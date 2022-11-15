U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

Cafeteria Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Segmented By Ownership (Standalone Outlets & Chained Outlets), By Sales Channel (On-Premises vs Off-Premises), By Revenue Source (Food Vs. Beverage), By Region. The global cafeteria market is anticipated to register growth at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.

New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cafeteria Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362608/?utm_source=GNW
The market growth can be attributed to the rising number of quick-service restaurants and increasing demand for fast food and ready-to-eat products.

Owing to rapid urbanization coupled with the western influence, consumers are increasingly shifting towards fast food.Moreover, the growing working population across the globe prefers readily available food items, which is supporting the market growth.

In addition, the rising disposable income of the consumers has resulted in growing spending on foods of different cuisines and flavors.Furthermore, social media is influencing consumers to explore new cafeterias that seem aesthetically appealing and have good food reviews.

In coming years, more such influence is expected to aid the growth of the global cafeteria market.
Growing Trend of Ordering Food Online Fuels the Market Growth
With the rising penetration of online food delivery platforms, and availability of reliable electronic payment systems, consumers are increasingly opting for online food delivery services.The online food delivery platforms offer a wide range of menus of various cuisines, provides several discount and cashback offers, and allows the tracking of food order, which seems lucrative for customers to order food from different cafeterias.

During the COVID-19 outbreak, the cafeteria market in the online delivery segment witnessed a robust growth, primarily because online delivery allowed consumers to access prepared meals and enabled business owners to continue operating their business in the tough times.Moreover, in the era of digitalization, consumers are shifting from conventional ordering methods to online methods of ordering food.

With the increasing adoption of this trend, the global cafeteria market is anticipated to grow a rapid pace.
Increased Spending on Outside Food to Boost Market Growth
The rise of dual income household due to increasing working women population across the globe is acting as one of the major factors for consumers to spend more food from outside.Moreover, people who migrate from one city to other for job purposes depend significantly on eating outlets for at least one meal of the day.

Additionally, with the growing presence of local food outlets and cafes, the millennial population is gradually shifting towards the quick food serving cafeterias from the conventional family restaurants. Besides, increasing younger population who are more enticed to such food joints and increasing tourism are some of the factors augmenting the global cafeteria market growth.
Market Segmentation
The global cafeteria market is segmented by ownership, sales channel, revenue source, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on the ownership, the market is differentiated between standalone outlets & chained outlets.

By sales channel, the market is bifurcated into on-premises vs off-premises.Based on the revenue source the market is segmented into food and beverage.

The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east and Africa, South America. The United States is anticipated to hold a significant market share in the coming years due to the inflating disposable income of the consumers and increasing preference among consumers for ready-to-eat food in the region.
Company Profile
Cleburne Cafeteria, Clifton’s Cafeteria, Gray Brothers Cafeteria, Philippe, Harry’s Hofbrau, Kafezz Services Private limited, and Torry Harris Restaurants Private Limited are the leading market players operating in the global cafeteria Market.

Report Scope:

In this report, the global cafeteria market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:
• Cafeteria Market, By Ownership:
o Standalone Outlets
o Chained Outlets
• Cafeteria Market, By Sales Channel:
o On-Premises
o Off-Premises
• Cafeteria Market, By Revenue Source:
o Food
o Beverage
• Cafeteria Market, By Region:
o North America
o Europe
o Asia Pacific
o Middle East and Africa
o South America

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Cafeteria Market.

Available Customizations:

With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362608/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


