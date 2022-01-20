At CAGR 10.9%, Data Center Cooling Market Size to hit USD 21.51 Billion by 2028 Says Brandessence Market Research

Market Players for Global Data Center Cooling Market: ABB Group, Adaptivcool, Liquid Cool Solutions, Inc., Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, Ebullient, Inc., Integrated Eco Technologies Ltd, Interxion, Black Box Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., KG Fujitisu, Vertiv, Hitachi Nortek Air Solutions, Schneider Electric Se, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, STULZ GmbH, Submer Technologies, T-Systems SA, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Asetek AS, CenturyLink, Coolcentric

London, UK, Jan. 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandessence Market Research has published a new report titled, “Global Data Center Cooling Market Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2028”. Growing Need for Optimizing Infrastructure Budgets to Achieve Business Goal Will Driving the Growth of the Data Center Cooling Market.

Data Center Cooling Market is valued at USD 10.42 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 21.51 Billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period.

Browse key industry Analysis of this Report, “ Data Center Cooling Market Size, Share, Companies & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Air Conditioning, Chilling Units, Cooling Towers, Economizer Systems, Liquid Cooling Systems, Control Systems, Others) By Industry (BFSI, IT And Telecom, Research And Academic, Government And Defense, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Others) By Service (Consulting, Installation, And Deployment, Support And Maintenance) By Type Of Cooling (Room Based Cooling, Row/Rack Based Cooling) By Data Center Type (Mid-Sized Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, Large Data Centers) Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028 ” in detail along with the 360 Degree Analysis of this Report.

The operators of data centers are using the cooling solutions for maintaining the temperature in the centers at a level that is within the limits that are permissible. The data centers have to work in an efficient manner all day long for the processing of a lot of data. In terms of data processing, this equipment does the job of dissipating the heat energy and this generates a major need for cooling in order to prevent the damage which may happen to equipment by overheating. In simpler words, there are two kinds of systems, one is water-based and the other is air-based. The air-based cooling circulates the air in the data center for maintaining the cooling and in the case of water-based, the water is used and it is further segmented into the immersion cooling along with the water-cooled racks where the flow of the liquids is across the hot components for maintaining temperature.

The telecom and IT segment are dominant in the global data center cooling market because of the rise in the levels of penetration and digitalization of these technologies like the cloud and big data in this industry. The technologies pose a major demand for the storage of data and its availability. These enterprises are demanding storage that is better along with the better IT facilities, connectivity for catering to these demands in an efficient manner. Furthermore, the proliferation of smart devices and the consumer demands for the safeguarding of information and financials has been expected to propel the demand for cooling equipment. The industries have been adopting actively solutions that are highly efficient as well as beneficial in terms of cost-efficiency.

Key Companies Focusing in this Report:

ABB Group, Adaptivcool, Liquid Cool Solutions, Inc., Nortek Air Solutions, LLC, Ebullient, Inc., Integrated Eco Technologies Ltd, Interxion, Black Box Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., KG Fujitisu, Vertiv, Hitachi Nortek Air Solutions, Schneider Electric Se, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, STULZ GmbH, Submer Technologies, T-Systems SA, Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., Asetek AS, CenturyLink, Coolcentric

The Energy Efficiency Provided By The Data Center Cooling Is Boosting The Growth Of The Global Data Center Cooling Market

The number of data centers has seen an increase as there is the use of the latest technology. Hence with the increasing number of data centers, there is a demand for the solutions of data center cooling. This is expected to boost the growth of the global data center cooling market. The data center cooling market has been expected to reach unprecedented levels in this period of forecast. The room-based cooling was the largest in the data center cooling market in terms of their market share and this was because of their effective cooling which they had achieved at a lower cost. This has been estimated to maintain a larger market share because of the ducts and pipes in comparison to the other types of cooling. The air-based cooling and air conditioners maintain the temperature to the limits which are permissible. The cooling which is room base has been gaining mileage because of their cooling in an energy-efficient manner.

North America To Lead The Global Data Center Cooling Market

In terms of the region, North America had been dominating the market size overall because of the advantages it has in terms of the advancements in technology and the recent developments that pertain to this market. Furthermore, the companies have been focusing on the implementation of cooling which is environment-friendly and cost-effective as well as environment-friendly cooling solutions which has in turn also fueled the growth of the market. Thought the region of Asia Pacific has been expected to see a good amount of growth because of the penetration of technology in their population.

On Special Requirement Data Center Cooling Market Report is also available for below region:

North America

U.S, Canada

Europe

Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Sweden, Netherland, Turkey, Switzerland, Belgium, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

South.Korea, Japan, China, India, Australia, Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Rest Of APAC

Latin America

Mexico, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest Of MEA

