U.S. markets open in 3 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,373.75
    +30.25 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,376.00
    +201.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,896.50
    +131.75 (+0.89%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,243.30
    +17.30 (+0.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.83
    -0.46 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,742.40
    +4.90 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    22.31
    -0.16 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1673
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.94
    +3.18 (+16.95%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3525
    -0.0016 (-0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.2960
    -0.1840 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,431.24
    +609.34 (+1.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.07
    -8.07 (-0.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,091.87
    +63.77 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Café Amazon ramps up for regional and global expansion

·6 min read

  • To celebrate the International Coffee Day on October 1, 2021, OR is keen to strengthen the global coffee sector by promoting the sustainable expansion of its flagship coffeehouse chain - Café Amazon, expecting to achieve a total of 1,000 outlets across Asia by 2025.

  • OR plans to purchase over 38,000 tons of raw coffee beans from local growers in Thailand in the next five years, as part of its commitment to promoting inclusive growth and supporting local communities.

BANGKOK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PTT Oil and Retail Business Plc. (OR), Thailand's leading fuel retailer and retail business operator, is currently ramping up its efforts to globally expand its in-house Café Amazon coffee chain with new outlet opening spanning across Asia and the Middle East. Café Amazon is OR's crown jewel for driving the company's new business direction "Retailing Beyond Fuel". Under the five-year growth plan starting 2021, Café Amazon expected to achieve a total international stores count of more than 1,000 that will drive total system store sales to reach around USD1,000 million in 2025.

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited
PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited
Caf&#xe9; Amazon in Laos
Café Amazon in Laos

According to OR's CEO Jiraphon Kawswat, to celebrate the International Coffee Day on October, 1 2021, OR is excited to unveil the new growth journey of our flagship business - Café Amazon. Since 2002 Café Amazon was initially developed as an in-house coffee chain for PTT Station, OR's retail fuel service stations. Entering its 20 years of establishment, the coffee chain has already been the largest franchise network in Southeast Asia and become the world's sixth largest coffee chain by number of outlets. According to Euromonitor, Café Amazon was ranked among the world's top 12 specialist coffee and tea shop brands as of 2019 in terms of revenue. By June 2021, Café Amazon has 3,432 outlets in Thailand, as well as 298 outlets across 10 markets in Asia including Cambodia, Laos, the Philippines, Oman, Myanmar, Vietnam, China, Singapore, Malaysia, and Japan.

Café Amazon proclaimed its franchising outlets as the destination where people can meet, relax and enjoy its unique high-quality coffee with variety of drinks and snacks at everyday price. In a closer look, fast-growing success story of Café Amazon lies far beneath the surface of its aromatic signature coffee blend and relaxing ambiance as suggested by the slogan "Taste of Nature".

Under OR's "Retailing Beyond Fuel" business direction, Café Amazon franchising will continue to be a significant non-oil revenue generation channel. The coffee house chain has been a key driver to promote inclusive growth by capitalizing the new opportunities with business partners on the model of granting master franchise rights to established F&B operators in the global markets.

With master franchisee program uniquely designed to ensure setup for success, Café Amazon provides partners extensive training from experts, strong R&D capabilities for localizing coffee and drink menu, support on marketing and IT system with data analytics, as well as on-the-ground staff coaching and troubleshoot issues. Café Amazon also set up an expert team to provide investment details, advise and support prospective master franchisees.

Café Amazon has been widely favored by its "green oasis ambiance" and the unique and rich taste of coffee that win the heart of millions of customers. The coffee chain inherits OR's true business purpose of deeply committed to creating inclusive growth with members of the public and all stakeholders. The unique business model aimed at creating lasting impact on people and planet is a universal language not only widely embraced by people across Thailand, but also with proven track record in Cambodia, Laos and the Philippines after Café Amazon has ventured into these markets over a decade ago.

Sustainable Sourcing

Café Amazon launched Community Coffee Sourcing project to develop career skill and educate community enterprise of coffee farmers and also to be a steady distribution channel for community enterprise groups and farmers to ensure a fair-trade income for their sustainable career. Every coffee bean is carefully sourced from selected coffee farms across Thailand and meticulously roasted in its own proprietary roasting plant. Moreover, Café Amazon established the Amazon Inspiring Campus (AICA), which encompasses interactive exhibition on coffee story and the company's training center. Within the next five years Café Amazon plans to purchase over 38,000 tons of raw coffee beans from local growers in Thailand.

Committed to grow a sustainable business, Café Amazon not only aims to satisfy customers all over the world but also help empowering people, protecting the environment and supporting local communities. As a result, Café amazon will not only be a favorite sustainable coffee brand for international customers but also well-positioned to become the top five global players by store count and top 10 by revenue.

Green and Environmental Initiatives

Café Amazon has deeply imprinted the green concept at heart, reflecting in the design of modern green area, relaxing natural ambience, the use of fresh ingredients and sustainable material in the stores. The chain pioneered the Circular Living Concept store featuring stylish decorative items made from recycled waste, as well as launched upcycling product collection program to increase environmental awareness by using recycled waste to furnish the outlets.

Social Inclusiveness

The "Café Amazon for Chance" program is introduced as an operation of coffee shop that employs people with hearing impairment, the elderly and military veterans. Café Amazon also partner with Ratchasuda College, Mahidol University to train underprivileged and disabled workers to become baristas, as well as providing them with essential working skills. Currently the company has 13 Café Amazon outlets hiring people with hearing impairment and 228 outlets hiring the elderly.

Strategic Partnership for a Powerful Value Chain

Recent investment of Café Amazon in Peaberry, Thailand's leading coffee roaster and supplier of coffee bar equipment, helped drive the company's continued expansion through partnership synergy by strengthening its business value chain with access to efficient supply of materials, equipment and maintenance services from the partner.

For more details about Café Amazon's master franchise program please contact: Franchiseamazon@pttor.com

About OR

PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR) is PTT Group's Flagship in the oil and retail business to bring all stakeholders a balanced and sustainable value while developing the quality of life for the people and economy of the communities where it operates. OR relentlessly improves its products and services to always deliver impressive customer experiences and invigorate SME's growth on oil and retail businesses.

About Café Amazon

Café Amazon is a leading Thai coffeehouse chain. It was developed by OR since 2002 with the goal to bring 'Green Oasis' experience into everyday lives. By being the destination where people can meet, relax and enjoy its unique high quality coffee with variety of drinks and snacks at everyday price. Cafe Amazon is an outstanding brand of OR. Now it has more than 3,700 stores operating across 11 countries Café Amazon is known for serving rich and unique flavor of its own signature blend that win the heart of million customers. Café Amazon is fully committed to grow a sustainable business and embrace the concept of 'taste of nature'. Not only it aims to satisfy customers all over the world but also help empowering people, protecting the environment and supporting local communities.

SOURCE PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem called 2020 meeting of top state officials after daughter was denied real-estate-appraiser certification

    Agency head says Republican governor's administration demanded she retire after incident. Kassidy Peters, Noem's daughter, received her certification four months later.

  • Gas-Starved Europe Can't Look West as U.S. Faces Its Own Crunch

    (Bloomberg) -- If there's any country that might've been in a position to rescue Europe from its energy crisis, it’s the U.S. — home to vast shale fields holding a seemingly endless supply of natural gas and giant terminals capable of liquefying it and shuttling it abroad. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May B

  • Ken Griffin, Robinhood Strike Back at Fresh Outrage Over GameStop

    (Bloomberg) -- Robinhood Markets Inc. and Citadel Securities responded to renewed criticism of their actions during January’s meme-stock frenzy, after retail investors filed a class-action lawsuit last week.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the Future

  • United Airlines ready to fire workers for defying vaccine mandate

    CHICAGO (Reuters) -United Airlines said on Tuesday nearly 600 U.S.-based employees faced termination after failing to comply with the carrier's vaccination policy. In early August, the company became the first U.S. carrier to require COVID-19 vaccinations for all domestic employees, requiring proof of vaccination by Monday. The workers can save their jobs if they get vaccinated before their formal termination meetings, the company officials said.

  • How To Play The Oil And Gas Bull Run

    Oil and natural gas prices have climbed to the highest levels in years, but a few stocks are set to out perform as the commodities continue to rise

  • U.S. new vehicle retail sales set to fall 25% in Sept - data

    New vehicle retail sales in the United States are seen dropping to 888,900 units in September, from 1,182,788 a year ago. "September results show that there are simply not enough vehicles available to meet consumer demand," J.D. Power said in a statement. While demand remains sky high for personal transportation, with consumers set to spend billions in September, automakers are crimped by semiconductor shortages and supply chain disruptions.

  • Barring new variant 'we're close' to return to normal: Doctor

    Dr. David Katz, Preventive Medicine Specialist & True Health Initiative President joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the state of the COVID-19 pandemic as fall begins.&nbsp;

  • Lucid Is Ready to Start Making EVs -- These 3 EV Names Won't Be Far Behind

    Lucid is pushing forward with production, but it's not the only one about to hit the road with new electric vehicles.

  • Oklahoma gas company settles for millions over royalty payments on federal leases in New Mexico and Wyoming

    Devon disputed the allegations and did not admit liability. But the oil and gas production company must still pay the federal government within 20 days as part of the settlement.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • 5 Things We Learned From The Warren Buffett Annual Letter

    Berkshire Hathaway has released its 2018 annual report, and the letter to shareholders from Chair Warren Buffett offers several key insights.

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Telefonica to migrate systems onto cloud in deal with Oracle

    MADRID (Reuters) -Spain's Telefonica signed a multi-year deal with cloud-service provider Oracle to migrate most of its database systems to the cloud, the firms said on Monday, in preparation for the use of 5G and the Internet of Things (IoT). The new platform will be operated by Oracle in Telefonica's own datacentres to keep costs down, ensure security and comply with European data laws, the joint statement said. "It's a four-year deal, whose final aim is to migrate all systems onto [Oracle's] public cloud," one source with knowledge of the deal said.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Ford, GM To See Sharp Q3 Sales Drop As 2022 Outlook Worsens

    Ford could see a 37% drop in U.S. auto sales for the third quarter, outpacing a 29% drop for General Motors. The projected drops come after the U.S. auto giants idled factories due to a shortage of chips and other disruptions to global supply chains weighing on vehicle inventories in dealer lots. On Friday, carmakers in the U.S. are due to report Q3 auto sales.

  • Top Utilities Stocks for October 2021

    These are the utilities stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Enbridge: Asset Integrity and Reliability

    We believe that pipelines are the safest and most reliable way to transport the oil and natural gas that fuel our economy and enable modern society. While infrequent, spills or releases of oil or g...

  • Wells Fargo delays return-to-office to January - memo

    The bank said its operations and contact center employees will start returning to office over several weeks beginning Jan. 10. They will be followed by employees in business support and enterprise functions, who will return during the first quarter next year.

  • Get ready for growth stocks to come roaring back to life says this top-performing manager. Here are his picks.

    Online delivery, social media apps and software are hot stocks for the growth fund manager who says value companies are about to take a back seat.