At CAGR of 2.8%, Nickel Cadmium Battery Market Size is Anticipated to Gain USD 1.6 Bn by 2027

·8 min read
Chicago, Nov. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nickel Cadmium Battery Market by Type (C, D, A, AA, AAA, 9 V), Block Battery Construction (L Range, M Range, H Range), End-user (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Industrial, Marine) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027, The nickel cadmium battery is a type of rechargeable battery, which uses nickel and cadmium as electrodes. The battery is abbreviated as Ni-Cd and is available in different sizes and shapes. The nickel cadmium battery is used in a wide range of applications in various industries, which include aerospace and defense, automotive & transportation, consumer electronics, healthcare, industrial, and marine.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=55066890

Scope of the Report

Report Metric

Details

Nickel Cadmium Battery Market Research Report

  • CAGR 2.8%

  • USD 1.6 Billion by 2027

  • USD 1.4 billion in 2022

Base Year

2021

Forecast Period

2022–2027

Forecast Unit

Value (USD Billion)

Segments Covered

By Cell Type, By Type, By Block Battery Construction, By End-user

Geographic Regions Covered

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW

Companies Covered

  • ALCAD A.B. (Sweden),

  • EnerSys (US),

  • GS Yuasa Corporation (Japan),

  • HOPPECKE Batterien GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),

  • HBL Power Systems Limited (India), and

  • Saft Groupe SAS (France)

Browse in-depth TOC on "Nickel Cadmium Battery Industry"

148– Tables
57 – Figures
197 – Pages

ALCAD A.B.: ALCAD A.B. is a leading provider of nickel cadmium (Ni-Cd) batteries, especially for industrial standby and power backup applications. It offers products for various markets and applications, including utilities, industrial, oil & gas, renewable energy, transportation infrastructure, and commercial buildings. The company also provides a wide range of after-sales services, including battery sizing, installation, maintenance, and decommissioning. ALCAD has established its brand in the Ni-Cd battery market by providing cutting-edge technology and global services with 5 sales offices and 70 agents/distributors across 80 countries.

EnerSys: EnerSys is one of the largest manufacturers of robust, reliable, and high-performance industrial batteries and has expertise in designing, building, installing, and maintaining inclusive energy storage solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through three reporting segments: Motive Power, Energy Systems, and Specialty. The Motive Power segment provides a variety of batteries that power electric industrial forklifts used in manufacturing, warehousing, and other material handling applications, as well as mining equipment, diesel locomotive starting and other rail equipment. The company offers various Ni-Cd batteries under its PowerSafe and Hawker brands. These batteries are useful in railway, engine starting, utility, UPS, and many other applications.

GS Yuasa Corporation: GS Yuasa Corporation is a Japanese manufacturer and seller of automotive batteries, industrial batteries, power supply systems, switchgear, and other electrical equipment. Founded in 2004, the company was formed after a merger between GS (Japan Storage Battery) and Yuasa Corporation. It operates through five reportable segments: Automotive Batteries (Overseas), Automotive Batteries (Japan), Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies, Automotive Lithium-ion Batteries, and Specialized Batteries and Others. The company offers different types of batteries, including lithium-ion, lead-acid, alkaline, and nickel-cadmium. The company offers Ni-Cd batteries under its Industrial Batteries and Power Supplies segment.

HOPPECKE Batterien GmbH & Co. KG: HOPPECKE Batterien GmbH & Co. KG is a manufacturer of various battery types, including lithium-ion, lead-acid, and nickel-cadmium. The company also offers battery components, technical services, energy systems, industrial services, and economizers. The company offers battery products for several applications, including trak, grid, sun, and railway. The company offers a robust, high-quality, and highly efficient Ni-Cd battery range. These batteries are used in critical applications such as energy storage systems, uninterrupted power supply (UPS) systems, and starters for railway engines. These robust batteries withstand strong vibrations, high temperatures, and extreme conditions. They are designed for stationary applications and require low maintenance, which makes them highly cost-effective in the long run. The company has offices in 22 countries and customers in 150 countries.

Saft Groupe SAS: Saft Groupe SAS is a global battery manufacturing company based in France. The company offers different types of batteries, including nickel, primary lithium, rechargeable lithium, and silver, under its five key business segments: Connected Energy, Mobility, Industrial Standby, Space and Defense, and Energy Storage Systems. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE (France), an energy company. In 2021, Saft Groupe SAS generated ~USD 877 million in revenue through its five business segments mentioned above. The company has a vast product portfolio of Ni-Cd batteries for highly critical and safe applications in utilities, transportation infrastructure, and railways.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=55066890

The L Range segment of nickel cadmium battery market is projected to grow at a reasonable CAGR during the forecast period.

The L range nickel cadmium batteries are typically built for applications where power is required for a longer period. The discharge period of these batteries is long, which provides low currents and a reliable energy supply for a longer period. The battery construction includes typically thick plates and is usually used in bulk storage applications. The capacity of the L-range batteries differs from company to company and is usually between 8 Ah to 1,680 Ah. The L Range batteries are used in applications such as emergency lighting, railway signaling, DC instrumentation, photovoltaic systems, fire alarms, telecom, switchgear protection, and cathodic protection. For instance, Saft Groupe SAS provides a KPL range of batteries for long-lasting performance, which provides energy over a long discharge period.

The industrial end-user is expected to hold largest market share during the forecast period

Nickel cadmium batteries are widely used in industries such as oil & gas, renewable energy, power, mining, chemical, and manufacturing. Batteries used in these industries must be able to offer safe and continuous operation to support critical loads, start alternative generators, control shut-down processes, and safeguard computer data in industries. The process industries need batteries, which do not compromise on providing excellent performance in harsh environments and any temperature extremes. The batteries used in the industries must be free from maintenance and should be able to offer long service life. Nickel cadmium batteries provide reliable backup power and are well suited to operate in complex situations due to which they are preferred in industrial applications.

The market in Asia Pacific projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2027

The Asia Pacific nickel cadmium battery markets are expected to exhibit high growth rates in the coming years. The region mainly consists of developing countries where the industrial sector is booming. Nickel cadmium batteries are used in various industries such as oil & gas, renewable energy, power, mining, and manufacturing. High growth in the manufacturing and power sectors is anticipated to drive the demand for Ni-Cd batteries in the region. China is a global manufacturing hub for batteries, consumer electronics, automotive, electronic components, and others. Growing industrial manufacturing activities and the increasing demand for consumer electronics are creating an opportunity for the players in the nickel cadmium battery market. Moreover, the country also has a strong medical devices and pharmaceutical manufacturing industry, which creates a significant potential market for nickel cadmium batteries. Nickel cadmium batteries are widely used in medical equipment as they provide better energy density than any other battery in the same domain with long service life. Also, the battery is rechargeable with fast charging, which makes it ideal for medical devices.

Related Reports:

  1. The solid state battery market report share is estimated to be USD 314 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 58 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 32.5% from 2022 to 2028.

  2. The global lithium-ion battery market size is estimated to be USD 44.5 billion in 2022 and projected to reach USD 135.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 13.1%.

  3. The global micro battery market size is expected to grow from USD 326 million in 2021 to USD 842 million by 2026 at a CAGR of 20.9%.

    (Bloomberg) -- Commodities sank as China’s Covid outbreak worsened and a series of stunning street protests in cities across the nation threaten to derail economic activity and sap demand for energy, food and raw materials.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsUkraine’s Victories May Become a Problem for the USKey Trump 2024 Rivals Silent After His White Supremacist MeetingBase metals in London and Shanghai dropped, with Chinese copper futures declini