CAI announces partnership with autoLOTO, the groundbreaking Hazardous Energy Management solution

·2 min read

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CAI (www.cagents.com) and autoLOTO (https://www.autoloto.co/) announce a marketing, sales, and implementation partnership to bring the innovative safety software to CAI's worldwide clientele and utilize CAI's technical expertise to drive rapid, efficient installation, and startup of the autoLOTO Lockout/Tagout program. autoLOTO has proven to save time, money, and lives through its revolutionary live visual interface and drastic reduction in human error. CAI's industry-leading project management and commissioning processes will drive seamless implementation, helping to provide first-class customer experiences as the app is launched.

Daniel Furbush, President autoLOTO
"autoLOTO is excited about the opportunity to partner with CAI and to bring our life-saving software and application to their global network of mission critical and pharmaceutical clients."

Jackie Karceski, CTO, CAI
"CAI is very excited for the partnership with autoLOTO and their innovative technology. We look forward to helping our clients improve their safety profile while saving significant time and money with effective lockouts driven by autoLOTO."

ABOUT CAI

Since CAI's founding in 1996, we have delivered nearly a billion dollars in services for hundreds of clients across thousands of projects globally. With offices in the US, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Korea, Switzerland, India, Ireland, Italy, China, Singapore, and Malaysia, we have built an international team of over 650 professionals providing local support from a global company. Our engineering, technical, and consulting services are fashioned to deliver mission critical facilities with a high level of performance and reliability. When operational readiness and startup are critical, CAI delivers to a higher standard. www.cagents.com.

ABOUT autoLOTO

autoLOTO is a transformative enterprise application that saves lives through hazardous energy identification and management. autoLOTO seamlessly blends a mobile application, desktop management program, and the clients' physical infrastructure to create a system that makes the Lockout/Tagout (LOTO) process easier, more efficient, and demonstrably safer. www.autoloto.co

Contact: David Shenberger, dwshen@cagents.com

(PRNewsfoto/CAI)
(PRNewsfoto/CAI)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cai-announces-partnership-with-autoloto-the-groundbreaking-hazardous-energy-management-solution-301370591.html

SOURCE CAI

