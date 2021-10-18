Caesarstone Publishes Inaugural ESG Report

Global surface manufacturer shares vision to create a greener and safer future for its employees, customers, partners and global community.

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - Caesarstone Ltd. the market leader of premium surfaces and the pioneer of quartz surfaces, announced today the release of its first Environmental Social Governance ("ESG") Report, which was created in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The ESG report is part of the company's ongoing efforts to act on environmental and social topics.

"At Caesarstone, we are privileged to be part of everyday life in millions of homes worldwide, which is why we are committed to sustainability through continued innovation of our products and greener production processes while remaining focused on a value chain built on environmental, health, and safety practices," said Yuval Dagim, Chief Executive Officer of Caesarstone Ltd. "Our aim is to inspire a journey of partnership and creativity while celebrating 'Life in Stone.' We are happy with our ESG accomplishments to-date and are pleased to have built the framework to accomplish our new ESG goals and help create a more sustainable future for our company. We believe our success is directly related to how well we take care of our clients, our employees, our communities and our environment, and look forward to positioning Caesarstone for enhanced long-term value creation."

This report is part of the company's ongoing efforts to act on environmental and social topics, showcasing their commitment to creating a greener and safer future for its employees, customers, partners and communities where they operate. Caesarstone's ESG strategy is based on four main pillars: sustainable products, environmentally responsible production, health and safety and social responsibility.

Steps towards embodying these pillars can be seen in several sustainability initiatives and ESG achievements undertaken by Caesarstone within Canada:

"This inaugural, voluntary global ESG report is an important milestone exhibiting our efforts to serve our stakeholders in the United States and beyond," said Ken Williams, president of Caesarstone North America. "We will remain committed to publishing our future progress through successive ESG reports."

Caesarstone is a concept and lifestyle-driven company with a customer-centered approach to designing, developing, and producing high-end engineered stone countertops, used in residential and commercial buildings. Our products offer superior aesthetic appeal and perfected functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used in diverse countertop applications, marked by inherent longevity. Strong commitment to service has fostered growing customer loyalty in over 50 countries where the Caesarstone product collections are available: Classico, Supernatural, Metropolitan and Outdoor. For more information please visit our website: www.caesarstone.ca .

