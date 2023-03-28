With CAGR 6.2%, Financial Cards Market Size, Share, Growth, Business Outlook And Recent Developments 2023 To 2025 | Visa, Mastercard, American Express

EMV chip technology is a type of smart card technology used in financial cards. It adds an additional layer of security by encrypting transaction data, making it more difficult for fraudsters to skim card information.

PUNE, India, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Financial Cards Market.

The Global Financial Cards Market at a CAGR of 6.2%, and it is expected to reach above 38 billion units by 2025, over the forecast period.

Financial Cards Market Growth In Upcoming Years

The financial cards market, which includes credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid cards, has been growing steadily over the past few years.

In the upcoming years, the financial cards market is expected to continue to grow, as more consumers move away from cash transactions and adopt digital payments. The market is also likely to see an increase in the adoption of mobile payments, as more consumers use their smartphones to make purchases. However, the market may face some challenges, such as security concerns and increased competition from other payment methods, including digital wallets and cryptocurrencies.

Financial Cards Market Drivers:

Convenience: Financial cards offer a convenient way for consumers to make payments without the need to carry cash. With the rise of e-commerce and online shopping, financial cards have become even more convenient as they enable consumers to make payments from the comfort of their homes.

Security: Financial cards are considered to be more secure than carrying cash, as they can be cancelled or blocked if lost or stolen. Many financial institutions also offer fraud protection services, which further increase the security of financial cards.

Rewards and incentives: Many financial institutions offer rewards and incentives to consumers who use their financial cards for purchases. These rewards can include cashback, points, or miles that can be redeemed for travel or other purchases.

Here Are Some Of The Technological Advancements In The Financial Cards Market:

EMV Chip Technology: EMV chip technology is a type of smart card technology used in financial cards. It adds an additional layer of security by encrypting transaction data, making it more difficult for fraudsters to skim card information.

Contactless Payments: Contactless payments allow users to make transactions by simply tapping their card or mobile device on a contactless reader. This technology is becoming increasingly popular due to its convenience and speed.

Biometric Authentication: Biometric authentication uses a person's unique biological characteristics, such as their fingerprint or facial recognition, to verify their identity. This technology is being integrated into financial cards to increase security and reduce the risk of fraud.

Competitive Insight

Some Of The Notable Market Players Operating In The Global Financial Cards Market Covered In This Report Are:

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

JCB (Japan)

China UnionPay

Diners Club International (DCI)

RuPay

Interac

Joint Stock Company National System of Payment Cards (NSPK)

Girocard

Elo

BC Card

Troy

Interswitch

PROSA *The Company List Is Indicative

Recent Developments:

Rise of Digital Wallets: Digital wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay, have become increasingly popular in recent years, offering a convenient and secure way for consumers to make payments using their mobile devices.

Introduction of Virtual Cards: Virtual cards are digital versions of physical cards that can be used for online transactions. They offer greater security and convenience, as they can be easily cancelled or replaced if lost or stolen.

Increased Focus on Sustainability: Financial institutions are becoming more environmentally conscious, with many now offering eco-friendly card options that use recycled materials and biodegradable components.

Browse the full "Financial Cards Market by type (Debit, Credit, Charge, Prepaid, ATM), Customer Group (Retail Customers, Government Institutes, SMEs, Corporate and Others), Issuance (Central, Instant), Card Scheme (Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Union Pay, Others), Usage (Domestic, International) and by Region, Global Trends and Forecast from 2017 to 2025" Report and TOC at: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/781/financial-cards-market/

Segment Overview:

The Financial Cards Market is segmented By Type, By Customer Group, By Issuance, By Card Scheme, By Usage and By Region.

Global Financial Cards Market By Type, 2017-2025, (Units In Billion)

Debit

Credit

Charged

Prepaid

ATM

Global Financial Cards Market By Customer Group, 2017-2025, (Units In Billion)

Retail Customers

Government Institutes

SMEs

Corporates

Others

Global Financial Cards Market By Issuance, 2017-2025, (Units In Billion)

Central

Instant

Global Financial Cards Market By Card Scheme, 2017-2025, (Units In Billion)

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Union Pay

Others

Global Financial Cards Market By Usage, 2017-2025, (Units In Billion)

Domestic

International

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Financial Cards Market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, APAC and MEA.

North America: includes the US, Canada, Mexico

Europe: includes UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific: includes China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of APAC

South America: includes Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa: includes Turkey, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of MEA

Regional Insights

North America: North America has the largest financial cards market, accounting for the highest share of global revenue. The market is driven by the high rate of credit card adoption in the US, where credit card usage is deeply ingrained in the culture. The market is also being driven by the increased use of mobile payments and digital wallets.

Europe: Europe is the second-largest financial cards market, with a significant number of debit card users. The market is being driven by the rise of contactless payments and mobile payments, as well as the introduction of open banking regulations.

Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is the fastest-growing financial cards market, with a large population of young, tech-savvy consumers driving the market. The market is being driven by the increasing adoption of mobile payments and digital wallets, as well as the rise of e-commerce.

What Are The Key Data Covered In This Financial Cards Market Report?

Market Size and Growth: The report would provide an analysis of the current market size and growth rate of the financial cards market, as well as projections for future growth.

Market Segmentation: The report would analyze the market by product type, such as credit cards, debit cards, and prepaid cards, and by end-user, such as individual consumers and businesses.

Regional Analysis: The report would provide insights into the financial cards market across different regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Competitive Landscape: The report would analyze the key players in the financial cards market, their market share, and their strategies for growth.

Technology Trends: The report would provide insights into the latest technological advancements in the financial cards market, such as contactless payments, biometric authentication, and mobile wallets.

