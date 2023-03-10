U.S. markets open in 5 hours 31 minutes

With CAGR 22%, Indoor Location Market Trending News, Size, Share, Growth, Developments, Future Demand And Opportunities 2023 To 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy
·7 min read

Key companies covered in Indoor Location Market are Zebra Technologies, Inpixon, Mist, HID Global, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, HPE, Acuity Brands, Esri, CenTrak, Sonitor, Ubisense, infsoft, Polaris Wireless & More.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Indoor Location Market.

The Indoor Location Market at a CAGR of 22%, and it is expected to reach above USD 20.35 billion by 2029

Market Overview:

The Indoor Location Market refers to the use of location-based technologies to track and monitor the location of people or objects within indoor spaces. Indoor location technologies include a range of technologies, such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS, as well as sensors, beacons, and other tracking devices.

Indoor location technology is increasingly being used in a variety of industries, including retail, healthcare, hospitality, and transportation, among others. Some of the key applications of indoor location technology include wayfinding and navigation, asset tracking, proximity marketing, and location-based analytics.

One of the primary drivers of the indoor location market is the growing demand for personalized and contextualized services. Indoor location technology allows organizations to deliver personalized services and marketing messages based on the location and behavior of users. For example, retailers can use indoor location technology to send targeted promotions and recommendations to customers based on their location in the store.

Another key driver of the indoor location market is the increasing adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) devices and applications. As more devices are connected to the internet, the need for accurate and reliable indoor location technology becomes even more important.

The indoor location market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years as more organizations recognize the benefits of these technologies. Some of the key players in the market include Cisco Systems, Google, Apple, Microsoft, and Qualcomm.

Get a Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2715/indoor-location-market/#request-a-sample

The main competitors in the global Market are:
Zebra Technologies, Inpixon, Mist, HID Global, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, HPE, Acuity Brands, Esri, CenTrak, Sonitor, Ubisense, infsoft, Polaris Wireless are some of the key players in Global Indoor Location Market.

What Information does this report contain?  

Historical data coverage: 2017 to 2022;

Growth Projections: 2023  to 2029.

Expert analysis: industry, governing, innovation and technological trends; factors impacting development; drawbacks, SWOT.

6-7year performance forecasts: major segments covering applications, top products and geographies.

Competitive landscape reporting: market leaders and important players, competencies and capacities of these companies in terms of production as well as sustainability and prospects.

In terms of trending news in the indoor location market, here are a few recent developments:

  • In February 2023, Zebra Technologies Corporation announced the launch of a new indoor location solution called Zebra MotionWorks® Proximity. The solution uses Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) technology to enable proximity-based contact tracing and social distancing in workplaces, schools, and other indoor environments.

  • In January 2023, Siemens AG announced the acquisition of Senion AB, a Swedish provider of indoor positioning systems. The acquisition will enable Siemens to expand its portfolio of smart building solutions and enhance its capabilities in the indoor location market.

  • In December 2022, Microsoft Corporation announced the launch of Azure Location Based Services, a new cloud-based platform that enables developers to build location-aware applications using indoor and outdoor location data. The platform includes support for indoor positioning technologies such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) and Ultra-Wideband (UWB).

Key Segments:

Indoor Location Industry by Component, 2023 -2029, (USD MILLION)

  • Hardware

  • Solutions

  • Services

Indoor Location Industry by Deployment Mode, 2023 -2029, (USD Million)

  • Cloud

  • On-Premises

Indoor Location Industry by Organization Size, 2023 -2029, (USD Million)

  • Large Enterprizes

  • Small & Medium Size Enterprizes

Indoor Location Industry by Technology, 2023 -2029, (USD Million)

  • BLE

  • UWB

  • Wi-Fi

  • RFID

Indoor Location Industry by Application, 2023 -2029, (USD Million)

  • Sales & Marketing Optimization

  • Emergency Response Management

  • Remote Monitoring

  • Predictive Asset Management

  • Inventory Management

  • Supply Chain Management

Indoor Location Industry by End User, 2023 -2029, (USD Million)

  • Healthacre & Pharmaceuticals

  • Travel & Hospitality

  • Transportation & Logistics

  • Media & Entertainment

  • Retail

  • Manufacturing

  • Government & Public Sectors

The research highlights important participants and manufacturers as well as the most recent tactics, including new product releases, collaborations, joint ventures, technology, segmentation of regional and industrial competitiveness, profit and loss ratios, and investment suggestions. a precise evaluation of efficient production and advertising methods, as well as market share, growth rate, size, revenue, and value chain analysis.

Access the full report description, summary, figure table, graph, etc. at:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2715/indoor-location-market/

The "World Indoor Location Market Research Report" is an in-depth analysis of the global industry with a focus on the current situation of the global Indoor Location market. The research provides important data on the worldwide Indoor Location Market's manufacturers market state and is a great resource for businesses and people interested in the sector.

Indoor Location Market Report Highlights:

Aspects

Details

 By Component

  • Hardware

  • Solutions

  • Services

By Deployment Mode

  • Cloud

  • On-Premises

By Organization Size

  • Large Enterprizes

  • Small & Medium Size Enterprizes

By Technology

  • BLE

  • UWB

  • Wi-Fi

  • RFID

By Region

  • North America (US, Canada)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, rest of LATAM)

  • the Middle East

  • Africa

Key Market Players

Zebra Technologies, Inpixon, Mist, HID Global, Google, Microsoft, Apple, Cisco, HPE, Acuity Brands, Esri, CenTrak, Sonitor, Ubisense, infsoft, Polaris Wireless & others.


Indoor Location Market regional market (regional production, demand and country forecast): -
North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Ecuador, Chile)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy)
Middle East Africa (Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran) and more.

The research broadside examines the global market's past, present, and future performance. The paper also examines the competitive environment at the moment, the dominant business models, and the probable advancement of offers from important companies in the upcoming years.

Some of the key trends in the indoor location market include:

  1. Emergence of New Applications: The indoor location market is expanding beyond traditional applications such as navigation and asset tracking, and is now being used in a variety of new applications. For example, indoor location technology is being used to track patients in hospitals, to optimize manufacturing operations, and to monitor the movement of workers in warehouses.

  2. Advancements in Technology: There are ongoing advancements in indoor location technology, particularly in the areas of accuracy and reliability. New technologies such as Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and LiDAR are helping to improve the accuracy of indoor location systems.

  3. Growth in Location-Based Analytics: The use of indoor location technology is driving growth in location-based analytics, which allows organizations to analyze user behavior and optimize operations based on that data. For example, retailers are using location-based analytics to understand customer behavior and optimize store layouts and product placements.

Key aspects of the report include:
- Comprehensive examination of the global Indoor Location market - Variable sector market dynamics.
- Market segmentation in depth.
- Sizes of the markets in terms of volume and value over time, both recent and future
- Latest changes and trends - Competitive Environment of the Global Indoor Location Market.
- Strategy and products offered by key players.
- Prospective Markets and Isolated Areas with Possible Growth
- A Comparative Analysis of Barcode Mobile Computers and the World Barcode-Scanner Market.

Reasons To Buy Global Indoor Location Report:
1. Current and future outlook of the Global Indoor Location Market in developed and emerging markets.
2. Analysis of various market perspectives with the help of Porter's five forces analysis.
3. The segment that should dominate the Global Indoor Location Market.
4. Regions that are expected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period.
5. Identifies the latest developments, global Indoor Location Market shares and strategies used by major market players.

Furthermore, the market Research affirms the major global players in the Global Indoor Location Market. Their key marketing strategies and advertising techniques have been highlighted to offer a clear understanding of the Global Market.

CONTACT: Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com


