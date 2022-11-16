Caffeine Substitute Market to Grow at a Surprising Growth of 2.37 Billion by 2029, Growth Prospects, Size, Share, Trend, Key Drivers and Opportunity Assessment

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has just completed and published a study report with the title "Caffeine Substitute Market" (including the United States, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, and other regions). The report emphasizes opportunities, risks, and leverages this information to help readers make strategic and tactical decisions. This Caffeine Substitute market research report offers a number of advantages, many of which are transferable to various facets of the Caffeine Substitute industry. This report on the Caffeine Substitute market does an in-depth analysis of the market, taking into account the various subsets that modern companies require. In this report, the market is broken down into several different categories, the most important of which are type, application, and region. The report includes market analysis that is based on both the global level and the regional level. In addition, the purpose of this Caffeine Substitute report is to validate the information that has been gathered through either primary research or research conducted internally. In the report, estimations of CAGR values, market drivers, and market restraints relating to the Caffeine Substitute industry are provided. These descriptions are helpful for businesses as they decide upon various strategies.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the caffeine substitute market which was valued at USD 1.26 billion in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 2.37 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period of 2022-2029. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, patent analysis and consumer behaviour.

Coffee substitutes are non-coffee products that have a rich coffee-like flavour. As they do not contain caffeine, which can affect the nervous system, these substitutes aid in serving as healthy products. These substitutes are typically available in powder form, which dissolves easily in hot water and is brewed similarly to coffee.

Coffee substitutes have grown in popularity in recent years, riding the coattails of a growing health-conscious demographic and a significant decrease in coffee consumption. Manufacturers and market players are constantly improvising the products according to the consumer's needs and to the population's rapidly changing lifestyle.

Opportunities for Players:

Growing promotional activities on social media platforms and other platforms, such as the internet, TV, and newspapers is helping to spread information about the benefits of caffeine substitute's product. Furthermore, coffee substitutes are packaged in pouches, cans, and aseptic cartons, which preserve their flavour for a longer period and help keep moisture levels under control, preventing mould growth.

Some of the major players operating in the Caffeine Substitute market are:

World Finer Foods (U.S.)

Unilever (U.K.)

Gourmesso Coffee (U.S.)

Douwe Egberts (Netherlands)

Dualit (U.K.)

Nestlé (Switzerland)

Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company PLC (Sri Lanka)

Ippodo Tea (China)

Tranquini (U.S.)

Chillbev (U.S.)

Som Sleep (U.S.),

Phi Drinks, Inc. (U.S.)

BevNet.com (U.S.)

lima coffee roasters (U.S.)

dandy blend (U.S.)

Teeccino (Canada)

Tattva's herbs (U.S.)

Market Dynamics: Caffeine Substitute Market

Various benefits associated with consuming caffeine substitutes

Aside from removing the caffeine, coffee substitutes are high in inulin, a prebiotic fibre that has been shown to improve digestive health and promote weight loss. They also have an adequate amount of vitamin B6 and manganese, two nutrients that are essential for brain health. These advantages directly translate into increased demand for coffee substitutes, directly boosting market growth.

Shift in the lifestyle as well as growing demand from the personal care industry

Some of the factors expected to fuel global market growth during the forecast period include an increasing working population, rising demand for ready-to-use products, and expanding retail markets. The increasing use of caffeine substitutes as a natural ingredient in the cosmetics industry is expected to drive growth in the caffeine substitute market. Furthermore, rising disposable income levels, rising food and beverage expenditure, and rising consumer awareness of healthy lifestyles are some of the other factors expected to drive caffeine substitute market growth

Key Industry Segmentation: Caffeine Substitute Market

By Nature

Organic

Conventional

By Packaging

Pouches

Cans

Aseptic Cartons

By Distribution channel

Online

Offline

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Departmental store

Regional Analysis/Insights: Caffeine Substitute Market

The countries covered in the caffeine substitute market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Europe dominates the caffeine substitute market due to huge demand for coffee, growing product development within the food substitutes or alternatives space, increasing health-conscious demographic and significant decrease in coffee consumption, rapid rise in veganism, and growing product development within the food substitutes or alternatives space in this region.

