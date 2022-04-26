U.S. markets open in 4 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,285.00
    -7.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,879.00
    -86.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,518.25
    -17.50 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,947.50
    -3.10 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.14
    -1.40 (-1.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.80
    +6.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.05 (+0.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    -0.0019 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.13
    -1.08 (-3.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2710
    -0.0035 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.8330
    -0.3060 (-0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,491.30
    +2,066.52 (+5.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.25
    +35.36 (+3.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.67
    +49.13 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

At CAGR of 3.7%, Jewelry Market to Worth USD 266.53 Billion by 2020-2027 | Jewelry Industry Growing Demand Globally

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Companies covered in jewelry market report are Harry Winston, Inc., ( New York, USA), Chopard (Meyrin - Geneva, Switzerland), Pandora Jewelry, LLC. (Oakland, California, USA), Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Company Limited (Central & Western, Hong Kong), Tiffany & Co ( New York, USA), Rajesh Exports Ltd (Bengaluru, Karnataka, India), Cartier International SNC (Paris, France), Signet Jewelers Limited (Hamilton, Bermuda), Chanel (Paris, France), LVMH Moët Hennessy (Paris,France), and other players profiled

Pune, India, April 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global jewelry market size is expected to showcase a considerable growth by reaching USD 266.53 billion, while exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of technology and the remarkable emergence of digital media platforms that propel the demand for luxury jewelry globally. Fortune Business Insights, published this information in its latest report, titled, “Jewelry Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Necklace, Earrings, Ring, Bracelet, and Others), Material Type (Gold, Platinum, Diamond, and Others), End-user (Men and Women), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the market stood at USD 330.0 billion in 2019 and is projected to gain momentum in the forthcoming years.

Reduce Number of Labor Workforce amid COVID-19 to Hinder Growth

The global pandemic has led to a lockdown announced by the government agencies across the globe. This has led to a partial lockdown of industrial operation and has left several laborers unemployed. Owing to the reduced number of jobs, the workforce has opted to return to their native places that has severely affected the market growth. However, collective efforts by the manufacturers and government to ensure a safe working environment by taking measures to contain the widespread effect of COVID-19 is expected to drive the market in the near future.

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the jewelry market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

  • Harry Winston, Inc., ( New York, USA)

  • Chopard (Meyrin - Geneva, Switzerland)

  • Pandora Jewelry, LLC. (Oakland, California, USA)

  • Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Company Limited (Central & Western, Hong Kong)

  • Tiffany & Co ( New York, USA)

  • Rajesh Exports Ltd (Bengaluru, Karnataka, India)

  • Cartier International SNC (Paris, France)

  • Signet Jewelers Limited (Hamilton, Bermuda)

  • Chanel (Paris, France)

  • LVMH Moët Hennessy (Paris,France)

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/jewelry-market-102107

Jewelry products mainly consist of gold, silver, diamonds, and other exotic gemstones. They have been a symbol of luxury since centuries and adorn by people for beautification and enhancing their overall appearance. Additionally, the high demand for bridal ornaments, and the different festivities and traditions followed by people globally boosts the consumption of exotic gemstones and other products.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of the various market drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting the market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the report includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analyst using several research methodologies for the market. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into the strategies such as product launches, partnership, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.

DRIVING FACTORS

Emergence of Digital Media Platforms to Promote Growth

The growing influence through reality shows, music videos, and movies enable the digital media platforms to play a pivotal role in propelling the sales of luxurious jewelry products globally. In addition to this, the adoption of technology in the manufacturing of the ornaments is anticipated to bode well for the global jewelry market growth during the forecast period. For instance, the products such as Luxe Smart Ring by The Ringly are equipped with several technological features such as health and fitness monitoring and GPS, along with being equipped with large gemstones.

SEGMENTATION

Necklace Segment Held a 22.70% Market Share

The necklace segment, based on product, held a market share of about 22.70% in 2019 and is likely to showcase considerable growth during the forecast period. This is ascribable to factors such as the increasing adoption of the jewelry products by women consumers across the globe.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Presence of Established Manufacturers in Asia-Pacific to Favor Growth

Among all the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to remain dominant and hold the highest position in the global jewelry market during the forecast period. This dominance is attributable to the presence of established manufacturers such as Tanishq, Queelin, and others in countries such as India and China in the region. Asia-Pacific generated USD 130.49 in terms of revenue in 2019.

The market in North America is expected to experience significant growth owing to the presence of several millionaires in countries such as the U.S. which propels the sales of exotic and premium jewelry in the region. For instance, as per the Global Wealth Report 2019, 40% of the total millionaires globally are present in the United States.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/jewelry-market-102107

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Major Companies Focus on Expansion Strategies to Leverage Market Opportunities

The global jewelry market is experiencing stiff competition owing to the presence of several major companies that are focusing on expanding their facilities to cater to the increasing demand for luxury jewelry products globally. In addition to this, key players are adopting strategies such as merger and acquisition, partnership, and collaboration to maintain the Jewelry Industry stronghold in the forthcoming years.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Overview of the Parent/Related Markets

    • Industry SWOT Analysis

    • Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis

    • Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

    • Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19)

    • Impact of COVID-19

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

  • Global Jewelry Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2016-2027

    • Key Findings / Summary

    • Market Size Estimates and Forecast

      • By Product (Value)

        • Necklace

        • Earrings

        • Ring

        • Bracelet

        • Others

      • By Material Use (Value)

        • Gold

        • Platinum

        • Diamond

        • Others

      • By End-User (Value)

        • Men

        • Women

      • By Region (Value)

        • North America

        • Europe

        • Asia Pacific

        • South America

        • Middle East & Africa

Industry Development:

  • October 2020 – Blue Nile, the largest online retailer of diamonds, announced its massive expansion plan in 2020. The company is expected to open three brick-and-mortar showrooms in Q4 of 2020, and further plans to open over 50 showrooms in the top 50 market over the three year time span.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/jewelry-market-102107

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Diamond Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner –

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune-411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Why semiconductor stocks are ‘almost uninvestable’ despite record earnings amid a global shortage

    Chip stocks have lost nearly a quarter of their value this year and one analyst calls the sector 'almost uninvestable." Here's why.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 7% Dividend Yield

    One thing is clear in the current market conditions: it’s a time of transition. Over the past four months, the stock market has shifted from the bull run we saw in 2021 into a far more volatile state of affairs. The market dipped into correction territory in March, bounced back out in April, and now is heading down again. One result of this has been an increase in bond yields, as equities have dropped. And with the Federal Reserve embarking on a new round of interest rate hikes, that promises a

  • Google set to report Q1 earnings on Tuesday afternoon

    Google's parent company Alphabet is set to report its first-quarter earnings on Tuesday afternoon after the bell.&nbsp;

  • Elon Musk’s $21 Billion Mystery: Where Will He Get Cash for Twitter?

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk and Twitter Inc. reached an agreement for the world’s richest man to buy the social networking platform for $44 billion, resolving the pressing question of whether the company’s board would consent to the leveraged buyout deal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Sea

  • Alibaba Stock Drops to Its Lowest Level in 6 Years. What’s Behind the Latest Fall.

    The worsening Covid-19 situation in China is weighing on stocks, with companies including Alibaba, JD.com, and NIO notching stark declines.

  • Twitter CEO set to receive $42 million if terminated after Musk deal

    On Monday billionaire Elon Musk struck a deal to buy Twitter for $44 billion, ending its run as a public company since 2013. Musk in a securities filing on April 14 had said he did not have confidence in Twitter's management. Equilar's estimate includes a year’s worth of Agrawal's base salary plus accelerated vesting of all equity awards, an Equilar spokesperson said, based on Musk’s offering price of $54.20 per share and terms in the company's recent proxy statement.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Sparking Interest From Insiders

    For investors seeking a clear path in the markets, some signal that will cut through all the noise and show just which stocks are likely to gain despite a growing storm of headwinds, the insiders cannot be ignored. We’re referring to corporate officers who hold high posts of responsibility within their firms. They’re CEOs and COOs and CFOs, Exec VPs and members of the Board, and these posts give them two undeniable attributes. First, a macro-view of the company and its prospects; and second, a n

  • Do ZIM Integrated Shipping Services's (NYSE:ZIM) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

    For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to...

  • Euro Poised to Challenge Pandemic Bottom at 1.0636

    The direction of the EUR/USD into the close on Monday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to 1.0799.

  • These 5 Oil Companies Enter Earnings Season With Big Momentum

    Marathon Petroleum, Occidental, and the others have been winning the biggest upgrades to earnings estimates among large energy companies.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Tech Stocks Fight; Twitter Gains As Elon Musk Takes Control; Donald Trump SPAC Craters

    The Dow Jones rose. Twitter stock spiked as Tesla CEO Elon Musk achieved victory in his bid to take control. The Donald Trump SPAC cratered.

  • Exxon Executive Is ‘Crushed’ at Hurt Caused by Pride Flag Decision

    (Bloomberg) -- One of Exxon Mobil Corp.’s top executives said she’s “crushed” that the company’s decision to no longer display the rainbow flag on its official flagpole has upset some employees. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerMusk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayStocks Set for Cautious Open on China Co

  • Is Microsoft Stock A Buy Before Software Giant's March-Quarter Report?

    Software giant Microsoft has earned plaudits for its successful pivot from desktop computing to cloud computing. Many investors may be wondering: Is Microsoft stock a buy right now?

  • ‘A recession in the next 12 months is not in our base case’: Stocks are getting clobbered. Why smart investors are focusing on the long game

    The stock market ended a volatile week on a gloomy note Friday, with the three major U.S. indexes plunging as investors got tripped up in worries like inflation and the Fed’s fight against it and fears of a hard-landing recession.

  • JCPenney owners offer $8.6 billion to acquire rival Kohl’s

    The owners of JCPenney have made an offer to acquire archrival Kohl’s in a deal that could value the department-store chain at upwards of $8.6 billion, The Post has learned.

  • Palantir: Government Business Expansion Bodes Well for the Stock, Says Top Analyst

    For a stock down by around 50% over the past six months, investors would no doubt like to hear that from its current standing, the upside is “compelling.” Fortunately for those backing Palantir (PLTR), that is exactly what Piper Sandler’s Weston Twigg thinks about the big data specialist. Twigg’s confident outlook for the company is based on a recent analysis of Palantir’s U.S. government contracts; what he found helps to solidify the bull-case. “We noted broadening traction among government age

  • Qualcomm: Expect a Solid Showing in FQ2 Earnings, Says 5-Star Analyst

    Qualcomm (QCOM) investors have several worrying macro developments to contend with right now. These include weak 5G smartphone trends and new Covid-19 lockdowns in China which are impacting smartphone production over the near-term. Yet ahead of the chip giant’s FQ2 earnings on Wednesday, brushing these developments aside, Canaccord analyst Michael Walkley is expecting the company to deliver the goods. “Based on Qualcomm’s content share gains in higher-end Android smartphones and broad-based stre

  • AMD Could Overcome Slowing Demand for Semis. It’s a Strong Buy, Analyst Says.

    Advanced Micro Devices could be well-positioned to ride out a tough cycle for semiconductor stocks amid slowing consumer demand, according to Raymond James. Analyst Chris Caso upgraded Advanced Micro Devices (ticker: AMD ) on Monday to Strong Buy from Outperform, boosting the shares by 3.2% to $91.01. “As we have become more concerned about cycle risks given potential for slowing consumer demand and elevated inventory levels at customers, we favor those semi companies with strong secular drivers, more muted cyclical exposure and attractive valuations, for which AMD appears well positioned,” Caso wrote in a research note.

  • Saudi Royals Are Selling Homes, Yachts and Art as Crown Prince Cuts Income

    Saudi Arabia’s senior princes have sold more than $600 million worth of real estate, yachts and artwork as they try to raise cash and avoid scrutiny from de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Elon Musk buying Twitter is ‘the best thing that’s ever happened’ to it: Strategist

    Thomas Hayes, Great Hill Capital Chairman and Managing Member, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Elon Musk's confirmed acquisition of Twitter, the growth outlook for the social media platform, Musk's goals for Twitter while managing other companies, and activist investors.