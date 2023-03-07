U.S. markets open in 5 hours 33 minutes

At CAGR of 25.4% The Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive Estimated to Cross $22.2 billion by 2030 – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
Chicago, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

Chicago, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive is projected to reach USD 22.2 billion by 2030 from an estimated USD 2.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. 

Browse and in-depth TOC on "Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive"   
184 – Tables
59 – Figures      
246 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id= 260287840

Report Attributes

Details

Market size value in 2021:

USD 2.9 billion

Projected to reach 2030:

USD 22.2 billion

CAGR:

25.4%

Base Year Considered:

2020

Forecast Period:

2021-2030

Largest Market:

Asia Pacific

Region Covered:

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and RoW

Segments Covered:

By technology, data fusion type, data fusion level, vehicle type, EV type, autonomous vehicle, sensor type, application, sensor fusion environment, and region

Companies Covered:

Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Aptiv (Ireland), ST Microelectronics (Japan), and Allergo Microsystems (US), Elmos Semiconductor SE (Germany).
A total of 27 major players covered

The growth of the Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive is influenced by a major factor such as the stringency in safety standards in countries such as China, India, Brazil, European Union, US, Canada, etc. In addition, the anticipated increase in demand for premium and luxury cars is expected to boost the demand for sensor fusion technology. Also, the growing adoption of advanced ADAS features in automobiles due to enhanced safety and comfort is expected to drive adoption of sensors such as cameras, radars and LiDARs. Therefore, the Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

LiDAR is expected to be the fastest market during the forecast period

LiDAR offers precise and accurate 3D measurement data from short to long ranges in challenging weather and lighting conditions. This technology can be combined with any other sensory data to provide a reliable representation of both, still as well as moving objects in the vehicle’s environment. Thus, LiDAR technology has become a suitable accessible solution to avoid collisions and enable obstacle detection and safe navigation in various environments in different vehicle types. LiDAR is used in critical automotive and mobility applications such as ADAS and autonomous driving. Europe and North America are likely to witness early adoption of LiDAR in their vehicle models. It is expected to be used in passenger cars post 2023 and in heavy commercial vehicles post 2024.

Increased production and developments are expected to drive the adoption of LiDAR in automobiles. For instance, according to AUTOCAR PROFESSIONAL (Indias premier B2B automotive magazine), in July 2021, US-based Lidar solutions provider Cepton Technologies Inc secured an ADAS LiDAR Series Production Award at a leading, Detroit-based global automotive OEM. This marked the industry-first mass-market adoption of LiDAR for automotive ADAS.

Heavy Commercial Vehicle is expected to be the largest growing market

Currently, heavy commercial vehicles witness no penetration of sensor fusion. They do, however, require more cameras and radar for sensor fusion mainly because of the vehicle height, longer range, and distance. Trucks are expected to adopt sensor fusion before buses due to increasing requests by fleet managers to migrate to advanced safety technology. According to Aptiv, the European Union has mandated automotive manufacturers to fit ADAS, such as lane departure warning systems (LDWS) and autonomous emergency braking systems (AEB) in all heavy commercial vehicles weighing more than 7,000 kilograms. According to MarketsandMarkets analysis, penetration of ADAS features in trucks and buses in countries such as Germany and the US is around ~16% and 8%, respectively.

Penetration in countries such as China, India, and Brazil is very low; the adoption of safety features in heavy commercial vehicles is likely to pick up only after 2025. The actual growth in HCVs is expected to gain momentum post 2024, mainly in developed countries. This growth is likely to be relatively slower than PCs and LCVs, but with more stringent safety standards.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id= 260287840

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the market during the forecast period

In Asia Pacific, China and Japan account for the largest share of Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive. The growth of the market in this region can be attributed to the high vehicle production and increased use of advanced electronics in Japan, South Korea, and China. The governments of these countries have recognized the growth potential of the automotive industry and have consequently taken various initiatives to encourage major OEMs to enter their domestic markets. Several European and American automobile manufacturers such as Volkswagen (Germany), Mercedes Benz (Germany), and General Motors (US) have shifted their production plants to developing countries in the region. Major ADAS solution providers such as Robert Bosch (Germany), Continental (Germany), and Denso (Japan) have production facilities across Asia Pacific, which has accelerated development in sensor fusion technologies. Implementation of safety standards is also expected to be one of the major drivers of the Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive in the region. For instance, in Japan, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLITT) announced plans to mandate AEB for all new passenger cars by November 2021. Existing models will have this feature by December 2025, while all imported vehicles will have AEB by June 2024. This change in regulation will be the key driving factor for the growth of the Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The Sensor Fusion Market for Automotive is dominated by globally established players such as Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), ZF Friedrichshafen AG (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Infineon Technologies (Germany), and Denso Corporation (Japan), Aptiv (Ireland), ST Microelectronics (Japan).

Make an Inquiry:  https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id= 260287840

Browse Adjacent Market: Automotive and Transportation Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Air Suspension Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Automotive Camera Market - Global Forecast to 2026

ADAS Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Automotive Software Market - Global Forecast to 2027

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


