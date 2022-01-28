U.S. markets open in 7 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,316.50
    -1.25 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,962.00
    -81.00 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,017.75
    +31.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,917.50
    -10.80 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.33
    +1.72 (+1.99%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.80
    -7.20 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.57
    -0.11 (-0.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1154
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8210
    +0.0140 (+0.77%)
     

  • Vix

    30.84
    -1.12 (-3.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3416
    +0.0035 (+0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4290
    +0.1270 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,009.11
    +64.90 (+0.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    838.83
    +19.32 (+2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,461.14
    -93.17 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Caesars Sportsbook Launches Mobile Sports Betting in Louisiana

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • CZR

Pelican State sports fans can now enjoy best-in-class rewards with every mobile sports wager they place on the Caesars Sportsbook app

NEW ORLEANS and LAS VEGAS, Jan. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the launch of in-person sports betting at its iconic properties Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City in October 2021, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") today announced its best-in-class Caesars Sportsbook app is now accepting its first mobile sports bets in the Pelican State.

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment, Inc.)

This launch builds upon Caesars' longstanding legacy in Louisiana, allowing Caesars Sportsbook to provide Louisiana sports fans and those who visit the state an elevated sports betting experience fit for royalty in the palm of their hands, as well as at its legendary Louisiana casino resorts.

"Launching our Caesars Sportsbook app on the first day mobile sports wagering goes live in Louisiana is a big moment for our legacy in the state," said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "Louisiana sports fans have shown us their passion for sports betting every day since the opening of our Caesars Sportsbook locations at Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City. Our mobile app is ready to bring fans closer to the sports they love while offering the very best in rewards."

Starting today, eligible sports fans can download the Caesars Sportsbook app, register, and deposit funds to take advantage of launch offers and special odds boosts on their favorite local teams custom built for this historic moment:

  • Bet exactly $20, get $300 in free bets, win or lose

Caesars is deeply rooted in Louisiana and uniquely positioned to deliver a best-in-class experience for sports bettors in the state through its many local partnerships, starting with its historic 20-year, exclusive naming-rights partnership with the New Orleans Saints to rebrand New Orleans' iconic downtown stadium as Caesars Superdome.

Caesars Sportsbook is the only app in the state that rewards sports bettors with every wager through its legendary customer loyalty program, Caesars Rewards. Bettors can earn Tier Credits and Reward Credits that can be used to unlock exclusive hotel, food & beverage, entertainment, and gaming opportunities at Caesars destinations across the country – including resorts in Louisiana and at the heart of the Las Vegas Strip – as well as bonus cash in the app. In Louisiana specifically, sports fans who bet with Caesars Sportsbook can take advantage of unique VIP sports experiences through the Caesars portfolio of partnerships including with the New Orleans Saints, the New Orleans Pelicans and LSU Athletics.

Caesars' commitment to Louisiana runs deep, having successfully operated some of the state's most impactful casinos for nearly 30 years. Recently, the company committed to a $325 million transformation of its New Orleans property from Harrah's to Caesars. The company is also in the midst of rebuilding its Lake Charles property on shore with an aim to reopen it as Horseshoe Lake Charles.

When the renovation is finished in the fall of 2022, Horseshoe Lake Charles will reopen with a Caesars Sportsbook location. Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City will also each open a brand-new state-of-the-art Caesars Sportsbook location in 2022, further bolstering Caesars' standing as the state's home team when it comes to gaming, entertainment, and now, sports betting.

Caesars Sportsbook is an official sports betting partner of the New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans and LSU Athletics, as well as the exclusive sports betting and odds provider for The Advocate and Times-Picayune, ESPN and CBS Sports. Caesars Sportsbook is currently live in 21 states and jurisdictions—17 of which are mobile—and operates the largest number of retail sportsbooks across the country, including sportsbooks at top Louisiana gaming destinations Harrah's New Orleans and Horseshoe Bossier City.

For real-time industry updates and to join the empire of like-minded Caesars, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. The Caesars Sportsbook app is available for download on iOS or Android.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-877-770-STOP (1-877-770-7867).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caesars-sportsbook-launches-mobile-sports-betting-in-louisiana-301470639.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Iconic Caesars Las Vegas Strip Hotel Getting a New Identity

    The Las Vegas Strip has been ever-changing. In fact, in December it became public that MGM Resorts International had sold The Mirage -- a Strip hotel that was built in 1989 -- to Hard Rock International for $1 billion. The new owner intends to knock down the still new(ish) property and replace it with a guitar hotel like the one it currently operates in Florida.

  • Wynn and Sands Stock ‘Will Thrive’ With Macau Overhang Fading

    Covid and anticorruption efforts are wild cards for the gambling companies’ stocks, but analysts like the upside.

  • Analysis: Proposed $280M Salem casino is back in the game

    When it comes to gaming in Oregon, much attention has been paid in recent months to Dutch Bros founder Travis Boersma's Flying Lark in Grants Pass and "historical horse racing" there, which would involve betting on past races. The Tuesday story in the Statesman, written by my friend Whitney Woodworth, notes that the earliest the casino would open is 2024, and it could generate 1,200 jobs, not to mention 2,300 construction jobs.

  • Analyst Report: Las Vegas Sands Corp.

    Las Vegas Sands is the world's largest operator of fully integrated resorts, featuring casino, hotel, entertainment, food and beverage, retail, and convention center operations. The company owns the Venetian Macao, Sands Macao, Londoner, Four Seasons Hotel Macao, and Parisian in Macao, the Marina Bay Sands resort in Singapore, and the Venetian and Palazzo Las Vegas in the U.S. (which it plans to sell to Apollo and VICI for $6.25 billion in early 2022). We expect Sands to open a fourth tower in Singapore in 2025. After the sale of its Vegas assets, the company will generate all its EBITDA from Asia, with its casino operations generating the majority of sales.

  • BetMGM New York Bonus Code NYLAUNCH Goes All Out For New Bettors

    We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content.

  • Louisiana launches mobile sports betting Friday; here's what you need to know

    Louisiana mobile sports betting apps go online Friday in time to bet NFL conference championship games

  • $3-million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in RI; jackpot grows to $421 million

    Somebody bought a $3-million winning Mega Millions ticket in Rhode Island.

  • Ocean’s 11 Casino Celebrates 25th Anniversary In Oceanside

    Ocean’s 11 Casino celebrates 25-year milestone with a $50,000 giveaway in their completely renovated casino, restaurant & lounge

  • StormX to stage first invitational tournament with PokerGO

    Crypto cashback provider StormX will host its first invitational poker tournament at the PokerGO Studio in Las Vegas on March 3.

  • He turned $500 win on scratch-off lottery ticket into $1 million jackpot in Michigan

    He was “confused” when the message came saying he’d won an even larger prize.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin Rangebound Ahead of Option Expiry; Expect Higher Volatility

    Bitcoin (BTC) is holding steady for now, although some analysts expect higher volatility ahead. On Friday, $2 billion worth of BTC options are set to expire, which could cause some price swings into the weekend.

  • CoinTracker Raises $100M as Crypto Tax Season Heats Up

    Crypto tax software developer CoinTracker raised $100 million from venture backers, entering growth mode just as the 2022 tax season is gearing up. Now valued at $1.3 billion, 40-person CoinTracker – which last raised $1.5 million in a 2018 seed round – plans to scale its global tech support and integrate with a universe of crypto companies, CEO Jon Lerner said.

  • VMware Named One of America's Most JUST Companies for 5th Consecutive Year, Awarded Top Environmental Ranking

    VMware has been recognized by JUST Capital, along with its media partner CNBC, in its annual JUST 100, a comprehensive ranking of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and stakeholder perform...

  • Netflix Stock Gets Lift After Hedge-Fund Manager Bill Ackman Buys More Than $1 Billion Worth of Shares

    Netflix shares — after dropping 30% over the past week — rose more than 4% in after-hours trading Wednesday after Bill Ackman, head of the Pershing Square Capital Management hedge fund, disclosed that his firm had bought more than $1 billion worth of the streamer’s stock. Starting last Friday (Jan. 21) and over the next […]

  • Dow Jones Futures Volatile After Fed Chief Powell Wipes Out Market Gains; Tesla Leads Earnings Movers

    Dow Jones futures tilted higher early Friday, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures rose further, amid volatile overnight trading. Tesla headlined key earnings after hours, while investors continue to mull a hawkish Fed.

  • Clorox downgraded as COVID-driven growth slows

    Clorox Co. shares fell 4.2% in Wednesday trading after the consumer cleaning products company was downgraded to underperform from neutral at Credit Suisse based on concern that the skyrocketing growth from early in the pandemic has started to wane. Analysts maintained their $160 target price. Sales for fiscal year ending June 2021 reached $7.34 billion, up from $6.72 billion for the fiscal year ending June 2020. Sales for the fiscal first quarter fell to $1.81 billion from $1.92 billion the prev

  • KB Home Is a Top Homebuilder Pick, but Toll Is Double Downgraded Amid Rising Rates

    Homebuilders and building product stocks had a great run in 2021, but that growth could slow down in 2022 amid rising interest rates and a potential earnings peak, according to analysts at BofA Securities. Although the homebuilder market will continue to be driven by demand for new homes and renovations from shifting demographics as more younger people look to become homeowners, analyst Rafe Jadrosich sees “a more challenging setup for stock performance.” House affordability is worsening as prices appreciate and mortgage rates rise.

  • JetBlue loss was narrower than expected, sees return to 'sustained profitability' in the spring

    JetBlue Airways Corp. reported Thursday a narrower-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and revenue that nearly tripled to beat forecasts, and said it expects return to "sustained profitability" in the spring as the negative effects of the omicron variant fades. The stock was little changed in the premarket. The net loss narrowed to $129 million, or 40 cents a share, from $373 million, or $1.31 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-share loss was 36 cents,

  • Samsung Matches Record Sales With Big Spending on Chip Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- Samsung Electronics Co. is stepping up spending on advanced chipmaking technology as it sees growing demand for its smartphones, displays and memory products.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas Stoves Are as Bad for Climate as 500,000