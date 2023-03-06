U.S. markets open in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,050.00
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,403.00
    -11.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,321.75
    +10.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,929.70
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.47
    -1.21 (-1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,856.30
    +1.70 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    21.25
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0633
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.03
    -0.56 (-2.86%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2011
    -0.0035 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0050
    +0.1740 (+0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    22,401.69
    -22.27 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    507.33
    -2.72 (-0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,920.04
    -27.07 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,237.78
    +310.31 (+1.11%)
     

At CAGR of 8.19%, Protein Bars Market 2023 Size to Worth USD 2874.2 million by 2028 | Global Market Demand, Key Players, Growth Rate, Market Segment, Market Dynamics, Revenue and SWOT Analysis Research

Market Reports World
·11 min read
Market Reports World
Market Reports World

The global Protein Bars market size was valued at USD 1792.68 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.19% during the forecast period, reaching USD 2874.2 million by 2028.

Pune, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REPORT OVERVIEW:

The global Protein Bars market size was valued at USD 1792.68 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.19% during the forecast period, reaching USD 2874.2 million by 2028.

The global Protein Bars market research report covers the analysis and insights in relation to the size and growth rate of the market by various segments for the 2019-2028 period, with 2019-2021 as the historical data, 2022 as the base year and 2023-2028 as the forecast period. The report provides a detailed overview of the market size, growth rate and distribution of the market by various segments (mainly covering product type, technology, applications and geography) for the entire study period.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/request-sample/22367938

The quantitative insights in the report are complemented by the coverage of the underlying market drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends supporting the analysis of the market in the forecast period. The report covers a detailed competitive landscape section with information on the key players present in the market, market share analysis and comprehensive profiles of these major players.

The global Protein Bars market research report also mainly covers information on the latest technological trends, recent industry developments (mergers, acquisitions and partnerships), impact of the pandemic on the market, regulatory overview, pricing analysis, supply chain analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, etc. The report includes all major geographies (mainly covering North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa) and key countries (mainly covering USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa and UAE).

Get a Sample Copy of the Protein Bars Market Research Report 2023

LATEST TRENDS:

Continuous Technological Innovations to Transform Market Outlook

The Protein Bars market is expected to be positively influenced by technological trends driven by increased R&D spending and growing focus on innovation by industry players resulting in novel breakthroughs. Significant opportunities in the forecast period will lead to new players entering the space and the market getting more competitive. Consumer expectations will continue to evolve, which will be met by new product launches with new features or lower price points as top companies focus on maintaining their leadership position and new players try to create a market presence.

DRIVING FACTORS:

Upsurge in Demand from Key End-use Verticals to Accelerate Market Growth

The Protein Bars Market is projected to continue growing due to the surge in demand from major applications industries. Macroeconomic factors such as global economic expansion, rapid urbanization, growing middle class population and the increased spending capacity of consumers will drive the growth of key industries.

  • The global economic output was over USD 100 trillion in 2022. The top 5 economies (USA, China, Japan, Germany and UK) accounted for around 58% of the global economic output in 2022.

  • By 2030, middle class population is expected to increase to over 5.5 billion, accounting for over 65% of the global population.

  • The global GDP per capita is projected to reach USD 13,920 in 2025, a 35% increase in the 2015-2025 period.

Industries are expanding their product portfolio or ramping up their existing manufacturing capacities to meet the growing demand for products and services among consumers. The rise of various end-use sectors would thus provide the market with a significant boost in the future.

RESTRAINING FACTORS:

High Cost and a Bleak Economic Outlook Hamper Demand

The Protein Bars Market has been experiencing rapid demand and adoption across various key applications and end-use sectors in recent years. However, the global economy, which has struggled since the pandemic, is forecasted to grow at a slower rate due to the Russia-Ukraine war, rising inflation and growing interest rates. All these factors are making consumers vary of making purchases adversely impacting the manufacturing sector and the overall market potential.

High cost of products and availability of alternatives is a key factor limiting its demand and adoption in several regions as well.

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report – https://www.marketreportsworld.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/22367938

COVID-19 IMPACT:

COVID-19 affected nearly every industry vertical, including the global Protein Bars market. Strict restrictions introduced by the respective governments to control the spread of the pandemic created several roadblocks for certain markets whereas the same factors provided a huge opportunity for others. Due to nationwide lockdowns in most countries, including restrictions on the movement of goods and people, the Protein Bars market was impacted. The COVID-19 pandemic affected the market dynamics across both developed regions as well as emerging economies. Nearly all regions had enforced stringent lockdowns and other restrictions to curb coronavirus spread. However, post-pandemic, all economies have experienced a gradual recovery, pushing the market back on track.

To Understand How COVID-19 Impact is Covered in This Report. Request a Sample copy of the report

Global Protein Bars Market: Segmentation Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by product type, technology, application and region (country). The report provides details on revenue during the historic and forecasted period. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid market growth.

Protein Bars Market Segmentation by Product Type:

  • Low Protein

  • Medium Protein

  • High Protein

Protein Bars Market Segmentation by Application:

  • Bodybuilders

  • Pro/Amateur Athletes

  • Others

REGIONAL INSIGHTS: 

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. Developed economies will continue to account for a larger proportion of the market but the growth in per capita income and economic growth will lead to a much stronger growth in developing economies. However, the threat of recession looms over the market as inflation continues to rise. The high degree of uncertainty around the ongoing recession could have a significant impact on the Protein Bars market over the next few years.

Get a Sample Copy of the Protein Bars Market Research Report 2023

The Key Players Listed in Protein Bars Market Report are:

The Protein Bars Market report provides a detailed description of all the factors influencing the growth of these market players as well as their detailed profiles. The profiles include the general overview of the company, their product portfolio, financials (based on availability), SWOT analysis, recent developments and growth strategies. Some of the key players are as follows:

  • Atkins Nutritionals

  • VSI

  • Hormel Foods

  • Abbott Nutrition

  • NuGo Nutrition

  • Chicago Bar Company

  • Clif Bar & Company

  • Eastman

  • The Kellogg Company

  • Atlantic Gruppa

  • MARS

  • General Mills

  • Prinsen Berning

  • The Balance Bar

REPORT COVERAGE:

The Protein Bars Market report provides a detailed analysis of the market and focuses on key aspects such as leading companies, type, technology and application/end users. Besides this, it offers insights into the market trends, highlights key industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the advanced market over recent years.

The report includes major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market. Comprehensive insights into regional developments are explained in detail along with the list of major market players as well as strategies adopted by them to stay ahead of the competition. The latest industry developments are listed in the report. The study also offers a detailed understanding of the recent COVID-19 pandemic on the Protein Bars market. The ongoing recession and inflation as well as their impact on the market have been assessed in our latest research report.

Purchase this report (Price 3250 USD for a single-user license) - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/purchase/22367938

Detailed TOC of Global Protein Bars Market Report 2023

1 Protein Bars Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Protein Bars Market
1.2 Protein Bars Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Protein Bars Market Sales Volume and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (2018-2028)
1.3 Global Protein Bars Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Protein Bars Market Consumption (Sales Volume) Comparison by Application (2018-2028)
1.4 Global Protein Bars Market, Region Wise (2018-2028)
1.4.1 Global Protein Bars Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2018-2028)
1.4.2 United States Protein Bars Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)
1.4.3 Europe Protein Bars Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)
1.4.4 China Protein Bars Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)
1.4.5 Japan Protein Bars Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)
1.4.6 India Protein Bars Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)
1.4.7 Southeast Asia Protein Bars Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)
1.4.8 Latin America Protein Bars Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)
1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Protein Bars Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size of Protein Bars (2018-2028)
1.5.1 Global Protein Bars Market Revenue Status and Outlook (2018-2028)
1.5.2 Global Protein Bars Market Sales Volume Status and Outlook (2018-2028)
1.6 Global Macroeconomic Analysis
1.7 The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Protein Bars Market

2 Industry Outlook
2.1 Protein Bars Industry Technology Status and Trends
2.2 Industry Entry Barriers
2.2.1 Analysis of Financial Barriers
2.2.2 Analysis of Technical Barriers
2.2.3 Analysis of Talent Barriers
2.2.4 Analysis of Brand Barrier
2.3 Protein Bars Market Drivers Analysis
2.4 Protein Bars Market Challenges Analysis
2.5 Emerging Market Trends
2.6 Consumer Preference Analysis
2.7 Protein Bars Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak
2.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview
2.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Protein Bars Industry Development

3 Global Protein Bars Market Landscape by Player
3.1 Global Protein Bars Sales Volume and Share by Player (2018-2023)
3.2 Global Protein Bars Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2023)
3.3 Global Protein Bars Average Price by Player (2018-2023)
3.4 Global Protein Bars Gross Margin by Player (2018-2023)
3.5 Protein Bars Market Competitive Situation and Trends
3.5.1 Protein Bars Market Concentration Rate
3.5.2 Protein Bars Market Share of Top 3 and Top 6 Players
3.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Global Protein Bars Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2018-2023)
4.1 Global Protein Bars Sales Volume and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)
4.2 Global Protein Bars Revenue and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)
4.3 Global Protein Bars Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
4.4 United States Protein Bars Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
4.4.1 United States Protein Bars Market Under COVID-19
4.5 Europe Protein Bars Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
4.5.1 Europe Protein Bars Market Under COVID-19
4.6 China Protein Bars Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
4.6.1 China Protein Bars Market Under COVID-19
4.7 Japan Protein Bars Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
4.7.1 Japan Protein Bars Market Under COVID-19
4.8 India Protein Bars Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
4.8.1 India Protein Bars Market Under COVID-19
4.9 Southeast Asia Protein Bars Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
4.9.1 Southeast Asia Protein Bars Market Under COVID-19
4.10 Latin America Protein Bars Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
4.10.1 Latin America Protein Bars Market Under COVID-19
4.11 Middle East and Africa Protein Bars Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)
4.11.1 Middle East and Africa Protein Bars Market Under COVID-19

5 Global Protein Bars Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type
5.1 Global Protein Bars Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2018-2023)
5.2 Global Protein Bars Revenue and Market Share by Type (2018-2023)
5.3 Global Protein Bars Price by Type (2018-2023)
5.4 Global Protein Bars Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)
5.4.1 Global Protein Bars Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate of Low Protein (2018-2023)
5.4.2 Global Protein Bars Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate of Medium Protein (2018-2023)
5.4.3 Global Protein Bars Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate of High Protein (2018-2023)

.................Continued

Browse the complete table of contents at - https://www.marketreportsworld.com/TOC/22367938

About Us: –

Market Reports World is the Credible Source for Gaining the Market Reports that will provide you with the Lead Your Business Needs. The market is changing rapidly with the ongoing expansion of the industry. Advancement in technology has provided today’s businesses with multifaceted advantages resulting in daily economic shifts. Thus, it is very important for a company to comprehend the patterns of market movements in order to strategize better. An efficient strategy offers the companies a head start in planning and an edge over the competitors.

CONTACT: Market Reports World Phone: US: +1 424 253 0946 / UK: +44 203 239 8187  Email: sales@marketreportsworld.com Web: https://www.marketreportsworld.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘2023 Rally Was a Bull Trap,’ Says Morgan Stanley. But These Stocks Still Have Upside

    March has entered the frame and comes in the wake of two contrasting months. The year started off with stocks in a hurry to put 2022’s miserable action to bed, pushing higher right out of the gates. Yet, February proved a wake-up call for those anticipating a full-on bull market, as many stocks pared back a big chunk of those gains. So, what’s next? Morgan Stanley’s Chief Investment Officer Mike Wilson says 2023’s early rally was a ‘bull trap.’ Wilson predicts more pain ahead for investors, call

  • Shell, Chevron and Petrobras weigh Guyana oil auction bids -sources

    Guyana's coming auction of offshore oil exploration blocks has lured at least 10 companies including Shell, Petrobras and Chevron, to consider the decade's hottest oil region, people close to the matter said. The South American country is offering 14 offshore blocks, a move to speed economic development and reduce an Exxon Mobil-led consortium's dominance of its oil sector. Guyana Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo is set to speak at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston on Monday to drum up support for the country's first competitive bidding round.

  • Stock Market’s Fate Comes Down to the Next 13 Trading Sessions

    (Bloomberg) -- Four major events over the next 13 trading sessions will be the key catalysts in determining whether this year’s stock-market revival gets derailed or starts rolling again after a February slump.Most Read from BloombergMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World EconomyForget Peak Oil Demand: A Thirst for

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.

  • Wall Street Concedes There Is Finally an Alternative to Stocks

    Wall Street says it is done with TINA. For years after the 2008 financial crisis, investors held on to the belief that “there is no alternative” to stocks. Bond yields had hit rock bottom—they were even in negative territory in Japan and much of Europe.

  • Buy This Small-Cap Retail Stock. Shares Could Rise by 50%.

    The retail chain now has 333 stores, and is expanding into the Northeast. It has seen steady growth, high profitability, and low debt. And there’s no reason that its growth won’t continue.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. The AES Corp. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Tesla Rival Rivian Has Good News for EV Buyers

    The EV upstart is optimistic about its ability to produce more vehicles this year than previously anticipated, according to Bloomberg News.

  • Big Fund Slashes Stakes in Chip Stocks AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron

    Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec, Canada’s second-largest public pension, sold 20% or more of stakes in AMD, Intel, Nvidia, and Micron Technologies stock in the fourth quarter.

  • McDonald's New Take on the Big Mac Hits North America

    While rival Burger King uses its famed Whopper as a platform to launch all sorts of new products, McDonald's has been very protective of the Big Mac.

  • The stock market faces a new dilemma: Morning Brief

    The market simply does not know what it wants.

  • Stock market faces crucial test this week: 3 questions that could decide rally’s fate

    Investors await a marquee report on the state of the U.S. labor market, along with testimony by Fed Chair Jerome Powell amid rising Treasury yields.

  • Tech Is Still Addicted to Stock Options. These 4 Companies Could Be Most at Risk.

    The average stock-based compensation for the software industry rose from 4.2% of revenue in 2012 to 22.5% in 2021.

  • Powerful Vanguard Mutual Funds for Your Roth IRA

    Some Vanguard funds are better than others for a Roth IRA. Investors use these funds to diversify with equities, bonds, and real estate investment trusts.

  • Former top Credit Suisse shareholder sells full stake in bank

    Herro did not give a reason for the stake sale, but earlier told the Financial Times that Harris had sold the stake after losing patience with Credit Suisse's strategy to stem persistent losses and a client exodus. Harris, which had remained loyal despite a string of scandals at Credit Suisse, disclosed a stake of about 10% in the bank last August but reduced it to 5% in January.

  • Stocks Pause as China’s Growth Goal Disappoints: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Global stock markets paused on Monday after last week’s rally, as investors waited to see if US Treasury yields would extend their declines off recent highs and assessed the potential impact of China’s modest new economic growth target.Most Read from BloombergHolding Cash Will Be a Winning Strategy in 2023, Investors SayWorld’s Riskiest Markets Stumble Into Crisis With Dollars ScarceMortgage Lenders Are Selling Homebuyers a LieChina’s Cautious Growth Target Limits Help to World Ec

  • TipRanks ‘Perfect 10’ List: These 2 Healthcare Stocks Look Compelling at Current Levels

    With two full months of 2023 behind us, it’s hard to say just how this year is going to shape up. January saw a strong rally, while February was volatile and market analysts and economists are still debating where the long-term trends will head. But what can the retail investor do, while the professionals are debating? A turn to the data may yield some answers – and give clues toward compelling stocks. The Smart Score data tool from TipRanks is specially designed to cut through the fog of uncert

  • The loss of a major shareholder delivers another blow to Credit Suisse

    Once Credit Suisse’s largest shareholder, Harris Associates no longer holds any stock in the Swiss bank, which warned of losses for this year and witnessed unprecedented client exodus.

  • Bitcoin treads water below US$22,500, Ether dips with other top 10 cryptocurrencies

    Bitcoin and other top 10 cryptocurrencies fell on Monday morning amid concern about the troubled crypto bank Silvergate.

  • EVs Boost Chip Demand Despite Semiconductor Makers’ Woes

    The outlook for automotive chips is robust, as e-vehicle sales grow and automation increases across all vehicles and their production.