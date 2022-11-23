U.S. markets open in 5 hours 8 minutes

At CAGR of 9.6%, Autonomous Ships Market Size is Anticipated to Gain USD 8.2 Bn by 2030

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Nov. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autonomous Ships Market by Autonomy (Fully Autonomous, Remotely Operated, Partially Autonomous), Ship Type (Military, Commercial), Solution, End User, Propulsion and Region (North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2030", The market is driven by factors such as development of new & advanced systems for Autonomous ships, increasing use of cruise ship passengers, increasing trade in Asia Pacific, etc.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=267183224

Scope of the Report

Report Metric

Details

Autonomous Ships Market Research Report

  • CAGR 9.6%

  • USD 8.2 Billion by 2030

  • USD 3.9 billion in 2022

Base Year

2022

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Forecast Unit

Value (USD Billion)

Segments Covered

By Ship Type, By Autonomy, By End User, By Solution, By Propulsion

Geographic Regions Covered

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW

Companies Covered

  • Kongsberg Martime (Norway),

  • Fugro (Netherlands),

  • Hyundai Heavy Industries (South Korea),

  • Rolls-Royce PLC (UK), BAE Systems (UK)

“Browse in-depth TOC on " Autonomous Ships Industry"

350– Tables
68 – Figures
301 – Pages

Kongsberg Maritime: The company has become one of the top players in the autonomous ships market in recent years. It provides marine autonomy and other maritime solutions for defense and commercial applications. It manufactures customized autonomous solutions that can be used in several types of inland as well as seafaring vessel operations.

Rolls-Royce PLC: The company is a key manufacturer of autonomous ships. It has a strong global distribution network and a broad product portfolio with varied applications. It focuses on delivering scalable and affordable systems that increase accuracy and ruggedness.

Hyundai Heavy Industries: Hyundai Heavy Industries has provided solutions to multiple clients from different regions. The company is focused on providing innovative solutions as per the client’s requirements.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=267183224

Cargo vessels segment holds the largest share of autonomous ships market by commercial ship type

Cargo vessels are further classified into bulk carriers, gas tankers, tankers, dry cargo vessels, container vessels, and barges & tugboats. Tankers are estimated to account for the largest market share of XX% in 2022.

The market for autonomous ships in cargo vessels is expected to grow from USD 2.53 Billion in 2022 to 4.93 billion in 2030.

Destroyers segment accounts for the highest CAGR of autonomous ships market by military ship type from 2022 to 2030

Destroyers are fast, long-endurance maneuverable ships intended to protect large vessels against small but powerful short-range attackers. They protect large vessels against torpedo boats. These torpedo boat destroyers (TBD) are large, swift, well-armed, and capable of destroying enemy torpedo boats. The market for autonomous destroyer ships is expected to grow from USD 0.01 billion in 2022 to USD 0.1 billion in 2030 at an impressive CAGR of 31.1%.

Related Reports:

  1. The Connected Ship Market was valued at USD 5.51 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 7.19 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.95% during the forecast period.

  2. The Marine Engine Monitoring System Market is estimated to be USD 490.2 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 656.5 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.72% during the forecast period.

  3. The Unmanned Composites Market is estimated to be USD 1.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 15.52% from 2019 to 2025.

Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


