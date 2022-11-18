U.S. markets close in 5 hours 56 minutes

At a CAGR of 24.3% The Global Cannabis Market Size and Share is Estimated to Gain USD 82.3 billion by 2027 says MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read
INCREASING POPULARITY OF THE CANNABIS AND CANNABINOIDS-BASED PRODUCTS FOR THEIR MENTAL AND PHYSICAL WELLNESS BOOSTED THE BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY FOR THE CANNABIS MARKET

Chicago, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The cannabis market size is estimated to be valued at USD 27.7 billion in 2022 and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 24.3% to reach USD 82.3 billion by 2027. The transition from being solely for medicinal purposes to being a wellness product is the reason for its rapid rise in recent years. Legalization in many regions has increased demand and business opportunities for the cannabis industry. The stigma associated with cannabis products is also fading, as well as the demand for innovative recreational products, amongst many other factors driving this industry.

Download PDF Brochure Now @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=201768301

The concentrate category segment by product type is projected to achieve the highest CAGR growth in the Cannabis market.

Concentrates offer a wide variety of delivery methods, such as smoking, vaping, dabbing, and ingestion. Due to its multiple applications, consumers often buy concentrated product types over others.

The THC-dominant segment dominated the cannabis market with the highest CAGR growth rate in the Cannabis market over the forecast period.

The THC strain of cannabis is known for its psychoactive qualities, which manage the head-high feeling associated with the consumption of cannabis. As THC provides this effect, they are used for both medical and recreational applications, which increases its demand among manufacturers and consumers.

The recreational segment dominated the cannabis market with the highest CAGR growth rate in the Cannabis market over the forecast period.

With increased stress, anxiety, and sleep issues, adults are looking for beverages, pills, and meals that help with mood management, which resulted in the fastest growing segment in the Cannabis market over the forecast period.

North America is projected to achieve the highest market share in the Cannabis market.

The market in this region is driven by the increasing legalization of cannabis for both medical and recreational purposes all over North America and the increasing awareness among consumers about the health benefits of cannabis. The market is further driven by the presence of major cannabis giants in North America, such as Canopy Growth Corporation, Aurora Cannabis Inc., and Medical Marijuana Inc. They are continuously investing and collaborating to develop new products to fulfill consumers' demand. For instance, in May 2022, Canopy Growth Corporation launched a line-up of new offerings across its premium brand portfolio – Deep Space, 7ACRES, Doja, and Ace Valley.

Key Market Players 

The key players in this market include Canopy Growth Corporation (Canada), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (Canada), VIVO Cannabis Inc. (Canada), Tilray (US), Unrivaled Brand Inc. (US), HEXO Corp. (Canada), Medical Marijuana Inc. (US), The Cronos Group (Canada), Medmen (US), Cresco Labs (US), Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (US), Organigram Holdings Inc. (Canada), Stenocare (Denmark), Green Thumb Industries (US), TerrAscend (Canada), and Indiva (Canada). These players focus on expanding their production facilities by entering into partnerships and agreements and launching new products to grow their businesses and market shares. New product launches as a result of extensive R&D initiatives, geographical expansion to tap the potential of emerging economies, and strategic acquisitions to gain a foothold over the large extent of the supply chain are the key strategies adopted by companies in the cannabis market.

Industrial Hemp Market by Type (Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Oil, CBD Hemp Oil, Hemp Bast, Hemp Hurd), Source (Conventional, Organic), Application (Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals, Textiles, Personal Care Products) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve. MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


