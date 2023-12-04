Caffyns (LON:CFYN) Is Reducing Its Dividend To £0.05

Caffyns plc (LON:CFYN) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to £0.05 on the 12th of January. The yield is still above the industry average at 4.3%.

Caffyns' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, Caffyns' dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 5.4% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 40% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

The company's dividend history has been marked by instability, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. The annual payment during the last 10 years was £0.12 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was £0.225. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 6.5% over that duration. It's good to see the dividend growing at a decent rate, but the dividend has been cut at least once in the past. Caffyns might have put its house in order since then, but we remain cautious.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. Caffyns has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 5.4% per annum. Shareholders are getting plenty of the earnings returned to them, which combined with strong growth makes this quite appealing.

In Summary

Overall, while it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, we think the company is now in a good position to make consistent payments going into the future. The dividend has been at reasonable levels historically, but that hasn't translated into a consistent payment. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For example, we've picked out 3 warning signs for Caffyns that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.