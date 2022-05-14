U.S. markets closed

Caesars Sportsbook Named Official Sports Betting Partner of the Indy 500 and Indianapolis Motor Speedway

4 min read

  • CZR

Partnership includes an exclusive Caesars Sportsbook Lounge at Pagoda Plaza for upcoming races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and more

LAS VEGAS and INDIANAPOLIS, May 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars") and Indianapolis Motor Speedway ("IMS") today announced a partnership to make Caesars Sportsbook an Official Sports Betting Partner of the Indy 500 and IMS. The collaboration also makes Caesars Sportsbook a sponsor for the remaining IMS races on the 2022 calendar, starting with the GMR Grand Prix on May 14, and includes the opening of the very first exclusive betting lounge at the Racing Capital of the World.

The Caesars Sportsbook Lounge at Pagoda Plaza will greet spectators on practice and race days during the month of May providing Caesars Sportsbook app users with an elevated viewing experience, complimentary food and drink, live entertainment, and racing games to go along with branded giveaways throughout the course of every race. Additionally, Caesars Sportsbook receives access to IMS logos and marks, digital and social media assets, as well as a variety of exclusive VIP speedway experiences for its users at IMS available through the industry-leading loyalty program, Caesars Rewards.

"The Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Indy 500 are iconic American sports traditions," said Eric Hession, Co-President of Caesars Digital. "Partnering with one of racing's most iconic venues and 'The Greatest Spectacle in Racing' provides our customers with unique experiences through Caesars Rewards. This will be an impactful partnership for us that builds upon our commitment to the state of Indiana alongside the investments into our resorts and the communities they serve."

"We're extremely excited about this partnership with Caesars and believe their on-site presence – which is a first for our storied facility – will give fans a new opportunity to engage with the on-track action at the Racing Capital of the World," said Indianapolis Motor Speedway President J. Douglas Boles. "This is another reason to look forward to an epic and historic Month of May at IMS."

Caesars has a legacy in Indiana through its best-in-class resorts including the newly branded Horseshoe Indianapolis, Harrah's Hoosier Park, and Horseshoe Hammond. Most recently, Caesars shared plans for a $39 million investment to expand the casino gaming floor of Harrah's Hoosier Park shortly following the completion of its significant $33.7 million enhancement and expansion to Horseshoe Indianapolis resulting in 25,000 square feet of new gaming space, including a live World Series of Poker Room with 20 tables.

The IMS partnership includes race day support with video board placements, PA announcements, and program ads to promote Caesars Sportsbook. In celebration of the 106th running of the Indy 500, Caesars Sportsbook will offer new customers an exciting promotion: download the Caesars Sportsbook app and make a first-time deposit of $20 to receive $106 in free bets along with entry into the Caesars Sportsbook Lounge at Pagoda Plaza.

Eligible sports fans can download the Caesars Sportsbook app on iOS or Android and earn Tier Credits and Reward Credits with every bet they place redeemable for exclusive benefits and member rates at all Caesars destinations along with once-in-a-lifetime experiences through the Caesars portfolio of resorts and partnerships.

For real-time industry updates and to follow the Caesars empire, players can engage with the Caesars Sportsbook social handle @CaesarsSports on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment Company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the Company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit. www.caesars.com/corporate. Please play responsibly. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-800-9WITHIT (1-800-994-8448).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caesars-sportsbook-named-official-sports-betting-partner-of-the-indy-500-and-indianapolis-motor-speedway-301547400.html

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

