Café Con Crema in Ashwaubenon offers a new option for those seeking breakfast, lunch or both I Streetwise

The interior of Café Con Crema is shown Thursday at 2581 Packerland Drive in Ashwaubenon. The breakfast and brunch spot opened in June in the former Famous Save's BBQ.

ASHWAUBENON – Customers looking for a coffee, a tea or perhaps something more hearty will find plenty of options at a new breakfast and lunch spot.

Café Con Crema (coffee with creme), a new family-owned restaurant, opened three weeks ago at the former site of Famous Dave's BBQ, 2581 Packerland Drive. The new eatery has a breakfast, brunch and lunch concept with a mixed menu that offers coffee and tea as well.

Edgar Martinez, who manages the restaurant, said his family has a lot of experience owning restaurants. Currently, they own a small restaurant in Milwaukee that is run by his sister, but decided to come to Green Bay in search of a larger space for a new project.

"Green Bay has a big population and this building is large and was kept in very good condition," Martinez said.

Martinez grew up here and knows the area well, so when the opportunity to lease the building came up they took it.

"We painted some spots and changed some booths, but there wasn't any major remodeling," he said.

The restaurant is on a 1.4-acre lot owned by Grand Central LLC, with parking spots all around the building. Inside, there are two large seating areas, mixed with tables, chairs and booths.

Co-owner Edgar Martinez sits at a booth Thursday at Café Con Crema in Ashwaubenon. He also manages the new breakfast and lunch restaurant.

Martinez said the main idea was to be a breakfast eatery, but because they are open until 3 p.m., they decided to expand the menu with some lunch options.

The menu has many options for breakfast, like omelettes, skillets, eggs bennedict, pancakes, waffles and crepes. But there are also sandwiches, burgers and salads. All of these foods can be accompanied by fresh juices and smoothies. Options for tea drinks and coffee are also available.

Martinez said one of his favorite dishes on the menu is the chorizo skillet bowl with either a caramel macchiato or a strawberry mango smoothie.

"I love all the smoothies. I would absolutely try them," he said.

For now the restaurant has a pick-up order option and in the future Martinez said they will add delivery, probably with DoorDash. Café Con Crema is open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

For more information, visit concremacafe.com, or follow its Facebook and Instagram pages.

