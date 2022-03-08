U.S. markets open in 7 hours 23 minutes

CAI APAC Adds to its Leadership Team

·2 min read

John Wrenn named Country Manager for Australia

SYDNEY, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAI, a global consulting company that provides technical, operational consulting, and project management services to life sciences, data centers, and process manufacturing industries, today announced the promotion of John Wrenn to the APAC leadership team.

(PRNewsfoto/CAI)
(PRNewsfoto/CAI)

"We are pleased to announce John Wrenn as the Australia Country Manager. John brings extensive technical commissioning, qualification, validation, and project and client management experience. Prior to joining CAI, John spent 13 years working in Australia in the Biomedical and medical packaging sectors. His appointment further solidifies our position in the Australian market at the forefront of the data center, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology industries," said Sam Williamson, CAI Vice President for APAC.

"Recent announcements by the Australian Government on vaccine strategy and patent taxes will likely lead to a boom in the Australian Biotech market. With the growth of CAI, the projects delivered, and knowledge gained, CAI has the experience to support the Australian Biotech market and provide integrated solutions to drive speed to patient. We will also continue to expand our footprint in data center commissioning sector. CAI aims to hire and retain the best talent and as an employee-owned company, the culture is excellent. I am excited to be taking on this new challenge and look forward to growing and developing a world class inclusive team to best serve our clients in Australia." said John.

John has a primary degree in Mechatronics from Dublin City University and has years of hands-on technical experience encompassing areas such as calibration, biomedical engineering, medical packaging sales and validation, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals and has performed project work for multinational companies such as CSL Behring, Cochlear, Aroa, Poly Novo, Vaxxas, Boston Scientific, Genea, Biomedx, Vistakon, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, and MSD. During his career at CAI, he has held a variety of roles starting as a CQV engineer and as an developing client relationships in an account management role.

ABOUT CAI
Since CAI was founded in 1996, we have delivered nearly a billion dollars in services for hundreds of clients across thousands of projects globally. With offices in the US, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Korea, Switzerland, India, Ireland, Italy, China, Singapore, and the United Kingdom, we are an international team of over 800 professionals providing local support from a global company. Our engineering, technical, and quality consulting services are fashioned to deliver mission critical facilities with a high level of performance and reliability. When operational readiness and startup are critical, CAI delivers to a higher standard. www.cagents.com

Contact:
David Shenberger
+13177219847
dwshen@cagents.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cai-apac-adds-to-its-leadership-team-301497346.html

SOURCE CAI

