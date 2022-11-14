At a CAGR of 3.9%, Liner Bags Market is Expected to Surpass Revenue of US$ 1,062.6 Mn by the end of 2032 up from US$ 724.8 Mn in 2022, Latest Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Burgeoning Liner Bags Demand with Custom Barrier Properties from Food Companies to Position the Market at US$ 1,062.6 Million by 2032. Rising Number of Grocery Stores in Japan to Fuel the Demand for Transparent LDPE Liner Bags. Japan is anticipated to hold around 28% of the East Asia liner bags market share by the end of 2032.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a latest research study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global liner bags market is set to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2032. The market is estimated to surpass US$ 1,062.6 Mn by the end of 2032 from US$ 724.8 Mn in 2022.

Liner bags are the flexible packaging solutions used for packing & transporting products. They are also used for bulk products, which help in protecting such products from external natural elements. This also helps in keeping the product contamination-free.

Liner bags are made from different plastic materials based on the material properties and requirements such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP) , and other plastic materials. Cost-effectiveness is the main advantage of using liner bags.

Market leaders in various end-user industries are trying to reduce the cost incurred in the complete process of production and packaging of produced goods. To keep up with the cutthroat competition in modern-day industries, various key manufacturers are looking forward to minimizing the costs incurred in the packaging of their goods.

Flexible plastic packaging solutions such as liner bags provide producers of various goods with an option to reduce the cost incurred on the packaging of the products, as these packaging solutions are cheaper than other rigid packaging solutions. At a large scale production, manufacturers can reduce the cost incurred and eventually, it results in profit for end users.

Increased profit margins attract more and more end-user industries towards the adoption of liner bags as the preferred packaging type. Moreover, liner bags require less resources for packaging, and manufacturers can use the exact material required for packing a particular product that saves a lot of packaging materials from being wasted. Products packed in liner bags need comparatively lesser shelf space, which make them cost-effective.

Key Takeaways from Liner Bags Market

Based on material, the polyethylene (PE) segment is estimated to hold around 63% of the liner bags market share by the end of 2022.

The other plastic segment, including bioplastics, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

The online segment by distribution channel is anticipated to expand 1.5 times the current market value during 2022-2032.

The institutional segment based on end users is expected to expand by 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

China liner bags market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2032.

"Demand for liner bags is further boosted by the significant need to protect food, beverages, and chemical items from the outside environment. Liner bags also ensure lower packaging costs and promote environmentally friendly packaging solutions, which would push their demand among various end users." – says an FMI analyst

Technological Advancements and Innovations to Reshape the Liner Bags Market

Manufacturers that cater to food companies are constantly focused on providing custom barrier properties for different types of products to enhance their shelf life. Liner bags manufacturers are thus engaging in technological advancements and innovative product launches to enhance their market share.

For instance, Europe-based liner manufacturer, Flexipol, has launched a gas flush dolav liner, an innovative alternative to a conventional gas flush dolav liner. Gas flushing is a process in which various types of inert gases such as nitrogen and carbon dioxide or other gases are injected inside, sucked out, and re-injected repetitively to remove oxygen from food packaging.

It is the most common type of modified atmosphere packaging. Gas flushing is done to improve the shelf life of the product. Flexipol's gas flush dolav liners overlap tightly around the top of the dolav. This prevents the liners slipping into the dolav.

Furthermore, these liner bags enhance the shelf life of the product. Logos can also be printed on these liner bags for the ease of identification. European liner manufacturer, Polystar Plastics, on the other hand, has designed several liner bags, from small box liner bags to the largest dolav liner bags.

The food-grade polythene liner bags are the British Retail Consortium (BRC) approved and manufactured by using exclusive environmentally friendly greener materials. Thus, innovation and technological advancement would provide lucrative growth opportunities to players in the liner bags market.

Competition Landscape: Liner Bags Market

Some of the key players operating in the liner bags market are Berry Global Inc., Mondi plc, Aristo Flexi Pack, Dana Poly, Inc., Plascon Group, Dagoplast AS, Flexipol, and UFlex Limited. Also, some of the other noticeable players in the market include Eceplast, AAA Polymer, A-Pac Manufacturing Co., Inc., GLOBAL-PAK, INC., and EMIL DEISS KG (GmbH + Co.) among others.

Get More Exclusive Insights into the Liner Bags Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased and thorough analysis of the global liner bags market, analyzing historical demand from 2016-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections for liner bags based on the material (polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and other (bioplastics, etc.)), distribution channel (online and offline), and end use (industrial/commercial, institutional, and residential) across seven regions.

