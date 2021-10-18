U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

Caesarstone Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

·4 min read

Global Surface Manufacturer Shares Vision to Create Greener, Safer Future for Employees, Customers, Partners and Communities-At-Large

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesarstone, a leading developer and manufacturer of high-quality engineered quartz surfaces, announced today the release of its first Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) Report which was created in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Caesarstone Publishes Inaugural ESG Report
Caesarstone Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

"At Caesarstone, we are privileged to be part of everyday life in millions of homes worldwide, which is why we are committed to sustainability through continued innovation of our products and greener production processes while remaining focused on a value chain built on environmental, health, and safety practices," said Yuval Dagim, Chief Executive Officer of Caesarstone Ltd. "Our aim is to inspire a journey of partnership and creativity while celebrating 'Life in Stone.' We are happy with our ESG accomplishments to-date and are pleased to have built the framework to accomplish our new ESG goals and help create a more sustainable future for our company. We believe our success is directly related to how well we take care of our clients, our employees, our communities and our environment, and look forward to positioning Caesarstone for enhanced long-term value creation."

The report is part of the company's ongoing efforts to act on environmental and social topics, showcasing its commitment to creating a greener and safer future for its employees, customers, partners and communities where it operates. Caesarstone's ESG strategy is based on four pillars: sustainable products, environmentally responsible production, health and safety and social responsibility.

Specifically in the United States, Caesarstone has achieved the following ESG successes tied to the strategic pillars:

  • Sustainable Products

  • Environmentally Responsible Production

  • Health & Safety

"This inaugural, voluntary global ESG report is an important milestone exhibiting our efforts to serve our stakeholders in the United States and beyond," said Ken Williams, president of Caesarstone North America. "We will remain committed to publishing our future progress through successive ESG reports."

Visit www.caesarstoneus.com/ESGreport to read the complete report.

About Caesarstone
Caesarstone, founded in 1987, is the inventor of quartz surfaces. The company is the first to utilize advanced technologies and expertise to produce high-quality surfaces consisting of up to 90% quartz, binders and pigments. Caesarstone designs retain the cool tactile qualities of nature's strong minerals with enormous application possibilities for both indoors and out, including kitchen countertops, bathroom vanities, and furniture for the home, as well as for public spaces including bars restaurants, offices, and health care facilities. The company continues to lead the industry with new designs and colors, offering a premium product, manufactured in the United States and Israel using the Breton technology, that is highly functional, design forward and beautiful. From start to finish, Caesarstone production processes are rigorously scrutinized from a health, safety, and environmental perspective, with constant monitoring and reviews of processes, standards and results. The company is the first in the industry to introduce a widely available safety-first program: Masters of Stone. Caesarstone's extensive designs are constantly evolving and developing to exceed the latest global trends and the highest level of international quality standards. More information on Caesarstone: www.caesarstoneus.com, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Pinterest, and Instagram.

Press Contacts:
K+J Agency, LLC
Karen Peterson, karen@kj-agency.com, +1.917.553.7638
Joanne Gibbs, jo@kj-agency.com, +1.917.797.4698
Katie Radley, katie@kj-agency.com, +1.209.813.4020

Caesarstone
Natalie Bailey, natalie.bailey@caesarstoneus.com, +1.980.579.0120

(PRNewsfoto/Caesarstone)
(PRNewsfoto/Caesarstone)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caesarstone-publishes-inaugural-esg-report-301401720.html

SOURCE Caesarstone

  • TD Asset Management Inc. Announces TD ETF Distributions

    TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM") today announced the October cash distributions for the TD Exchange-Traded Funds (the "TD ETFs") listed below. Unitholders of record on October 28, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on November 4, 2021.

  • Japan leader calls for greater military capability, spending

    Prime Minister Fumio Kishida called for increases in Japan's military capability and spending in response to what he described as growing threats from China and North Korea in a public debate with eight other political party leaders ahead of upcoming national elections. As head of the governing Liberal Democratic Party, Kishida was selected prime minister earlier this month and called the election for the 465-seat lower house, the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber Diet, or parliament. Kishida said Japan's security environment has been rapidly changing.

  • NASA studying solar array issue with Lucy asteroid probe

    One of the Lucy probe's two solar arrays may not have fully deployed and locked in place after launch Saturday.

  • My girlfriend says I should tip in restaurants. I say waitstaff are just like construction and fast-food workers. Who’s right?

    ‘As long as all service staff are doing their job and getting paid an hourly wage, there is no reason to tip anyone.’

  • Foxconn bullish on electric vehicle prospects as it shows off three prototypes

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan's Foxconn unveiled its first three electric vehicle prototypes on Monday, underscoring ambitious plans to diversify away from its role of building consumer electronics for Apple Inc and other tech firms. The vehicles - an SUV, a sedan and a bus - were made by Foxtron, a venture between Foxconn and Taiwanese car maker Yulon Motor Co Ltd. Foxtron Vice Chairman Tso Chi-sen told reporters that he hoped electric vehicles would be worth a trillion Taiwan dollars to Foxconn in five years time - a figure equivalent to around $35 billion.

  • Apple’s iPhone Partner Foxconn Unveils First Electric Vehicles

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group unveiled its first electric vehicles, a milestone that could boost the Taiwanese electronics manufacturer’s credentials as a serious bidder for Apple Inc.’s secretive automotive project.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than Ever

  • OPEC+ Once Again Fails to Pump Enough to Meet Its Output Target

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC and its allies once again failed to pump enough oil to meet their output targets, exacerbating the supply deficit as the world recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are Makin

  • Gasoline prices usually fall this time of year as vacation season ends. So why are they jumping?

    At a time when gas prices are usually heading down, the reverse is happening. Prices are soaring amid a spike in the price of oil.

  • AT&T and Verizon set to deliver earnings as wireless competition builds

    Even with minimal impact from the latest iPhone launch, the growing competitiveness of the wireless industry will be on full display when telecommunications companies start reporting quarterly results in the week ahead.

  • Exclusive-China looks to lock in U.S. LNG as energy crunch raises concerns -sources

    SINGAPORE/NEW YORK (Reuters) – Major Chinese energy companies are in advanced talks with U.S. exporters to secure long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG)supplies, as soaring gas prices and domestic power shortages heighten concerns about the country’s fuel security, several sources said.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Want to invest in tech, but not a trillion-dollar mega-cap? Consider this motley trio of top tech stocks instead.

  • Russia Keeps Grip on Gas Supply, Pushing Prices Up in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia is keeping a tight grip on Europe’s energy market, opting against sending more natural gas to the continent even after President Vladimir Putin said he was prepared to boost supplies.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airli

  • The Indian government is testing blockchain technology to streamline its logistics industry

    The Indian government has warmed up to the use of blockchain technology to streamline operations and services. On Oct. 15, the central board of indirect taxes and customs under the country’s finance ministry launched a pilot electronic cargo tracking system (ECTS) project based on blockchain technology. The test run is being carried out at the Inland Container Depot (ICD) of the Tughlakabad Import Commissionerate, which accounts for about 20% of the total tax revenues under Delhi Customs.

  • JD Logistics Goes Plane Shopping to Tap Air Freight Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- JD Logistics Inc. is planning to set up its own fleet of planes as the Chinese firm eyes a greater slice of a cross-border cargo market engulfed by global supply chain snarls.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice Airline Pilots Are M

  • Chips and ships: Philips cuts outlook as supply chain problems grow

    Dutch health technology company Philips on Monday cut its outlook for sales and profit growth this year and said the global supply chain problems that added to its growing list of worries in the third quarter would likely intensify. Amsterdam-based Philips said comparable sales dropped 7.6% in the July-September period to 4.2 billion euros ($4.9 billion) as a shortage of electronic components such as memory chips and a lack of shipping containers hampered production and delivery. "It's chips and ships", Chief Executive Frans van Houten told Reuters in a telephone interview.

  • The tech earnings boom is fizzling out, as Apple and Amazon face the same issues as everyone else

    The boom in Big Tech has been a huge part of Wall Street's surge in the past year, but it now appears that other sectors beyond semiconductors are as susceptible to the supply chain problems hurting other industries.

  • Oil prices climb as COVID recovery, power generators stoke demand

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices hit multi-year highs on Monday buoyed by recovering demand and high natural gas and coal prices encouraging users to switch to fuel oil and diesel for power generation. Brent crude oil futures were up 81 cents, or 1%, to $85.67 a barrel by 1220 GMT, after hitting $86.04, their highest level since October 2018. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.23, or 1.5%, to $83.51 a barrel, after hitting $83.73, their highest since October 2014.

  • How to Quit Your Job and Get a Better One, From Those Who Have Been There

    Professionals who took a career break and made it to the other side with new, better jobs offer some advice.

  • Facebook on Track for Holiday Ad Surge Despite Supply Chain Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Facebook Inc. is expecting a record level of advertising during the upcoming holiday season despite supply chain disruptions that have complicated retailers plans, according to a senior executive.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightWhy Buying a Second or Even Third Home Is Becoming More Popular Than EverOut-of-Practice

  • Toyota Spending $3.4 Billion for U.S.-Based EV Batteries. Is That Enough?

    Toyota announces how it will be spending some of the $13-plus billion it committed to EV development in September.