truck, and enjoy access to local food and beverage opportunities unique to each host market.

Following its launch in Buffalo, the Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck will hit the road to additional states with legalized sports, making stops at multiple Caesars resorts and marquee sporting events through 2022 and 2023. The initial tour will culminate with a stop at Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, a market that features a world-class sports betting venue – Caesars Sportsbook and Guy Fieri's DTPHX Kitchen + Bar at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck Tour is another example of the memorable experiences available to customers through Caesars Rewards. Every wager placed and casino game played earns Tier Credits for status and Reward Credits that can be redeemed for unforgettable Caesars Rewards experiences, including special access to the Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck along its route, discounted getaways at Caesars destinations across the United States, bonus cash in the app, world-class culinary experiences, and much more.

Caesars remains an industry leader in responsible gaming with a decades-long commitment to responsible gaming practices that have carried over as an emphasis for Caesars Sportsbook & Casino. As it expands into new markets, the Caesars Sportsbook & Casino app continues to provide access to best-in-class tools in place to encourage responsible play, including Deposit Limits, Spending Limits, Daily Time Limits, and Cool Off Time Limits.

Fans are encouraged to follow the Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck Tour by visiting www.caesars.com/trucktour and engage with the tour on social media using #CaesarsSportsTour. For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate.

