Cafes and bars market size to grow by USD 73.63 billion between 2022 and 2027; Growth driven by the growing number of cafes in metro cities - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The cafes and bars market is set to grow by USD 73.63 billion from 2022 to 2027, progressing at a CAGR of 4.81% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The growing trend of socializing at cafes among urban youth is expected to drive the cafes and bars market during the forecast period. Urban land use is likely to continue growing at a rate up to 50% faster than global population growth by 2030, which is projected to add 1.2 million km2 of urban built-up area. In addition, an increase in the influx of people into metropolitan areas and a significant rise in the demographic of white-collar workers have increased the number of food service establishments. Different tastes and preferences for different types of premium coffee have also contributed to the emergence of specialty coffee shops. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period. Here is an exclusive report about market scenarios with historical period (2017-2021) and forecast period (2023-2027). Download a Sample Report!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cafes and Bars Market 2023-2027

The cafes and bars market covers the following areas:

Cafes and bars market sizing

Cafes and bars market forecast

Cafes and bars market analysis

Cafes and bars market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Trends

The growing demand for menu innovation and customization is the new trend in the cafes and bars market. Consumers are now looking for food pairings with innovative and robust flavor combinations. Millennials are the primary consumers of novel and exotic foods. Additionally, there is a growing demand for adaptive foods for medical reasons, food allergies, and weight loss plans. Consumers like to tailor their food choices to their tastes. By choosing the right flavor palette, market participants can increase consumer repeat visits. Such factors are expected to boost the growth of the global cafes and bars market during the forecast period.

Challenge

Some people prefer home-cooked meals to restaurant meals. The main reason is that restaurant food is expensive and full of artificial additives and other harmful ingredients, making it unhealthy. Easy to use, hygienic, and non-contaminated ingredients make home-cooked meals more cost-effective and nutritious than cafe or bar meals. Thus, home-cooked food is likely to hinder market growth, as consumers, particularly millennials and baby boomers, are becoming more health-conscious.

Cafes and bars market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The market is segmented by product (beverages and food), type (bars and pubs, cafes, and specialty coffee shops), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The market growth in the beverage segment will be significant during the forecast period. The beverage segment includes the sales of hot and cold beverages such as coffee, tea, and alcoholic beverages such as tequila, whiskey, and cognac. The major driving factor is the increasing demand for specialty and premium hot beverages such as coffee. Moreover, consumers are becoming interested in carbonated soft drinks flavored with tropical flavors such as passion fruit, pineapple, and mango. Such factors are expected to drive the growth of the beverage segment of the global cafes and bars market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View a Sample Report

Companies Mentioned

The global cafes and bars market is a highly fragmented market because of the presence of numerous small and large vendors. All these players compete to meet the needs of consumers and to increase their market reach. Therefore, owing to the presence of multiple vendors, it is difficult to retain consumer loyalty. In addition, the heterogeneous nature of this industry has led to vendors intensely competing against each other based on quality, pricing, service, and menu variations. Such factors will increase market growth during the forecast period. Some vendors are mentioned below:

Caffe Nero Group Ltd. - The company offers cafes such as Caribou Coffee. In addition, the company offers premium coffeehouses and coffee products.

Caribou Coffee Operating Co. Inc.: The company offers cafes such as Caribou Coffee.

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.: The company offers cafes such as Cafe Coffee Day.

Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd.: The company offers cafes such as Doutor Coffee Shop.

Brinker International Inc.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

BJs Restaurants Inc.

Ediya Co. Ltd.

JAB Holding Co. Sarl

Jollibee Foods Corp.

Luigi Lavazza SpA

McDonald Corp.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Starbucks Corp.

Stonegate Pub Co. Ltd.

Cafes And Bars Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.81% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 73.63 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.01 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 44% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Berkshire Hathaway Inc., BJs Restaurants Inc., Brinker International Inc., Caffe Nero Group Ltd., Caribou Coffee Operating Co. Inc., Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd., Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd., Ediya Co. Ltd., JAB Holding Co. Sarl, Jollibee Foods Corp., Luigi Lavazza SpA, McDonald Corp., Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Starbucks Corp., Stonegate Pub Co. Ltd., The Coca Cola Co., Whitbread Plc, YUM Brands Inc., and Inspire Brands Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global cafes and bars market 2017 - 2021

4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

5.4 Threat of new entrants

5.5 Threat of substitutes

5.6 Threat of rivalry

5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Product

6.3 Beverages - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.4 Food - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Type

7.3 Bars and pubs - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.4 Cafes - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.5 Specialty coffee shops - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

7.6 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.12 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

11.3 Landscape disruption

11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 Caffe Nero Group Ltd.

12.4 Caribou Coffee Operating Co. Inc.

12.5 Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

12.6 Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd.

12.7 Ediya Co. Ltd.

12.8 Inspire Brands Inc.

12.9 JAB Holding Co. Sarl

12.10 Jollibee Foods Corp.

12.11 Luigi Lavazza SpA

12.12 McDonald Corp.

12.13 Restaurant Brands International Inc.

12.14 Starbucks Corp.

12.15 Stonegate Pub Co. Ltd.

12.16 The Coca Cola Co.

12.17 Whitbread Plc

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

13.5 List of abbreviations

