U.S. markets close in 6 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,976.14
    -16.79 (-0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,741.72
    -6.14 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,202.76
    -120.57 (-1.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,871.04
    -11.70 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.77
    -1.19 (-1.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.70
    +1.30 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    21.82
    +0.15 (+0.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0305
    -0.0051 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8670
    +0.0540 (+1.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1729
    -0.0111 (-0.94%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.6810
    +1.9260 (+1.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,552.93
    -92.82 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.59
    +15.31 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,394.76
    +76.72 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

At a CAGR of 3.9%, Liner Bags Market is Expected to Surpass Revenue of US$ 1,062.6 Mn by the end of 2032 up from US$ 724.8 Mn in 2022, Latest Data by Future Market Insights, Inc.

·8 min read

Burgeoning Liner Bags Demand with Custom Barrier Properties from Food Companies to Position the Market at US$ 1,062.6 Million by 2032. Rising Number of Grocery Stores in Japan to Fuel the Demand for Transparent LDPE Liner Bags. Japan is anticipated to hold around 28% of the East Asia liner bags market share by the end of 2032.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per a latest research study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the global liner bags market is set to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2022 to 2032. The market is estimated to surpass US$ 1,062.6 Mn by the end of 2032 from US$ 724.8 Mn in 2022.

FMI Logo
FMI Logo

Liner bags are the flexible packaging solutions used for packing & transporting products. They are also used for bulk products, which help in protecting such products from external natural elements. This also helps in keeping the product contamination-free.

Liner bags are made from different plastic materials based on the material properties and requirements such as polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP) , and other plastic materials. Cost-effectiveness is the main advantage of using liner bags.

Request Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15763

Market leaders in various end-user industries are trying to reduce the cost incurred in the complete process of production and packaging of produced goods. To keep up with the cutthroat competition in modern-day industries, various key manufacturers are looking forward to minimizing the costs incurred in the packaging of their goods.

Flexible plastic packaging solutions such as liner bags provide producers of various goods with an option to reduce the cost incurred on the packaging of the products, as these packaging solutions are cheaper than other rigid packaging solutions. At a large scale production, manufacturers can reduce the cost incurred and eventually, it results in profit for end users.

Increased profit margins attract more and more end-user industries towards the adoption of liner bags as the preferred packaging type. Moreover, liner bags require less resources for packaging, and manufacturers can use the exact material required for packing a particular product that saves a lot of packaging materials from being wasted. Products packed in liner bags need comparatively lesser shelf space, which make them cost-effective.

Key Takeaways from Liner Bags Market

  • Based on material, the polyethylene (PE) segment is estimated to hold around 63% of the liner bags market share by the end of 2022.

  • The other plastic segment, including bioplastics, is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

  • The online segment by distribution channel is anticipated to expand 1.5 times the current market value during 2022-2032.

  • The institutional segment based on end users is expected to expand by 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period.

  • China liner bags market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 4.3% during 2022-2032.

 "Demand for liner bags is further boosted by the significant need to protect food, beverages, and chemical items from the outside environment. Liner bags also ensure lower packaging costs and promote environmentally friendly packaging solutions, which would push their demand among various end users." – says an FMI analyst

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15763

Technological Advancements and Innovations to Reshape the Liner Bags Market

Manufacturers that cater to food companies are constantly focused on providing custom barrier properties for different types of products to enhance their shelf life. Liner bags manufacturers are thus engaging in technological advancements and innovative product launches to enhance their market share.

For instance, Europe-based liner manufacturer, Flexipol, has launched a gas flush dolav liner, an innovative alternative to a conventional gas flush dolav liner. Gas flushing is a process in which various types of inert gases such as nitrogen and carbon dioxide or other gases are injected inside, sucked out, and re-injected repetitively to remove oxygen from food packaging.

It is the most common type of modified atmosphere packaging. Gas flushing is done to improve the shelf life of the product. Flexipol's gas flush dolav liners overlap tightly around the top of the dolav. This prevents the liners slipping into the dolav.

Furthermore, these liner bags enhance the shelf life of the product. Logos can also be printed on these liner bags for the ease of identification. European liner manufacturer, Polystar Plastics, on the other hand, has designed several liner bags, from small box liner bags to the largest dolav liner bags.

The food-grade polythene liner bags are the British Retail Consortium (BRC) approved and manufactured by using exclusive environmentally friendly greener materials. Thus, innovation and technological advancement would provide lucrative growth opportunities to players in the liner bags market.

Competition Landscape: Liner Bags Market

Some of the key players operating in the liner bags market are Berry Global Inc., Mondi plc, Aristo Flexi Pack, Dana Poly, Inc., Plascon Group, Dagoplast AS, Flexipol, and UFlex Limited. Also, some of the other noticeable players in the market include Eceplast, AAA Polymer, A-Pac Manufacturing Co., Inc., GLOBAL-PAK, INC., and EMIL DEISS KG (GmbH + Co.) among others.

Get More Exclusive Insights into the Liner Bags Market Report

Future market insights, in its new report, offers an unbiased and thorough analysis of the global liner bags market, analyzing historical demand from 2016-2021 and forecast statistics for 2022-2032. The study reveals market growth projections for liner bags based on the material (polyethylene (PE), polypropylene (PP), and other (bioplastics, etc.)), distribution channel (online and offline), and end use (industrial/commercial, institutional, and residential) across seven regions.

Report Preview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/liner-bags-market

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

      3.1.1. Drivers

      3.1.2. Restraints

      3.1.3. Opportunity

      3.1.4. Trends

  3.2. Impact of Covid-19

      3.2.1. Demand in Optimistic Scenario

      3.2.2. Demand in Likely Scenario

      3.2.3. Demand in Conservative Scenario

  3.3. Macro Factors and Forecast Factors

  3.4. Value Chain Analysis

Ask An Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15763

About the Packaging Division at Future Market Insights

The packaging division at Future Market Insights provides an in-depth historical analysis and projections for the next ten years and covers the competitive landscape through a unique dashboard view. Ranging from packaging materials, packaging machinery to packaging designs & formats, Future Market Insights has an exhaustive database for these industry verticals, serving clients with unique research offerings and strategic recommendations.

With a repository of 1,000+ reports, the team has analyzed the packaging industry comprehensively in 50+ countries. The team evaluates every node of the value chain and provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports of Packaging-

Dairy Products Packaging Market Forecast: Dairy Products packaging Market By Type (Bags and Wraps, Bottles, Cans, Cartons & Boxes, Cups, Films & Wraps, Pouches, Tubes, and Others), Application (Milk, Cheese, Frozen Products, Yogurt, Cream, Butter and Ghee, Ice-cream, Cultured Products, and Others), Material (Glass, Metal, Paperboard & Paper, Plastic, and Others),Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Specialty Retailers, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, and Others) & Region for 2022 – 2030

Pocket Containers Market Size: Pocket Containers Market by Material Type (Plastic, Metal). Packaging Format (Flask, Bottle, Boxes & Cartons), End Use (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic & Personal Care), & Region Forecast to 2022-2032

Composite Cardboard Tubes Market Outlook: Composite Cardboard Tubes Market by Material Type (Paperboard, Corrugated Board), End-use Industry (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics & Personal Care), Lid Type (Ring Lid Foil Assembly, Ring Pull Style, Slip Lid, Peel-off Membrane), and Region for 2022-2026

Thin Wall Plastic Containers Market Sales: Thin Wall Plastic Containers Market by Product Type (Boxes & Bins, Trays, Cups, Lids, Thin Wall Pails, Bowls), Material Type (Polypropylene (PP), Polystyrene (PS), Polyethylene (PE), High-density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low-density Polyethylene (LDPE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)), Manufacturing Technology & Region - Forecast to 2021 - 2031

Octabin Market Share: Octabins Market by Product Type (Standard Octabins, Base Discharge Octabins, Self-Assembly Octabins, Telescopic Octabins, Free Flow Base Octabins), Capacity (Standard, Customized), End Use & Regions for 2022-2026

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact Us:
Future Market Insights Inc.  
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA  
T: +1-845-579-5705  
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-a-cagr-of-3-9-liner-bags-market-is-expected-to-surpass-revenue-of-us-1-062-6-mn-by-the-end-of-2032-up-from-us-724-8-mn-in-2022--latest-data-by-future-market-insights-inc-301677030.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

Recommended Stories

  • The Great Russian Oil Switch Is Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Diversion of Russia’s crude exports to Asia is gathering pace, with record volumes heading on tankers to the region’s ports. The need to switch is becoming more acute as a ban looms on seaborne imports into Europe, which was previously Moscow’s core export market.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsBiden Meets Xi as Asia Allies Look to Lower TemperatureFall of the World’s

  • 3 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in November

    CEO Warren Buffett has attributed much of Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) incredible success through the years to an investment approach that revolves around being fearful when others are greedy -- and greedy when others are fearful. Berkshire's recent third-quarter results show that the investment conglomerate was a net purchaser of stocks in the period, suggesting that the Oracle of Omaha sees opportunity in the market despite current risk factors and volatility. Macroeconomic pressures, rising costs, and slowing e-commerce growth had already been pressuring Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock this year, and the company's third-quarter results highlighted additional risk factors that dampened investor confidence.

  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals: Is the Recovery Story Intact?

    Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious and life-threatening diseases. Trading volume has been stable but an increasing pattern would be preferred. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a rise over the past year telling me that buyers of VRTX have been more aggressive than sellers.

  • Oil Market Faces ‘Considerable Uncertainties,’ OPEC Warns

    The cartel warned that major unknowns such as Covid-19 cases in China and the impact of Western efforts to frustrate Russian oil exports clouded the outlook for energy markets.

  • Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have all plunged into bear market territory. Historically, stock market crashes, corrections, and bear markets have represented the ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is a new addition to my portfolio in 2022 (I specifically bought GOOGL).

  • 15 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After The 2022 Stock Market Collapse

    In this article, we will discuss the 15 biggest tech companies in the world after the 2022 stock market collapse. If you want to explore similar tech companies, you can also take a look at 5 Biggest Tech Companies In The World After the 2022 Stock Market Collapse. 2022 has been a bad year for […]

  • You can’t rely on Social Security to fund your retirement — it’s time to rethink your retirement savings strategy

    Following a period of record inflation, Social Security’s latest cost of living adjustment (COLA) means retirees will see the biggest bump to their benefits checks in 40 years. While this move will provide much-needed relief to struggling retirees — as the price of everything from groceries to gasoline skyrockets — it doesn’t necessarily spell good things for the future of Social Security, which has a projected depletion date of 2035 for its trust fund. Americans are running out of longstanding “safety nets” — without infrastructure like pensions or Social Security, the impetus falls onto the individual to take on more responsibility, now more than ever, for their own retirement security.

  • The Elon Musk 3-point plan for ruining a business

    Want to ruin your small business? Then all you have to do is take a few pages out of Elon’s playbook.

  • Is $500k Enough to Retire at Age 60?

    Most people widely accept that the retirement age is 65 because this has long been the traditional age needed for Social Security benefits. However, it has increased to 66 or 67 in recent times, depending on when you were born. … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 60 With $500,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Can I Use My HSA for My Spouse?

    Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) offer triple tax benefits. Contributions are tax-deductible, they grow tax-deferred and withdrawals are tax-free when used for eligible medical expenses. If you're married, you might be wondering if you can use your HSA funds to pay … Continue reading → The post Health Savings Account (HSA) Rules for Spouses appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Classic 60-40 Investment Strategy Falls Apart. ‘There’s No Place to Hide.’

    The standard advice to keep retirement savings in a mix of stocks and bonds has helped offset big losses in previous years—but not this one.

  • Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Vulcan Materials, Martin Marietta Materials, Eagle Materials and Summit Materials

    Vulcan Materials, Martin Marietta Materials, Eagle Materials and Summit Materials have been highlighted in this Industry Outlook article.

  • Binance CEO Announces 'Industry Recovery Fund' Amid FTX Exchange Collapse

    The world's largest crypto exchange Binance is forming an "industry recovery fund" to help projects overcome possible liquidity crises.

  • Synthetic Graphite Becomes Crucial To Meeting Battery Demand Surge

    On the current trajectory of EV sales and other li-ion battery demand, total battery anode materials (BAM) demand will increase 300% by 2025

  • Elon Musk, Tesla Board Members to Defend CEO’s Pay in Court

    Elon Musk is headed to court this week in Delaware to defend his multibillion-dollar compensation package at Tesla.

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla Compensation Trial in Delaware Court Kicks Off

    A Tesla shareholder, Richard Tornetta, is seeking to nullify Mr. Musk’s 2018 compensation grant, valued at around $52 billion at recent share prices. The plaintiff is alleging that the board at the time failed to disclose crucial information about the package to shareholders, who signed off on it. Attorneys representing current and former Tesla board members say the package was approved in a valid manner and has been a success.

  • New processors to reshape North Dakota's export-focused soy sector

    North Dakota's soybean industry is at the forefront of what could be a once-in-a-generation transformation in coming years, with two new processing plants set to open in 2023 and 2024 to meet rising domestic biofuel production. U.S. soybean crush capacity may swell by as much as 30% over the next four years, with more than a dozen planned new facilities or expansions that are part of a nationwide wave of investment in processing the main U.S. export crop, largely to supply vegetable oil to renewable diesel makers. The surge would upend traditional trade flows as exports of whole soybeans to markets like China give way to more domestic demand and greater overseas shipments of soymeal, a product that China typically does not import.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • USA Chip Regulations and What They Mean for Semiconductor Investors

    In today's video, Jose Najarro and Nick Rossolillo discuss how semiconductor companies are currently dealing with the recent chip regulations. For example, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has designed the A800, a slow-down version of its A100, to bypass export restrictions to countries like China.

  • FTX’s Freefall Into Bankruptcy Shows Why Case File Is Empty

    (Bloomberg) -- The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire has been chaotic, fast and full of unknowns. The world should soon get some answers via a Delaware federal court. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto MarketsFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFTX’s Freefall Into Bankruptcy Shows Why Case File